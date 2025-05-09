So I find him on the cfr.org membership roster.

I bet you are like me. Who is who in this world of the who’s who?

I’ve seen him spoke and he always comes off as reasonable, easy to understand and seems interested in topics we should be interested in. He has a big platform.

I checked him out HERE

Jeffrey Sachs

“Politician

Jeffrey Sachs is a politically exposed person. They are a person of interest by virtue of their position and the influence they may hold. They have not been found on international sanctions lists.

TypePerson[sources]NameCeffri Saks · Jeffrey Sachs · Τζέφρι Σακς · Џефри Сакс · Джефри Сакс · 13 more...[sources]Other nameJeffery Sachs · Jeffrey D. Sachs · Jeffrey David Sachs · Professor Jeffery Sachs · Sachs, Jeffrey · 4 more...[sources]Weak aliasSachs · ジェフリー・デイヴィッド・サックス · ジェフリー・デーヴィッド・サックス · 杰弗里·萨克斯[sources]Birth date1954-11-05[sources]

Place of birth Detroit[sources]

Gender male[sources]

Nationality not available [sources]

Citizenship United States of America[sources]

First name Jeffrey[sources]

Last name Sachs[sources]

Website jeffsachs.org [sources]

Wikidata IDQ319189[sources]

EducationHarvard College · Harvard University · Oak Park High School[sources]

Ethnicity Jewish people[sources]

Last change2025-04-03Last processed2025-04-09First seen2024-09-03

Descriptions

Relationships

AssociatesAssociate

RelationshipStart date

End datePhilip A. Wellons Close Associate partner in business or sport--Katharina Pistor Close Associate partner in business or sport--

Family members

Relative Relationship

Start dateEnd date

Sonia Ehrlich Sachs Close Associatespouse--

Positions held

Position occupiedStart date

End dateUnder-Secretary-General of the United Nations--

Data sources

Wikidata Persons in Relevant Categories460,194

Category-based imports from Wikidata, the structured data version of Wikipedia.

Wikidata · non-official source

External databases

The record has been enriched with data from the following external databases:

Wikidata429,272

Wikidata is the structured data project of the Wikipedia community, providing fact-based information edited by humans and machines

External dataset · Wikidata · non-official source

For experts: raw data explorer”

HIS COUNTRY IS LISTED AS GLOBAL. do you find that as interesting as I do? Have the globalists already assumed they will win and take down the nation state and with it our civil liberties?

Sorry Sachs the Sustainable development goals are drivel and they masquerade as nice in the sand box but they’re you Diana cat crap.

His image from his website displays a kindly man with a firm sense of worry that cannot be disguised with his smile.

He describes himself as “ a world-renowned economics professor, bestselling author, innovative educator, and global leader in sustainable development.”

They are all best sellers. They shove USAID at buying their books I bet.

“Sachs is widely recognized for bold and effective strategies to address complex challenges including the escape from extreme poverty, (LL shove them into our countries through the UN MIGRATION COMPACT while utilizing NGOs our own money and the IOM- then place them in sanctuary cities and burn debt to house, feed, educate, health and job them)

the global battle against human-induced climate change, (SACHS! NO ONE BELIEVES THIS CRAP ANYMORE)

international debt and financial crises, (LL again that your minions print for globalists causes in order to collapse the nation state this debt print game is tiresome and evil)

national economic reforms, (LL using concepts of the national Focal Point to embed the globalists into our own institutions, then passing the national versions of international treaties etc like bill c293 in Canada)

and the control of pandemic and epidemic diseases (LL oh yes the WHO power game to decimate economies and our health).

Sachs serves as the Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, where he holds the rank of University Professor, the university’s highest academic rank. (LL trust the science and establishment. this is one of the areas of pollution I am most sad about. higher education has become corruption and directional service of the globalists. Imagine just being smart and wanting to learn. )

Sachs was Director of the Earth Institute at Columbia University from 2002 to 2016. He is President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Co-Chair of the Council of Engineers for the Energy Transition, (LL: energy transition is theft Sachs. You know it and that is the point. It is malthusian. Is that the source of your sad worry lines. It is poverty and it is the death knoll for GDP. that is the transition)

academician of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences at the Vatican, (LL: oh no Sachs! Are you also the transgender rainbow death of Chritianity and biblical gender? Did you make the former pope dance like a MNBC host, or hollyweird actor to the globalists tunes. was that really the pope?)

Commissioner of the UN Broadband Commission for Development, (LL oh are you the 5G RF guy too?)

Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah Honorary Distinguished Professor at Sunway University, and SDG Advocate for UN Secretary General António Guterres. (LL: SACHS dear friend! I know you don’t cook. but let me tell you. no one take the blow torch to the air in the kitchen and expect to global boil their pasta water that way.)

From 2001-18, Sachs served as Special Advisor to UN Secretaries-General Kofi Annan (2001-7), Ban Ki-moon (2008-16), and António Guterres (2017-18).

Sachs has authored and edited numerous books, including three New York Times bestsellers: The End of Poverty (2005), Common Wealth: Economics for a Crowded Planet (2008), and The Price of Civilization (2011). Other books include To Move the World: JFK’s Quest for Peace (2013), The Age of Sustainable Development (2015), Building the New American Economy: Smart, Fair & Sustainable (2017), A New Foreign Policy: Beyond American Exceptionalism (2018), The Ages of Globalization: Geography, Technology, and Institutions (2020), and most recently, Ethics in Action for Sustainable Development (2022).”

Please read my new book Sachs. You can buy it here.

Should we meet more Council for Foreign Relations members?

Do you want to know who else lives in the Country called Global?

Let me know in the comments.

Share

Leave a comment