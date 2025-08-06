LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
6h

Very concerning! The only concern of our puppet leaders is the annihilation of Western civilization... and of its so-called privileged white-people!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donna's avatar
Donna
4h

Very concerning!

I like the top one ( t-shirt) . I would buy something like this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture