CRA proposed changes to the Income Tax Act charitable status affects our religious organizations but LGBTQ2 ➕ churches and organizations keep their charitable status
#stopCarneysattackonGod
It is prime minister Carney's government that is proposing the changes to charitable status.
It is prime minister Carney's government that is proposing the changes to charitable status.
Church burnings in Canada too slow?
I'm so happy to be alive today in testimony and witness. Praise on the mountain dear friends and praise in the valley. See action items below.
Thank you beautiful friends. My prayers may reach you and togerher we will help defeat this agenda.
Write every level of government to indicate you oppose this change as a violation of religious freedom and worse the change to mandatory uptake of a state religion.
Check back on this post I will create a printable. Then hand them out systematically at your congregations, mosques places of worship and then meet with nearby religious leaders even outside your faith.
Create prayer hubs outside your MPs office and stand with signs.
Start a Twitter or x campaign #stopCarneysattackonGod
Very concerning! The only concern of our puppet leaders is the annihilation of Western civilization... and of its so-called privileged white-people!
Very concerning!
I like the top one ( t-shirt) . I would buy something like this!