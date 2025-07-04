What is courage. What does it say about what you believe? Why do you value or admire courage?

Risk without belief seems foolish. Fundamentally courage is premised on and proof of a belief system.

I believe courage proves the sanctity of life.

A society premised on pure materialistic (we are only stuff- atoms) views, is at its essence barbaric in nature.

What evidence is there our society values life? What evidence is there of a death cult?

How does that interact with courage to go to war?

How is that related to laws and whether they are moral or immoral and the compulsion to “comply?"

My Act of Courage in the face of the beast is the unpacking I provide in WORD ON MUTE.

