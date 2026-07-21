https://open.substack.com/pub/1972nogenetherapy/p/flock-cameras-the-israeli-connection

Pay close attention.

From Trotsky communists to neocons.

Ie to dismantling the western states to becoming alleged supporters of “western values”.

From democrats to tech bro Trump investors and supporters.

Does the surveillance state through flock have any political affiliation other than itself?

Any loyalty other then the control and total pursuit of domination?

(I wonder what happens if people “on the team” change their mind? Off with their flock!)

well what's the one loyalty other than surveil and dominate. Only one. Political entity…

Apparently FLOCK does have an important connection to a country in the middle east.

Better flocking think.

What happened to those that could evade a flock camera through tunnels?

The teams on opposite sides of the fence seem United on one issue.

Who is doing the watching?

Where does your data go?

What happened to Christians under Trotsky. Hmmm.

Please watch the flocking podcast.

An important millenial voice in our rapidly changing world.

Are you pro flock?

Are you glad it has a relationship to a country in the middle east?

BECAUSE of judeo Christian hogwash values ?

Because of leftist jews advocacy relationships to abortion, gay marriage, pro porn, freedom of prostitution or sex work, open borders, dei etc? Better flock to make sure kids are getting all their pronoun lessons.

Or right middle east and Ukraine European upcoming war is good for the up coming generation? Can't escape the flock draft drone dissent algorithm.

do you think we will all be better off surveilled, scored, governed?

by-the-minute report card. Goy and jews goy into this. The flockers at the top are going to centralize it all babies. That's the flocking point of absolute power.

Is this a hell yes. Hell as in hell yes.

Trust authority. It's a brand you learned during covid.

or is this o flock no for you?

Maybe you think this direction is the right direction. That only the chosen can choose to watch. Watchee watcher. Flock is great and get data stamped like a branded vax pass cow. Because scarry sharia law.

Must watch video.

Tell me is this how to make safe.

or is this the surest way to incentivize hackers.

Who the flock knows.

I right. I know who the flock flucking knows.

Flock It's the new smurf verb. Well just because it might flock up the flockers. I'm flocking this song now.

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