New laws going in that involve those in charge of civil authority having the ability to use their position, and force for assistance to the chief medical officer of health. THE POLICE
for quarantine
for assistance with the medical treatment the medical officer of health prescribes
Section 71A
states that a member of the police may do anything reasonably necessary (including the use of force) to help a medical officer of health or any person authorised by the medical officer of health in the exercise or performance of powers or functions under sections 70 or 71.
section 70(1)(f)
The power to detain, isolate or quarantine allows a medical officer of health to ‘require persons, places, buildings, ships, vehicles, aircraft, animals, or things to be isolated, quarantined, or disinfected’
thus a medical officer can suddenly detain, isolate or quarantine you.
section 70(1)(h)
The power to prescribe preventive treatment allows a medical officer of health, in respect of any person who has been isolated or quarantined, to require people to remain where they are isolated or quarantined until they have been medically examined and found to be free from infectious disease, AND UNTIL THEY HAVE UNDERGONE SUCH PREVENTATIVE TREATMENT AS THE MEDICAL OFFICE OF HEALTH PRESCRIBES
(va÷÷ine) Va÷÷ine by cop.
This get invoked is easy-
Page 125 of the Pandemic Plan-
“Special powers are authorised
by the Minister of Health or
by an epidemic notice or
apply where an emergency has been declared under the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002.”
So lots of ways.
https://www.health.govt.nz/publication/new-zealand-pandemic-plan-framework-action
No chance pinko New Zealand is the only pinko OECD country looking to put in VA÷÷INE by cop.
This is why you can never talk of amnesty or forgiveness, because these same people will do it again only worse next time as you can see.. It only gets worse if they are not stopped and jailed or worse.. They do not understand kindness, only as a weakness for them to use more EVIL measures next time..