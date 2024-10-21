Michael Alexander will be making an incredible presentation on his work on the Dr. Trozzi case and on behalf of Justice for Medicine and the intersection of Bill C-293.

I will be presenting on the international NFP system infiltrating our governments and who will be put in charge of our countries through Bill C-293. People in the UK and Northern Ireland should be registering.

Dr. Trozzi will be discussing the way forward. There will be opportunities to ask questions. It is a free event. However any support will help Justice for Medicine.

Here's the registration link. The presentation is October 23, 2024 at 7- 9:30 EST.

If you are able to join in person I would love to meet you. There is a limited seating so please register soon!

