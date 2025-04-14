Illegal to share the word of God.

Hint. They fear what strength it gives you. I attest.

But even if you wish to remain agnostic all your live long day, why is this silencing happening.

Because Christians won't accept a transhuman future .

The Antichrist is a computer at cern.

You will want some Christians on your side for the future they have envisioned.

Social credit vs. Those with courage.

Preacher preach!

Share

Leave a comment

Message LawyerLisa

Share