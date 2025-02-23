Allegedly suicided himself.

He asks that the chinese communist party be dissolved.

Watch his channel especially for 5G.

5g is not for humans. Not so we can watch a movie on our phones.

It is for militarization.

It is for activation of and with machines.

the cameras on our street lights. Foi what technology. where does it land.. what hardware what software what ai.

Who authorized it. Where is it centralized. What does it work with.

The carbon allotment

what measurements.

what systemic interoperability.

By what means does it connect to the energy grid. The smart meters. The camera system.

how does the carbon allotment run the economy.

by what digital means.

biometric means.

economic punitive means.

How does the carbon measurements become the programing infrastructure.

How does it work with abortion sterilization and euthanasia.

how does it impose self rejection

How did we let ourselves allow the techno creep become the techno stalker become the techno warden to the ai prince of darkness.

What do you worship.

how are you different if you are free instead of measured.

when did we enter shrodingers black box.

the word of God is a system reboot.

Try it from a hard copy.

