LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ernie Rockwell's avatar
Ernie Rockwell
4h

When will the new book be out?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
LtJ's avatar
LtJ
4h

Joshua 8

Ai=Destruction

God knew back then where man would be going in the End of Days

Is that not Awesome?,

Once we get settled into our new home, been moving since April 7, prayerfully finished in the next 2 days, will be getting one if not both your books

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture