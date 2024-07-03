Do you believe the Cow Fart Climate Control Knob?

Nah. Me neither.

It's a food play. Like the bird flu. Like Ukraine, the beeadbasket of the world. Imagine UKRAINIANS DYING AND DYING… who is left but the globalists to rebuild Ukraine in their smart city maggot milk infrastructure.

I am concerned about how little humanity is regarded by the Net Zero..

Death cult.

The “we are going to solve hunger" with “starvation” people.

I pray 🙏 they understand soon. Because they are ideally positioned to pivot and join the humans fighting for food sovereignty, freedom, and auto determination. There's the globalists pulling strings, and how they incentive humanity to erect their own prison systems. The millions working in the green industry are greased. But good people are there, with good hearts, thinking they are doing the right thing. Let's keep tapping them in shall we? A few key ones….

Nothing like a beautiful net nothing afficiandos changing their stripes. Warriors come from all places. Imagine I studied environmental science and chemistry eons ago. (FYI none of the models or chicken little predictions camectrue)

I pivoted from the alarmist rhetoric.

It is a Trojan horse hiding a gross depravity.

It is a coordinated attack on mankind and the reason for the carbon leash.

Farmer in Africa fighting net zero

Digital apocalyptic feudalism is the real threat.

It is for keeps and places us into a framework of their control.

The attacks on food are systemic.

No. No maggot milk.

Thanks anyways luciferian. I'll pass and leave it for your consumption.

Please enjoy the panel in the YouTube video. THANK-YOU for my readers and your support.

I wish you Courage and Hope to your dying breath….

And…

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

