Daniel 7. And the Son of Man.LawyerlisaApr 01, 20262564ShareThe Ancient of Days is God.SubscribeShareLeave a comment2564Share
I had to add this verse from Daniel 7.
"His dominion is an everlasting dominion that will not pass away, and his kingdom is one that will never be destroyed." Dan. 7: 14
Thank you!
Daniel and Revelation are bookends. The hardest part of Daniel to understand is that the 70 weeks are 70 weeks of years because it's a prophetic time line which begins with Cyrus' declaration to rebuild Jerusalem because God put it on his heart. 70 weeks x 7 = 490 YEARS. The last week of years begins with Christ's baptism and work as the anointed one, and the middle of the week is the crucifixion and resurrection and the final ends in the rejection of the jews, the stoning of Steven and the Gospel goes to the world of the gentiles. For an in depth teaching go to tudor Alexander on YouTube for Daniel and Revelation and then do your own research.