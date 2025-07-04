LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Reed's avatar
John Reed
6h

I'm not so sure the current political and economic power structures are purely materialist. They masquerade with that posture, which is something congruent with Enlightenment Philosophy -- as it presents itself as a positive force. But really they are anti-God, anti-creation, and anti-life; deliberately so. The human beings carrying out this "progressive" set of changes to our traditional society are surely under demonic tutelage, and they have been fooled into thinking they are pursuing a positive agenda. The Powers of Darkness are ruled by pride, which, in the end, leads one to the point of desiring to annihilate the being of others.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
7h

Got it! Both mom and dad were from the U.S.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture