Next up. climate euthanasia, climate sterilization, climate abortion, climate lock downs, climate masking and climate vaccines?

also no cars: for climate or health or racism or any of the above.

and no meat: for climate or health or racism or any of the above.

and only the clothes (3 new a year) you are allowed to have: for climate or health or racism or any of the above.

and no travel unless on foot in the RF perimeter you are allowed.. for climate or health or racism or any of the above.

and don’t love or worship God and love who we rainbow we ffing tell you. for climate or health or racism or any of the above.

the state must come down with freedoms and speech for climate or health or racism or any of the above.

Get it.

All of this is for political justification to use either the UN Climate architecture embedded within our states, or for the WHO Public Health architecture already embedded in the state. It is not sufficient to close down the WHO or UN. we then have to undo the parallel globalist functions embedded into the State architectures we have been advancing while we focus on the WHO or the UN without looking the systems in our national governments.

AND FYI aliens is the same play. It is not all of a sudden the democrats want to release information they’ve been sitting on and hiding. (Aliens is not the last conspiracy: GOD IS.)

Here is a lovely presentation on Core Climate Initiatives in Health Care. Ugh.

“From policy advocacy to impact reduction, research, and education, health professionals have unique opportunities to accelerate climate solutions. Learn about the latest initiatives from national climate and health leaders, and how you can participate. Speakers: Antonia Herzog, PhD (Health Care Without Harm), Lisa Patel, MD, MESc (Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health), Meighen Speiser (ecoAmerica), Neelima Tummala, MD (George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences)”

Because remember THIS, what you eat, what you wear where you go and how you get there is all theirs:

But to impose it they need their peg. It was finding the ‘solutions’ for climate that opened my eyes to the science vs. THE OWNED SCIENCE DRIVING TO A COMMUNIST PURPOSE.

is what I see. What do you see? remember we go into massive debt to fund the ‘published’ science that justifies communism, totalitarianism, depopulation climate health care inititaiatives

