Courage, belief systems, sanctity of life, courage in war, and moral laws. A short discussion on Independence Day.
What is courage. What does it say about what you believe? Why do you value or admire courage?
Risk without belief seems foolish. Fundamentally courage is premised on and proof of a belief system.
I believe courage proves the sanctity of life.
A society premised on pure materialistic (we are only stuff- atoms) views, is at its essence barbaric in nature.
What evidence is there our society values life? What evidence is there of a death cult?
How does that interact with courage to go to war?
How is that related to laws and whether they are moral or immoral and the compulsion to “comply?"
I'm not so sure the current political and economic power structures are purely materialist. They masquerade with that posture, which is something congruent with Enlightenment Philosophy -- as it presents itself as a positive force. But really they are anti-God, anti-creation, and anti-life; deliberately so. The human beings carrying out this "progressive" set of changes to our traditional society are surely under demonic tutelage, and they have been fooled into thinking they are pursuing a positive agenda. The Powers of Darkness are ruled by pride, which, in the end, leads one to the point of desiring to annihilate the being of others.
