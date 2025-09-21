Xx is woman

Xy is man

Something on the y chromosome is responsible for male development.

Crisper it onto the X.

Then xx which should be a fertile female is androgenic and sterile and not a fertile female.

Apparently there is a documentary about a bull they did this to with crisper.

(I saw a discussion on this from Mr etv) Then the bull donates the bad x

Badx plus x = infertile cow

Y plus x = bull

This is basically Monsanto seeds to mammals.

Your seedless watermelon was a precursor to covid shots. Sure this is a theory.

Prove it.

So if you put those dna sequences into the shots would your boys at maturity when they want a family create sterile girl children and these get embedded….

Back to my theory of the disappearing womb.

Still think them telling you to abort is because they want you to have the right to eliminate life?

oh you bet they want you to. I know you will have to hear this a lot of times before you get it. So I will do so.

What did we just do to humanity.

Shh don't talk. Get my book WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron

