Tiffany Dover was one of the first health care workers to take the vaccine. She did so on live tv on December 17, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. As the projected poster child of ‘safe and effective’ and ‘let’s all roll up our sleeves”, the resultant live death or at the very least, ‘assault by vaccine’ was filmed in a grotesque satire that we are supposed to participate in. The audience is supposed to suspend disbelief, the way we do when Tom Cruise jumps from a plane while delivery smart lines.

We are supposed to not question what happened to her, or worse not question why the media doesn’t want to exact answers on our behalf. We are supposed to viciously turn on any fellow citizens who might see her live death, or assault by vaccine and subsequent true absence, as proof of something is amiss, or of deserving better inquiries.

True Believer

In fact, the Play we are forced to live in, includes, a requirement on our collective parts, to provide to the Group, at the least silence as a signal of conformity, and should include participation in the lemming like march to the cliff needle in arms. But the best True Believers also attack those for daring to even ask questions.

TIFFANY DOVER

One of the biggest TRUE BELIEVER tests is the story of Tiffany Dover.

The footage of Tiffany Dover, keeps getting buried as does the story.

After her ‘assault by vaccine’ on live TV on December 17, 2020, there is no unencumbered photo of, or film footage of her ever again. You have to notice the non-narrative interest by the media is not just abysmal, it is lacking in its entirety. And then you have to notice the probability of this. And, IMO, it gets weird very fast.

We are in the era of square pegs AND round holes with an awful lot of state-sanctioned hammers.

Image from The Shinning.

This is a more fulsome coverage of: Door number one: her Assault by Vaccine, Door number two; REDRUM BY PHARMA and CHI Memorial, or Door number three, hey SHE JUST FAINTED AND IS FINE THOUGH YOU WILL NEVER LAY EYES ON HER AGAIN!!!

WEEKEND AT BERNIE’S

Then they roll out the weekend at Bernie’s that we as a society must participate in and suspend our disbelief. You might think my coverage make’s light of her ‘fainting’, or is a ‘conspiracy theory’ that must be sanctioned but what I think is beyond gross is trying to make us all participate in the farce.

HOW DOES WEEKEND AT BERNIE’S WORK

It involves one PATSY, one very big publicity stunt; followed by a public statement by the PATSY; followed by uptake of this by the media; followed by an AP, Reuter’s fact check of anyone just not participating in the the ugly satire of her life; and culminating by reversing the Onus (prove to us she is dead). Contrasted by and never mentioned officially is her utter absence from Bernie living again. When you go through the formula, do you think of anyone else?

WEEKEND AT BERNIE’S STUNT

The publicity stunt took place on December 21 at Memorial Hospital, where we are to believe stood a very masked Tiffany with her colleagues who are holding signs that read "Nursing Leadership Supports Tiffany" and "#CHIMemorialStrong."

But just like Bernie, everything is play. Then she retreats into the ether again. From posting regularly on Instagram, she utterly ceases to cause any ripples in the pond. And when you ask for her to have one interview after this time, or a photo released- it is you who ARE NOT BEING A GOOD, TRUE BELIEVER. If you question this, by necessity you are questioning:

all the nurses that stood with signs; her family who haven’t contradicted anything; the hospital administration (and the Patsy); the official coverage; Reuters and the Associated Press; The bot/like tweets who shame the non TRUE BELIEVERS; Our government(s) who would allow such a thing without redress; The pharmaceutical companies who would allow their products to be used despite evidence of ‘assault by vaccine’ live on air; and the Regulatory agents that have continued to green light this monstrosity.

So there’s the rub. A True Believer supports all those institutions. And if you use your own independent God given common sense and say: Just freaking show me Tiffany and I’ll gladly crawl back to the rock you think I crawled out from. It never happens. Because True Believers are not ready to reject that the sum total of all that listed authority is compromised. It’s an abyss to cross. So you needle it out for them, thread by thread.

LET’S GO INTO THE CIRCLE

The Associated Press covered the story quite simply relying on ‘hospital confirmation’ for the basis that she is alive. So evidence of life is not her. There was no reporter with family photos of Tiffany happily getting ready for her shift, or making macaroni. It is not even her treating physician.

Here is the AP Coverage. Remember the Op only works if there is at least one Patsy: Lisa McCluskey.

“CLAIM: Tiffany Dover, a nurse manager in Chattanooga, Tennessee, who fainted after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, is now dead.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Claims of Dover’s death have no basis in reality. She was alive and working a shift at CHI Memorial Hospital on Monday, according to Lisa McCluskey, the hospital’s vice president of marketing communications.

THE FACTS: Groundless theories continue to circulate online about a nurse who fainted after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, despite confirmation from the hospital that she is alive and well.”

THE BERNIE

Who was the woman in the front. If it was Tiffany, why do we never see her again.

THE PATSY

As we will see it all comes down to Lisa McCluskey, because the rest vanishes or is circular. And on top of that we are now in 2023 and still haven’t laid eyes on the most sought after nurse.

Disappearing Statements

But then the internet is a funny thing. AP grounded it’s fact checking on CHI Memorial statements via tweets on December 19 and 21. These are now scrubbed from twitter. Meaning we are left with one person’s uncorroborated statement Tiffany Dover was alive or did work, at least 1 shift.

USA TODAY

According to USA Today:

“The hospital tweeted its first update on Dec. 19.” (that link and the December 21 is not active any longer. )

"Nurse Tiffany Dover appreciates the concern shown for her. She is home and doing well. She asks for privacy for her and her family," the account wrote.”

On Dec. 21, the hospital also shared a video of Dover and her colleagues, some holding signs that read "Nursing Leadership Supports Tiffany" and "#CHIMemorialStrong." This link is missing. In contrast we got a lot of real convincing air time of her live on air assault by vaccine, ‘fainting’ or Murder by pharma.

So those two pieces of ‘evidence’ of December 19 and 21 are gone from twitter. We are left with the haunting of the public display that was formerly part of the CHI Memorial site, and the Patsy’s statement.

The USA Today article indicates:

“Lisa McCluskey — the vice president of marketing communications at CHI Memorial — confirmed to the Associated Press that Dover was feeling well and was working a shift at the hospital on Dec. 21.

On Dec. 23, Karen Long, another spokesperson for the hospital, referred USA TODAY to its previous statements.” Circular.

"We appreciate the ongoing concern by the community and media," Long wrote. "Our efforts must now turn to caring for an ever growing number of people in our community hospitalized with COVID-19 and vaccinating our caregivers and support staff."

So if your trust level is at it’s pre-covid levels, and for many it still is (HOW, I HAVE NO IDEA), having AP, Reuters, USA Today, The Patsy’s statement and the participations of many in the Public Display: is evidence she is alive OR an enormous effort to hide a death. So she is alive? What do you think?

It is an enormous effort: Isn’t it.

What is the true rate of death or assault by vaccine?

But are they hiding ‘A death’? Or do they only have to hide the ‘plain sight deaths’?

Do they even hide them? Half of it, is simply ensuring news coverage is busy on some other matter. The talking heads just moving past it, stepping over the bodies so to speak. The rest is the Weekend at Bernie’s Op.

What they construct is a flimsy house of cards nestled on a formula of a “Bernie” in the presence of irrefutable ‘big witness’; ‘media coverage of big witness’; at least one Patsy’s confirmation; coverage of the preceding, fact-checking any opposition and shaming them. Finally: Reversing the Onus: Prove to us she is dead.

Participating in the Weekend at Bernie’s is not harmless

If this is what we see, if all these famous people keep keeling over in their sudden and unexpected ways, then obviously, who are all the nobodies that we don’t see that are also dying? Given we saw zero athletes, reporters, lawyers, nurses, comedians, die or get ‘assaulted by vaccine’ on live television before, what is the rate of death? What is the moral consequence of us participating in this awful satire: Weekend at Bernie’s. We can no longer feel ‘shame’ for refusing to participate. We can no longer be silent with the absurdity of it all. We have to grow some. If people are dying in front of our eyes, the reason why Weekend at Bernie’s works is precisely because they’ve coopted us into the ugly societal Satire with our silence. Our silence to this date, necessitates our guilt, so we double down. That is why the gulf is so far: those who do not question in some way feel culpable. MOVE ON PLEASE, I CAN’T STAND IT.

Image from Wayfair.

HOUSE OF CARDS GET’S BUILT HIGHER AND HIGHER

In the Tiffany Dover saga, no one rolls out any interview with her. In this age of live media, and self you-tubers, the ease with which your phone can provide independent reporting of your surroundings makes this lack of any ‘sighting’ or interview since the December 17, 2020 astounding. You would think they could easily ‘prove her to be alive’.

REVERSING THE ONUS

In fact, Politico Fact has now reversed the onus. And I do say onus. If they hauled her out as the poster girl for us to roll up our sleeves and ‘do our part’, and she disappears, then to my mind, they should show a real live person talking, giving interviews, returning to work, posting on line like she used to. But politico, takes that lack of Tiffany ripple and just says:

“They haven’t proved she’s dead.”

In an odd reversal of The First 42 hours Formula. WHO DONE IT? Should we play CLUE: I’d like to solve the Puzzle:

It was Mr. Injection, WITH the vaccine, IN the Live Film Studio.

But no. It’s completely Huh? Move along non-True Believers.

We saw the circumstances leading to her disappearance; we know who did it, namely the guy with the needle, she has now disappeared or failed to show any signs of life for 2 plus years.

In Political’s article There’s still no evidence a Tennessee nurse who fainted after getting the vaccine is dead

Let’s look at their listed sources for concluding NO ONE PROVED HER DEAD THEORY. HOUSE OF CARDS I’M TELLING YOU.

Our Sources

Instagram post, Oct. 17, 2021: An instragram user who doesn’t believe Dover is alive:

PROVES nothing.

WRCBtv, First doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered at Chattanooga hospital on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020;

PROVES she had the vaccine: they do not noteably list or rely upon the video of her actual assault.

CHI Memorial twitter account, Accessed Oct. 19, 2021;

PROVES CHI Memorial at one time issued a tweet. It has been taken down.

Nursys.com, License verification, Accessed Oct. 19, 2021

PROVES 2 Tiffany Dover’s are licensed to practice in Tenessee and their licences are ‘unencumbered’.

Instagram, Tiffany Dover, Accessed Oct. 19, 2021

PROVES ? there’s a photo of a woman from the rear.

USA Today, Fact check: Nurse who fainted after COVID-19 vaccination is alive and well, Dec. 23, 2020

interestingly USA TODAY relies on the same 2 MISSING tweets and a statement from the Patsy TO THE AP: Lisa McCluskey: WHO SAYS TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Dover is well and taking a shift. (AND the AP relies on USA TODAY- A BIT CIRCULAR - AP RELIES ON USA TODAY AND 2 TWEETS AND USA TODAY GETS THEIR INFO FROM THE AP WHO GOT THE STATEMENT FROM LISA MCCLUSKEY.)

The Daily Beast, Anti-Vaxxers Won’t Stop Harassing Nurse They’re Convinced Is Dead, Feb. 1, 2021

Reuters, Fact check: Nurse who fainted after COVID-19 vaccine did not die, Jan. 1, 2021

Associated Press, Claims that Tennessee nurse died after vaccine are baseless, Dec. 21, 2020

Email interview, Karen Long communications manager at Catholic Health Initiatives Memorial Hospital, Oct 20, 2021

Shouldn’t some District Attorney in Tenessee reopen this case. Can’t he or she take judicial notice, that her long time absence and film- based assault is enough to take this to the Grand Jury? enough to bring in Lisa McCluskey as a Material Witness? enough for a warrant of hospital records? enough to request her family’s participation.

We have to stop thinking of this in terms of what has been done to date. There must be a willing District Attorney to treat this as a missing person case or even REDRUM.

Maybe some citizen file an FOI for the hospital tweets, memos, emails, list of nurses and/or actors on December 21, 2020, release of any medical files.

NO MORE REVERSE ONUS

We all have to say we aren’t participation in the Reverse Onus anymore. We all have to say we want consequences for the actions of the Aomeba. We aren’t going to be part of this sick societal Weekend at Bernies. Who cares that you were silent before. Forgive yourself and stand now.

TENESSEE DISTRICT ATTORNEY TO YOUR PENS

She’s dead. Someone’s responsible. Lay charges. Covering up a death what is that? Are CHI Memorial and the Patsy accessories after the fact? What about a conspiracy to cover up the death? Is Reuters, the AP, Politico, and the Associated Press part of the conspiracy?

So the DA has to get a grand jury to lay charges against the pharmaceutical company for de minimus Involuntary Manslaughter. There is enough pfizer documents published to show that they knew death to be a statistical likelihood and went ahead with a highly profitable product. Stuff it on the contracts and limitations of the liability. STUFF it all.

Then you get all the conspiracy charges and accessory after the fact against the hospital, the patsy and the Participating Media.

It doesn’t matter if you can’t prove all the charges beyond a reasonable doubt: the play is this; their defense can’t be : 2 tweets that disappeared, a publicity stunt, a statement from a Patsy. It has to be Dover. They will not produce her and already there is victory. Get this to a judge, and if you live in Tenessee ask for justice for not merely Tiffany Dover, but for all the Tiffany Dovers that followed, and for we the people, who are asked to do the unthinkable, participate as accessories after the fact of her death.

You can’t have a missing person and law enforcement sit idly by any longer.

We are tired of participating in this skit, this Weekend at Bernie’s. Lady Justice needs to pierce her sword deep into the belly of this social illness.

