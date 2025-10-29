List of chairmen and chairwomen
Russell Cornell Leffingwell 1946-1953
John J. McCloy 1953-1970
David Rockefeller 1970-1985
Peter George Peterson 1985-2007
Carla A. Hills (co-chairwoman) 2007-
Robert E. Rubin (co-chairman) 2007-
List of presidents
John W. Davis 1921-1933
George W. Wickersham 1933-1936
Norman Davis 1936-1944
Russell Cornell Leffingwell 1944-1946
Allen Welsh Dulles 1946-1950
Henry Merritt Wriston 1951-1964
Grayson L. Kirk 1964-1971
Bayless Manning 1971-1977
Winston Lord 1977-1985
John Temple Swing 1985-1986 (Pro tempore)
Peter Tarnoff 1986-1993
Alton Frye 1993
Leslie Gelb 1993-2003
Richard N. Haass 2003-
Source: The Council on Foreign Relations from 1921 to 1996: Historical Roster of Directors and Officers[18]
WIKISPOOKS place them as central to the cover up of the JFK Assassination.
“CFR and the US ‘ruling class’
JFK Assassination
Mark Gorton gives special mention to the CFR in the effectiveness with which the JFK Assassination was covered up, noting that “elite members of the CFR such as Allen Dulles, Nelson Rockefeller, George H. W. Bush and McGeorge Bundy were sponsors of the JFK assassination. CFR members, Allen Dulles, John McCloy and Gerald Ford played dominant roles in the Warren Commission cover up of the Coup d’état. A remarkable fraction of the publishers, editors and senior reporters of the most important media outlets in the country were also members of the Council of Foreign Relations including: Henry Luce (Publisher Time/Life), Clair Boothe Luce, Arthur Ochs Sulzberger (Publisher NY Times), William Paley (Owner CBS), Walter Cronkite (CBS), Dan Rather (CBS), Bob Schieffer (CBS), Peter Jennings (ABC), James Reston (NY Times), Anthony Lewis (NY Times), Harrison Salisbury (NY Times), Jack Valenti, Daniel Schorr and in later days Rupert Murdock, Michael Eisner, Bill Clinton, George Stephanopoulos, Brian Williams...”[8]
Failed Call for Investigation
In 1980, congressman Larry McDonald introduced American Legion National Convention Resolution 773 to the House of Representatives calling for a comprehensive congressional investigation into the Council on Foreign Relations and Trilateral Commission, but nothing came of it.[9] EIR interviewed James Lee Clingan in 1986;[10] he introduced a similar resolution in the Indiana House and acknowledged the resolution from the American Legion, which by his account was decided upon in 1981.[11]
CFR and US Neoconservatives
The CFR is closely connected to the US neoconservative movement. According to Laurence Bloom “One of the key neo-con groups, Project for the New American Century, established in 1997 and identified by many as being the central organization behind the Bush administration, is heavily connected to the CFR. Fully 17 of the 25 founders of the Project for the New American Century are Council members”[12].
War of Neccesity or War of Choice?
According to IPS:
“In August 2009 Council on Foreign Relations president Richard Haass, who served in the administrations of both George H.W. and George W. Bush, suggested in the New York Times that Afghanistan is a “war of choice” rather than a war of necessity. Haass suggested that the Obama administration consider alternate policies up to and including full withdrawal from Afghanistan, although he stopped short of endorsing them outright”.[13]
Haas introduced the concept of a distinction between the two types of war in a book published in May 2009. His book entitled War of Necessity, War of choice argues that:
“The first Iraq war, following Saddam Hussein’s invasion of neighboring Kuwait, was a war of necessity. It was limited in ambition, well executed, and carried out with unprecedented international support”.
“By contrast, the second Iraq war was one of choice, the most significant discretionary war undertaken by the United States since Vietnam. Haass argues that it was unwarranted, as the United States had other viable policy options. Making matters worse was the fact that this ambitious undertaking was poorly implemented and fought with considerably more international opposition than backing”[14].
People
Board of Directors and Membership
The Board of Directors of the Council on Foreign Relations is composed of thirty-six members.
There are two types of membership - term membership (which lasts for 5 years and is available to those between 30 and 36) and regular membership. Only US citizens (native born or naturalised) and permanent residents who have applied for U.S. citizenship are eligible for membership. Proposed members must be nominated by current members. A candidate for life membership must be nominated in writing by one Council member and seconded by a minimum of three others.[15]
Corporate membership (250 in total) is divided into “Basic”, “Premium” ($25,000+) and “President’s Circle” ($50,000+). All corporate executive members have opportunities to hear distinguished speakers, such as overseas presidents and prime ministers, chairmen and CEOs of multinational corporations, and U.S. officials and Congressmen. President and premium members are also entitled to other benefits, including attendance at small, private dinners or receptions with senior American officials and world leaders.[16]
Peter G. Peterson and David Rockefeller are Directors Emeriti (Chairman Emeritus and Honorary Chairman, respectively). It also has an International Advisory Board consisting of thirty-five distinguished individuals from across the world.[17]
