Phenomenal song.
And the issue is grasped immediately.
We need way more James Rock.
Seriously.
Chart it!
Listen below and share!!!!
https://rumble.com/v6h5zdp-culling-is-murder.html
If you don't understand who we are and what our power is, you will very soon.
We are already ON THE HILL. They forced us there. So stand with a grin on your face and a glint in your eyes.
They haven't seen “nothing” yet. Mass rejection of all their BS is on the agenda.
Was Jane Goodall invited to join the WEF to win favour with the public?
This link was disabled immediately after I posted it here b/c I saw the interview. https://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2024/01/21/gps-0121-goodall-at-davos-on-conservation.cnn|
Here is another link https://www.weforum.org/open-forum/event_sessions/an-insight-an-idea-with-jane-goodall/
https://www.weforum.org/people/jane-goodall/
Here are some more powerful words...
https://youtu.be/UBKrTfYzbj0?si=uGilhlAZ8WVBu65v