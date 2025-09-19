[COPY] Stephane Bancel: Cancer is listed in the PATENT as an outcome of contamination with DNA Fragments
The applicant of the below patent is Moderna Therapeutics. One of the inventors is Stephane Bancel. It is titled "Removal of DNA fragments in mRNA production process”.
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10077439B2/en
For all those who believe that having fragments of the DNA plasmid inside the LNP package of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines is not a problem.
The Patent Reads: "The DNA template used in the mRNA manufacturing process must be removed to ensure the efficacy of therapeutics and safety, because residual DNA in drug products may induce activation of the innate response and has the potential to be ONCOGENIC in patient populations.”
So what happens when DNA contamination is high.
Cancer is high.
Therefore by their own legal patent filing documents we can adduce that the contamination discovered is the likely reason for the sky high rates cancer we are seeing, and that they had aforeknowledge of this likely result.
Add to that, they are now set to profit from cancer treatments.
Should we have a remedy?
TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.
That's why they bought a cancer company.. They cause a fake crisis, to cause a problem solution to make money and kill. Their two favorite investments.. Kill and make money at the same time.. Wars and war stock was to slow, so they went to drugs.. EVIL EVIL People.. Now that the new ACIP uncaptured panel has dumped the covid19 bioweapon, they will have to find another cash cow.. So look out for a new crisis for them to roll out a new problem solution to kill and make money with.. They will make a bundle on cancer treatments, due to them causing the cancers..
