Please amplify and pray for the voices of the Jewish dissent.

Daniel Klein a former orthodox Jew from Israel explores the learned otherness.

Remember the first Christians were the Jewish dissent.

I'm not giving up on their tenaciousness to improve our world.

Please listen to his shocking testimony.

Plrase also share my memes everywhere.

What groups will be outlawed.

October 7 it was tabled.

I know what comes if this bill passes.

It's time for courage to move into you.

Say the things that are hard to say, with a heart that wants a better world.

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