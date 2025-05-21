First you need to know what the 2005 IHR does and what the National Focal Points are. Do you know your country’s national Focal Point?

Most of us in the substack space are looking at the WHO International Health Amendments and the WHO Pandemic Treaty.

I am going to depart from that to educate on the existing space in a way that is not exposed.

The International Health Regulations 2005 required that satellite offices be set up in each country. This is now happening nationally and regionally.

The international Tool Kit for the implementation of the original 2005 IHR can be found here:

Overview

The International Health Regulations (2005) - Toolkit for implementation in national legislation: The National IHR Focal Point was developed by the Secretariat of the World Health Organization (WHO) in response to requests for guidance on legislative implementation of the requirements concerning the designation or establishment and functioning of the National IHR Focal Point (NFP) under the International Health Regulations (2005) ("IHR (2005)" or "Regulations"). This toolkit complements other related legal guidance on the role and assessment of national legislation for IHR (2005) implementation, including the legislative reference and assessment tool and compilation of examples of legislation.1 The International Health Regulations (2005): Areas of work for implementation and other guidance developed by the WHO Secretariat assist States Parties with the IHR (2005) implementation process.”

For a thorough information on your national focal point please see this information from the WHO website.

“National IHR Focal Points

The National IHR Focal Points (NFPs) are critical to the implementation of the IHR as they conduct the communications aspects of the IHR, both within countries and internationally. A functioning NFP network is therefore key to the successful implementation of the IHR by WHO and the 196 States Parties that have agreed to be bound by them. As the designated point of contact between WHO and States Parties it is essential that NFPs are provided with the necessary authority, capacity, training and resources to effectively carry out their functions required of them by the IHR.

Under the IHR, each State Party is required to designate or establish a NFP, a national office or center (not individual person) that is accessible at all times for IHR-related communications with WHO and relevant sectors within the country. States Parties may have varying perspectives concerning the specific roles for their NFPs and the appropriate positioning of the NFP within the national governmental structure. Given the differences in these structures and roles, some variation in practice is inevitable regarding the implementation of related obligations under the IHR. At the same time, a level of global standardization is required for the global network of NFPs to operate effectively. To this end, IHR Secretariat has produced the NFP guide intended to assist Member States in understanding and clarifying how they can meet their relevant obligations under the IHR (2005). It is anticipated that this guidance will be revised based on the findings of a global study on NFPs’ experiences and needs.

Related links

Mandatory functions

While the exact role and organization of the NFP are left to each State Party to decide based on their specific national context, some functions and operational requirements for efficient communications derive directly from the Regulations and are mandatory functions for NFPs. Under IHR Article 4, NFPs are responsible for notifying WHO of relevant health events on behalf of the State Party concerned, responding to WHO Secretariat’s requests for event-related information, and ensuring that messages and advice from WHO are disseminated to the relevant sectors of the State Party. To fulfill these functions, NFPs need to establish links and coordination mechanisms with existing national health emergency committees and mechanisms, within and outside the health sector.

The mandatory functions of NFPs require their availability at all times for urgent communications with WHO regional IHR Contact Points. To ensure accessibility on a 24 hour and 7 day basis, NFPs must continuously update and confirm their contact details to the WHO Secretariat as required by the Regulations. NFPs need to be contactable by direct telephone or fax and ideally via a generic institutional e-mail address, preferably one indicating its affiliation with the IHR NFP (e.g. IHRNFP@gov.state).

Related links

Designation and contact information

The State Party communicates in writing to the Organization (HQ, WHO Regional and Country offices) its designation and any changes regarding the designated National IHR Focal Point. States Parties may wish to copy this communication to appropriate entities, including if present, their Permanent Mission in Geneva, as well as relevant national ministries.

The Regulations define a National IHR Focal Point as "the national centre, designated by each State Party which shall be accessible at all times for communications with WHO IHR Contact Points under these Regulations". To ensure around-the-clock accessibility (7/24/365) of the NFP, States Parties must provide the WHO Secretariat with functional and reliable contact details, to be continuously updated and annually confirmed no later than 31 March of each year. For the update or confirmation of NFP contact information please contact us at ihradmin@who.int.

In 2017, the 24/7 contact information was available for 98% of the NFPs. The turnover of the primary responsible staff is about 20% per year.

Related links

Channels of communication

For IHR-related communications between States Parties and WHO, an IHR Contact Point has been established in each of the six WHO Regional Offices to be accessible by National IHR Focal Points at all times. In order to fulfil its information sharing obligations, the WHO Secretariat also established a secure web-based platform – the Event Information Site (EIS) – for communications with NFPs. Through the EIS, the WHO Secretariat shares information and alerts about acute public health risks with possible international implications. In addition, this password-protected website provides the contact details of all NFPs, and thereby enables direct communication among States Parties at the NFP level. At the national level, NFPs are required to establish communication channels and coordination mechanisms with all relevant sectors for obtaining and disseminating event-related and other information concerning IHR implementation. In addition to communicating with WHO and relevant authorities within the country, States Parties are also increasingly communicating with each other through their NFPs.

Related links

WHO guidance on the NFP’s role

The role and organization of National IHR Focal Points within national government structures may vary from one State Party to another. Similarly, there is variation on how Article 4 of the IHR is being implemented depending on the specific context of each State Party. However, in order for the network of National IHR Focal Points to operate effectively, certain standards must be maintained, for which purpose the WHO Secretariat developed the National IHR Focal Points Guide. This guidance aims to assist States Parties in better understanding and meeting their obligations under the IHR. Specifically, the NFP Guide provides advice regarding the designation or establishment of NFPs, including terms of reference and an explanation of their core functions.

Under the IHR, States Parties are required to carry out an assessment of public health events occurring within their territories utilizing the decision instrument provided in Annex 2 of the Regulations, and then to notify WHO of all qualifying events within 24 hours of such an assessment. Whilst assessment of events and public health risks is not mandated to the NFP per se in the IHR, States Parties may wish to consider including this responsibility within the terms of reference of their NFP as appropriate. To help NFPs and others responsible for assessing the need to notify WHO of public health events under the IHR, WHO provided guidance for the use of IHR Annex 2. The guidance document also includes the case definitions for the four disease entities requiring notification to WHO in all circumstances under the IHR.

Related links

Now finding the national focal points for each country was not that easy.

I am going to start with Canada. Where do you think you would find Canada’s National Focal Point? Well Canada right?

No.

Washington DC.

That’s right.

According to Pharmaproach.com This is Canada’s National Focal Point for the WHO.

Canada

Address: 525 Twenty-Third St. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20037 USA

Tel.: +1 (202) 974-3000

Fax: +1 (202) 974-3663

Country Office Website: www.paho.org/can

Well there you go. Washington. Let’s keep delving shall we?

So let’s go to paho. What do you think that place is?

PAHO is the Pan American Health Organization. Do you even know them. You know that immigration influx in the borderless world. Well I guess THAT is Pan American. Let’s keep going. Drilling down as I do. According to their website:

“Canada

Canada, the second largest geographical area in the world, is divided into 3 territories and 10 provinces. It is a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the Group of Seven (G7).

In 2015, the country's population was 35,851,800. In 2011, 16% of the population was 65 years old or older, 18.9% was rural, about 20.6% were immigrants, and 4.3% were aboriginal peoples. Between 2010 and 2012, life expectancy at birth for women was 83.6 years, while for men it was 79.4 years. The population grew 29.9% between 1990 and 2015. While in 1990, the structure was stationary for those under 25 years; in 2015, there was a trend toward aging and a predominantly stationary trend in terms of reduced fertility and mortality.

The economy is the tenth largest worldwide, fueled by Canada's abundant natural resources and trade. In 2013, the per capita gross domestic product (GDP) was US$ 42,780. The country has evolved into a multicultural society with a highly diverse population. (OK LL HERE- ABUNDANT NATURAL RESOURCES AND TRADE MET WEF TRUDEAU AND THE REST IS HISTORY)

(Source: Health in the Americas+, 2017 Edition)

Canada has been actively engaged in promoting health in the Americas since 1971, when it officially joined the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO). Over the years, Canada has placed great importance on technical cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean, based on the principles of equity and Pan-Americanism.

The PAHO-Canada Portal is envisioned as a collaborative user-friendly space for discussion of health issues in the Americas. It is an initiative led by PAHO in collaboration with the following Government of Canada institutions, who work regularly with PAHO.

The Health Portfolio includes:

The Office of International Affairs for the Health Portfolio is the focal point for PAHO/WHO in Canada. The Office of International Affairs, located in the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), is responsible for the Government of Canada's overall relations with the Organization.”

OK so. Despite their being a covid Pandemic did you know about the Focal Points? I am guessing- No. Now more. Office of International Affairs for the Health Portfolio IS THE FOCAL POINT FOR THE WHO. Let’s put this right out there: that is a foreign entity on domestic soil. When you look at the Guide all our information goes to the WHO through their satellite office. Before we figure out the OIAHP: where it is it located?

It is located in THE PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY OF CANADA (PHAC). so PHAC is essentially also a foreign entity and part of the WHO de facto and possibly de jure.

Got it?

and PAHO is also the Focal Point. and Paho works with:

Now I’m pretty sure that all the public health agencies in provinces and cities report to Public Health Canada and or are part of this paradigm such that the Health apparatus becomes the weaponized WHO apparatus. When you listen ad nauseum through your Public Health Agency you think you are listening to a Canadian organization. There’s the Canadian flag, there’s the word Canada. But is pure and simple an arm of the WHO. So we weren’t listening to ‘our experts’. The Canadian population, possible the fool politicians (listen I’m nose to the ground researcher, you think they are?), likely ALL the reporters, believe they are listening to a Canadian expert with skin in the nation give advice. So that advice will always jive with our national interest. Get it?

But no. Public Health is part of the Focal point. and by the PAHO page so are other very important agencies in Canada. Since the WHO is just uncomfortably close to XI and the CCP, and Gates, Gavi et al and funded by the interests of those profiting from the pandemic (China- where did we buy everything, vaccine manufacturers ppe, Gates Gavi et al.) then focal points are literally or extremely likely to be weaponized as institutions against our interests. Look the WHO has its fingers in the Patented medicine PRICE review board. If you remember we bought 10 vaccines for every man woman and child in Canada at a shafted price.

So do we like our Health information going to to the WHO Focal Point.

Health is becoming quite the possible weapon. And it is a massive administration in which to hide this FOCAL POINT or satellite office of the WHO.

Once you tie the pricing review board to the WHO you get a real conspiracy.

**

now about this really important Office of International Affairs (OIA) for the Health Portfolio (Health Canada and Public Health): there is NOTHING OUT THERE ABOUT THEM.

I found this Job posting below. NOW consider that in the job posting they say the OIA is HEALTH CANADA AND PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY OF CANADA. So that means both organizations are literally the WHO. Who in Canada knew that before this substack?

The job posting is a HUGE DISCLOSURE OF WHAT THEY DO: SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, ONE HEALTH. responsible for engaging with G7 oh ok. and responsible for files on Mental Health and Trade (how you know mental health is about to be entry to euthanasia in Canada); interact with OECD and Global Health stakeholders. (aka Gavi et al). That Melanie needs to be interviewed by CSIS. If the WHO intends to weaponize lock downs with their amendments, a very close look at their focal points in all countries needs to occur. I love my life and intend to work to keep it. I believe in God. I believe that when we shine a light in dark places that darkness recedes. Please help me to share this widely.

“Host Organization: Public Health Agency of Canada, Office of International Affairs for the Health

Portfolio

Position: Junior Policy Analyst, International Health Policy

Description of the Organization

The Office of International Affairs (OIA) for the Health Portfolio (Health Canada and Public Health Agency of Canada) aims to strategically advance global health priorities that support Canada’s domestic health policy and foreign policy objectives, as well as ensure that Canada’s interests and values are reflected in the global health agenda. OIA works to address critical and emerging international health issues, including the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, three divisions manage the activities carried out by OIA:

• Multilateral Relations: responsible for engagement with the World Health Organization, PanAmerican Health Organization and other international forums on global health and advancing key files such as One Health, human rights, Sustainable Development Goals and global health security.

• Bilateral Engagement, Summits and Trade: responsible for engagement with G7, G20, AsiaPacific Economic Cooperation and the International Association of National Public Health Institutes; bilateral relations in health with key regional partners (e.g. European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Caribbean Public Health Agency ) and countries (e.g. United States, United Kingdom); and advancing cross-cutting files including mental health and trade.

• Official Delegations and Strategic Integration: responsible for strategic and corporate planning, horizontal policy coordination and development, engagement with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and Canadian global health stakeholders, management of the International Health Grants Programs, and logistical support and operational advice for international events.

Come join a growing and fast-paced organization that leads Canada’s engagement in global health and has played a vital role in supporting the response to the COVID-19 pandemic!

Main Tasks

The duties associated with the position of Junior Policy Analyst may include:

• conducting research to support the strategic positioning, horizontal policy analysis, multilateral and/or bilateral engagement work of the Office;

• preparing documents (e.g., backgrounders, briefing notes, meeting readouts, memos, presentations, etc.) on key health issues and supporting the work of the Office;

• providing analytical, logistical and operational support for the Government of Canada’s engagement in domestic and international meetings and events; and

• performing environmental scanning to identify and monitor Canada’s key international partners in health, as well as emerging global health policy issues and trends.

Start Date: May 9, 2022 (TBC)

End Date: August 26, 2022 (TBC)

Duration: 37.5h/week for 16 weeks – full-time

Compensation: According to https://www.canada.ca/en/treasury-board-secretariat/services/pay/ratespay/student-rates-pay.html

Work and travel expenses: This position involves working remotely, based on guidelines for federal public service worksites. Relocation expenses will not be reimbursed. If applicable, work-related travel expenses will be covered.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

All applicants must meet the following essential qualifications:

• Canadian citizen, or Permanent Resident with valid Government of Canada security clearance

• Full-time graduate student (Master’s or PhD level)

o Students must be completing a summer internship or practicum that is mandatory for graduation from a post-secondary program included on the Public Service Commission list of validated institutions and programs OR returning to full-time studies for the Fall 2022 term

• The candidates must have completed a minimum of two courses in public administration, political science, economics, statistics or sociology (or a combination of these) during their undergraduate or graduate studies. Preference will be given to those who have taken classes or have experience working in global health, public policy and/or international relations

• Language qualifications: this position is English Essential but preference will be given to individuals with a French professional working proficiency

KNOWLEDGE:

• Knowledge of global health issues and trends which impact the health of Canadians

• Knowledge of global health architecture (e.g., UN bodies, key NGOs, etc.)

• Knowledge of Canada’s key international partners and relationships in the area of health

• Knowledge of roles and responsibilities of the federal Health Portfolio, including Health Canada,

the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, as well as the federal role in health

ABILITIES:

• Ability to conduct research, synthesize and analyze information

• Ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing

• Ability to work independently and as part of a team

• Ability to work under pressure and in a fast-paced environment

PERSONAL SUITABILITY:

• Effective interpersonal skills

• Initiative

• Dependability

• Flexibility

• Respect for diversity

ORGANIZATIONAL NEEDS:

• Employment Equity may be used to address demonstrated under-representation of designated groups.

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

• Security clearance: the successful candidate must be willing to undergo an Enhanced Reliability check.

• Willingness and ability to work overtime with little notice

• Students must comply with the Government of Canada’s Policy on COVID-19 Vaccination

Number of positions: Staffing up to 3 positions

Contact person:

Melanie McCann

Administrative Officer

Office of International Affairs for the Health Portfolio

Government of Canada

melanie.mccann@phac-aspc.gc.ca

1-613-866-7842

APPLICATION:

Applicants are asked to submit a cover letter and their curriculum vitae demonstrating that they meet the essential qualifications listed above.

Deadline for applications: February 16, 2022 (11:59 p.m.)

I’M going TO CUT AND PASTE THE FIRST PART AND GO INTO YOUR COUNTRY NEXT.

1-25 and 46,47.

