Just so you know the narrative. Apex threats.

“A New U.S. Foreign Policy for Global Health

COVID-19 and Climate Change Demand a Different Approach

The United States should treat pandemics and global warming as apex health threats to its national interests, argues David P. Fidler.

Publisher –Council on Foreign Relations Press

Release Date –Jun 2023

Pages –56

ISBN 978-0-87609-5317

“The United States should, at long last, treat pandemics and global warming as [major] threats to its national interests—especially the vital interests of security and economic power,” argues Senior Fellow for Global Health and Cybersecurity David P. Fidler in a new Council Special Report. The United States needs “a new foreign policy on global health that protects those national interests through pandemic preparedness and climate adaptation strategies.” The report, A New U.S. Foreign Policy for Global Health: COVID-19 and Climate Change Demand a Different Approach, examines U.S. global health policy before and during COVID-19 to identify why the United States failed “to protect vital national interests, develop public and global health capabilities, and maintain domestic and global solidarity against health threats.”

More on:

Health Policy and Initiatives

Climate Change

Public Health Threats and Pandemics

COVID-19

Foreign Policy

“The United States,” Fidler writes, “was unprepared for a pandemic and is not ready for climate change—despite global health involvement, warnings about both threats, and no competition from authoritarian countries for global health leadership.” Warning that “U.S. foreign policy on global health faces the worst domestic and international conditions it has ever encountered,” Fidler argues that a “new strategy for U.S. foreign policy on global health is needed to address the security, capability, and solidarity failures that COVID-19 and climate change have exposed.”

Global Health Update

Updates from the Global Health program on the program’s latest publications and global health writing from around the web. Quarterly.

Email Address

View all newsletters >

Professors: To request an exam copy, contact publications@cfr.org. Please include your university and course name. Bookstores: To order bulk copies, please contact Ingram. Visit https://ipage.ingramcontent.com , call 800.937.8200, or email customerservice@ingrambook.com. Include ISBN: 978-0-87609-531-7.”

I wonder if any of the in-crowd believe their crap, or just genuflect to it for money and power.

https://web.archive.org/web/20230804202302/https://www.cfr.org/report/new-us-foreign-policy-global-health

APEX THREATS FOR REAL:

CBDC, GEOENGINEERING, THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM DEBT PRINT bubble, media control over narratives, fertility crash, the intentional queering of our youth, the RF smart city, drone warfare, loss of free speech.

what’s on your apex list?

Share

Leave a comment