Count down to the release of my new book. The Convoy was for People as Data. And for Ai as Government.
Everything else was smoke and mirrors.
How do we enter the operating system?
Enter stage right.
The convoy.
Support my work. Get WORLD ON MUTE on Amazon.
When will the new book be out?
Joshua 8
Ai=Destruction
God knew back then where man would be going in the End of Days
Is that not Awesome?,
Once we get settled into our new home, been moving since April 7, prayerfully finished in the next 2 days, will be getting one if not both your books