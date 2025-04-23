Some authority would do it!

Did he just endorse Climate Tarriffs!??????

Are steel and auto tarriffs from Carney's perspective something he'd implement anyways?

Dam straight.

Share.

Tarriffs on climate emitting assets are a radical's wet dream.

Did he prefer when Montreal was under 3 km of ice? You know that ice left without cow farts and the automobile.

They're not blazing idiots.

They're authoritarians.

Share.

Share

Leave a comment