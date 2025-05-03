Bill c75 and Bill c5 in Canada is the revolving door for criminals. Think of police officers in Canada as valet parking attendants for violent criminals. It has nothing to do with judges and everything to do with those bills.
HOWEVER speech crime is on the rise.
Remember Albert Bourla called anti-vaxxers criminals. For saying things inconvenient to the narrative. MY BOOK WILL BE OUT SOON. I’M JUST VERIFYING THE END NOTES NOW.
“Frederick Kempe: There was some fake news during this period of time about the vaccines, you know, all sorts of conspiracy theories. How did you deal with that and how did you navigate that and where do you feel the primary source of this sort of fake news was? How damaging was this to us?
Albert Bourla: I’m afraid it [caused] quite a lot of damage and particularly with us, we were targeted by a lot of, let’s say, dark organizations that you don’t really know [who owns them]. You suspect that there are some countries behind. We were getting a lot of briefings from CIA, from FBI, about cyberattacks that may happen to us, but also about the spread of misinformation.
You know, there are two groups of people: There are the people that they are vaccinated. There are people that are skeptical about the vaccination, and both of them are afraid. Those that are getting the vaccine, they are afraid of the disease, and they believe that because people are not getting vaccinated, they are increasing the risk to them. They are increasing the exposure. So they are mad with them that they don’t get the vaccine. Those that don’t get the vaccine, they’re afraid of the vaccine and they are mad with the people that are pressing them to get it.
Those I understand. They are very good people. They are decent people. But they had a fear, and I understand it, and they don’t want to take chances.
But there is a very small part of professionals [who] circulate, on purpose, misinformation so that they will mislead those that they have concerns [with the vaccine]. Those people are criminals. They’re not bad people. They are criminals because they literally cost millions of lives.”
this was said 9 November 2021 to the Atlantic Council in this interview starting at minute 32.
Consider that at around minute 23 he talks about the 3 or 4 uses for his mrna gene technology and one is gene editing. what is the missed-information? and what is the criminal omission of information.
ASSAULT AND BODILY HARM ON OUR DNA.
Assault and bodily harm with a weapon?
ALTERING OUR DNA is an assault with unknown and vast and possibly intergenerational consequences.
so hello!
there is your criminal assault charges. Even if you hit someone hard with a left hook in their extremely punchable face you’d not get their dna to change. you could run them over at a Davos bum-festivus, hang them for crimes against humanity and never alter their DNA. you could dress up like Lilith and whip them in seed oils and not alter their DNA.
seems like the crime is not properly defined yet.
Imagine he wants to make speech crimes for disagreeing with globalist narrative. Altering DNA is an assault. Since it was a mass assault- which State AG will look at this as a crime. just the actus reus - the mass inject. and the mens rea the fact the technology is designed for that purpose.
use the video. He says it. GET it to State AGs with Chutzpa.
Wow! Again and again, I ask myself: 'Why these criminals aren't indicted? We already have laws to punish such crimes, as those commited, such as those starting March 11th, 2020.'
Anti Vaxxers are Criminals - that's me, but what did I avoid by refusing to be vaccinated: America and Moderna with DARPA's help, made the "Covid-19 Neucloids virus" and "patented it in 2013" and kept it locked up "in an American Bio Lab for 6 years", from "2013 to its release in 2019", about 2 weeks after Bill Gates Event 201, when POTUS 45 was King - "The Chinese were as innocent, as they claimed to be, of its release".
No other Country knew of Covid-19 or owned it, before 2013 and its release in 2019, except America, or its intended purpose, after that release had occurred, from 2019 to date.
The Covid vaccines, were the deliberate second part of the Covid-19 Bio Weapon and the most dangerous because, the vaccines made you deliberately, into a GMO, a Genetically Modified Orgamism, by Gene Therapy Injection, which the Covid vaccines actually were AND Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction and which violate American Biological Weapons 18 USC 175 and Weapons and Firearms 790.166 Fla. Stat (2023) of that American Biological Warfare Act (see below) by Dr Francis Boyle.
Gene Therapy is not reversible, but now described as a forced medical treatment
Also The US Supreme Court, also in (2013) ruled that only cDNA (ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA DNA) is not patentable (See Below).
We are told that Vaccines got rid of Polio, but that is a lie, vaccines did not get rid of Polio, Polio is fit and well and still out there doing its thing, Polio was just renamed as something else, like Guillain-Barré Syndrome or GBS, or Legionairres Disease, or Motor Neuron Disease, that's all and that is how Polio was made to appear to have been cured by vaccines.
In the same way, there were 8.5 Billion Humans on the World Census of 2019, but now there are only somewhere between 90,000 and 500,000 Humans after "The Great Reset" which has now been implemented and has occured - the rest are still there, they have just been renamed, (like Polio), because they have been genetically modified and are not Humans any more, but legally GMO's.
The US Supreme Court, also in (2013) ruled that only cDNA (ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA DNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically modified and not naturally occuring, (as with the Gene Therapy cDNA ModRNA DNA Synthetic Covid-19 Neucloids Injections, wrongly posed as Covid-19 (2019) mRNA vaccines).
Thomas Renz, American Lawyer, identified the Covid-19 Neucloids vaccines as being ModRNA DNA and not Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA DNA) which is not patentable as above.
That means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from a Covid-19 ModRNA DNA Gene Therapy, vaccines injection.
Dr Madej wrote: "The synthetic mRNA (ModRNA) of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "Genetic Code", making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer, Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The Gene Therapy Injections change your Genetic Code 2) The Gene therapy Injections do not stop the spread of Moderna's Covid-19 Neucloids Virus, patented 2013 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna Covid-19 Neucloids Gene Therapy Injection is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing.
Dr Francis Boyle, the Harvard educated Law Professor who drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989 for America, provided an Affidavit that Covid-19 Neucloids mRNA (ModRNA) injections are Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction.
Dr Boyle stated that the Covid-19 Neucloids injections violate American Biological Weapons 18 USC 175 and Weapons and Firearms 790.166 Fla. Stat (2023).
Logically - If natural DNA (mRNA DNA) which is not patentable as above, is the door to Heaven, what door does the 2013 Moderna/DARPA Covid-19 Neucloids ModRNA DNA vaccines, which has made you a GMO, open instead, after your death?
Can this be the start of "You will own nothing and you will be happy" since as a GMO you don't have any Human Rights to own anything, anyway?
Is it better for you to know what has been done to you, or for you not to know - because nothing can be done to change you back from what Potus 45 has made you become in 2019 and therein is my problem - I care and I don't want to be your deliverer, of really bad tidings.
Is your oblivion of that event, or ignorance of it, your better, ongoing bliss?
From Christine.257's substack, but reworked for better clarity.