Is a Gene Therapy a countermeasure as defined in the Prep Act.

Maybe not.

Emergency Use Category of “countermeasures” is reserved for

drugs

biological products

and devices.

tell me if we can decide whether a GENE THERAPY or A BIOLOGICAL WEAPON IS A 1. DRUG, OR 2. BIOLOGICAL PRODUCT OR A 3. DEVICE?

Maybe altering GENES and altering DNA is not covered by the Prep Act.

Maybe Biological Weapons aren’t even covered by the Prep Act.

Maybe a gene therapy doesn't become a biological product by virtue of calling a vaccine.

My thought of the day Is here to make you think too. While you are still you.

