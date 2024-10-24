[COPY] Stephane Bancel: Cancer is listed in the PATENT as an outcome of contamination with DNA Fragments
Ergo here is your oncogenic activation and their legal proof of knowledge
ONCOGENIC
The applicant of the below patent is Moderna Therapeutics. One of the inventors is Stephane Bancel. It is titled "Removal of DNA fragments in mRNA production process”.
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10077439B2/en
For all those who believe that having fragments of the DNA plasmid inside the LNP package of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines is not a problem.
The Patent Reads: "The DNA template used in the mRNA manufacturing process must be removed to ensure the efficacy of therapeutics and safety, because residual DNA in drug products may induce activation of the innate response and has the potential to be ONCOGENIC in patient populations.”
So what happens when DNA contamination is high.
Cancer is high.
Therefore by their own legal patent filing documents we can adduce that the contamination discovered is the likely reason for the sky high rates cancer we are seeing, and that they had aforeknowledge of this likely result.
Add to that, they are now set to profit from cancer treatments.
Should we have a remedy?
In light of Dr. Speicher’s work this becomes even more important.
TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.
Incredible stuff, Lisa.
Particularly in light of the fact earlier bioweapons are now being recognised as containing DNA contamination.
And the fact they specifically avoided looking for carcinogenicity or genotoxicity in the MRNA deathshots.
Guilty knowledge. Plain as day. Who wouldn't want to rule out such risk, if they had a soul, conscience, or pure intent?
Guilty knowledge. For a democide.
Consigning how many people to a slow agonising death?
For those that say, it is only a few, the US bioweapons sector is vast. And every part of it seems to be corrupt. The regulatory Organs, too.
They have been trying to kill us for a long time. Doing so with cancer is an insanely profitable approach.
But clearly they felt the need to speed things up with these latest MRNA bioweapons, to literally speed up the cancers.
One wonders, when will justice find these people?
Peace.
Chilling.