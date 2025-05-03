Bill c75 and Bill c5 in Canada is the revolving door for criminals. Think of police officers in Canada as valet parking attendants for violent criminals. It has nothing to do with judges and everything to do with those bills.

HOWEVER speech crime is on the rise.

Remember Albert Bourla called anti-vaxxers criminals. For saying things inconvenient to the narrative. MY BOOK WILL BE OUT SOON. I’M JUST VERIFYING THE END NOTES NOW.

“Frederick Kempe: There was some fake news during this period of time about the vaccines, you know, all sorts of conspiracy theories. How did you deal with that and how did you navigate that and where do you feel the primary source of this sort of fake news was? How damaging was this to us?

Albert Bourla: I’m afraid it [caused] quite a lot of damage and particularly with us, we were targeted by a lot of, let’s say, dark organizations that you don’t really know [who owns them]. You suspect that there are some countries behind. We were getting a lot of briefings from CIA, from FBI, about cyberattacks that may happen to us, but also about the spread of misinformation.

You know, there are two groups of people: There are the people that they are vaccinated. There are people that are skeptical about the vaccination, and both of them are afraid. Those that are getting the vaccine, they are afraid of the disease, and they believe that because people are not getting vaccinated, they are increasing the risk to them. They are increasing the exposure. So they are mad with them that they don’t get the vaccine. Those that don’t get the vaccine, they’re afraid of the vaccine and they are mad with the people that are pressing them to get it.

Those I understand. They are very good people. They are decent people. But they had a fear, and I understand it, and they don’t want to take chances.

But there is a very small part of professionals [who] circulate, on purpose, misinformation so that they will mislead those that they have concerns [with the vaccine]. Those people are criminals. They’re not bad people. They are criminals because they literally cost millions of lives.”

this was said 9 November 2021 to the Atlantic Council in this interview starting at minute 32.

Consider that at around minute 23 he talks about the 3 or 4 uses for his mrna gene technology and one is gene editing. what is the missed-information? and what is the criminal omission of information.

ASSAULT AND BODILY HARM ON OUR DNA.

Assault and bodily harm with a weapon?

ALTERING OUR DNA is an assault with unknown and vast and possibly intergenerational consequences.

so hello!

there is your criminal assault charges. Even if you hit someone hard with a left hook in their extremely punchable face you’d not get their dna to change. you could run them over at a Davos bum-festivus, hang them for crimes against humanity and never alter their DNA. you could dress up like Lilith and whip them in seed oils and not alter their DNA.

seems like the crime is not properly defined yet.

Imagine he wants to make speech crimes for disagreeing with globalist narrative. Altering DNA is an assault. Since it was a mass assault- which State AG will look at this as a crime. just the actus reus - the mass inject. and the mens rea the fact the technology is designed for that purpose.

use the video. He says it. GET it to State AGs with Chutzpa.

Leave a comment

Share