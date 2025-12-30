Re: EV mandates

Please rethink your mandates for EVs for municipal, and school public transportation as well as requirements for OEMs to achieve EV sales. It is not appropriate to teach EVs as green in your curriculum. (Send to your teachers and Department of Education)

Direct activism is required from the bottom up. The green scam has not dissolved at the municipal level, or in certain federal governments.

Send to schools, principals, trustees, town councilors and all MPs. Send to friends and neighbors. Your list of companies, media.

The narrator points out the second person goes back to the car. He asks why. A mother can well imagine.

Because there's a child or baby in a car seat in the back that failed to get out?

Evs? Bombs with unknown deployment times. They are the land mines of our era.

The casing will eventually degrade, be scratched. Lithium runaway occurs with water. Aka humidity, hail, rain, fog, snow, sleet.

This industry is one of the most illogical boneheaded industries on the planet.

Dig in. 2026 is for waking up bottom up.

Your smart meter has a lithium battery. So in a fire where that battery goes up? It super conducts heat through the copper wiring in your house. Ever wonder why LA fires were so explosive?

Lithium batteries for solar Lithium batteries attached to copper wiring at the smart meter Evs parked in garages and on the street.

Thinking logically even where you're told to self censor is a skill. Muster thinking and speaking.

We have our work cut out.

Never mind the idea of an EV or smart meter like a remote pager deployment weapon.

Are you a reality luddite?

The end game? Carbon digital stable coin paired to reproduction, speech, and lifespan.

