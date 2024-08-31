International Labour Organization

We haven’t beat slavery and not by a long shot. According the website of the ILO modern slavery exists. The thrust of this piece is that technocratic slavery should become a new term that we advocate to protect.

What is forced labour, modern slavery and human trafficking

What is forced labour?

The Definition of forced labour

According to the ILO Forced Labour Convention, 1930 (No. 29) , forced or compulsory labour is:

"all work or service which is exacted from any person under the threat of a penalty and for which the person has not offered himself or herself voluntarily."

The Forced Labour Protocol (Article 1(3)) explicitly reaffirms this definition.



This definition consists of three elements:

Work or service refers to all types of work occurring in any activity, industry or sector including in the informal economy. Menace of any penalty refers to a wide range of penalties used to compel someone to work. Involuntariness: The terms “offered voluntarily” refer to the free and informed consent of a worker to take a job and his or her freedom to leave at any time. This is not the case for example when an employer or recruiter makes false promises so that a worker take a job he or she would not otherwise have accepted.

Exceptions to the “forced labour” definition

Article 2(2) of Convention No. 29 describes five situations, which constitute exceptions to the “forced labour” definition under certain conditions (See General Survey on Forced Labour, ILO Committee of Experts, 2007 ):

Compulsory military service.

Normal civic obligations.

Prison labour (under certain conditions).

Work in emergency, situations (such as war, calamity or threatened calamity e.g. fire, flood, famine, earthquake).

Minor communal services (within the community).

Forced labour imposed by state authorities

The Abolition of Forced Labour Convention No. 105 adopted by the ILO in 1957 primarily concerns forced labour imposed by state authorities. It prohibits specifically the use of forced labour:

as punishment for the expression of political views,

for the purposes of economic development,

as a means of labour discipline,

as a punishment for participation in strikes,

as a means of racial, religious or other discrimination.

TECHNOCRATIC SLAVERY

I posted about the EU’s plan to chip its employees and the only legal and ethical impediment is set to be repealed through an unrelated, over-arching legal instrument: the WHO’s IHR amendments.

VICE has just written that:

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies. Researchers have been working on “seeing” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls; in 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements to walking stick-figures.”

Patent to AWARD human is techno-slavery

I’ve seen some reporting on this patent in the past. Essentially according to the patent, it involves:

chipping the human or having them wear a wearable;

which has a sensor coupled to the device or human which is then connected to a server; which an AI device monitors the workers 'Bodily ACIVITITY' and get's to verify if the body activity; and the individual is ‘AWARDED’ crypto

NO MANGER NEEDED

No manger is needed. The algorithm for monitoring and the objectives of the task are set and can be varied. There is no need for a human interaction for the task; the monitoring; and the payment.

CRYPTO

It works with crypto and you can read that to be Programmable Central Bank Digital Currency.

CBDC

This is not your ‘nation’s’ currency and therefore your nation’s laws may not necessarily apply. Even a Rothschild has said as much.

“GIVE me control of a nation’s money supply, and I care not who makes its laws.” So said Mayer Amschel Rothschild, founder of the Rothschild banking dynasty.

So with CBDC there is no presumption that our system of laws would be there to protect this human.

AWARD

That is if you get paid. THE WORD REWARD IN THE PATENT IS NON-ACCIDENTAL.

The drafters did not chose the word compensate for instance. And anyone who glosses over this consider who was awarded the Best Director at Cannes? all the movies made. The AWARD went to one person. Or how about how many criminals are AWARDED knight-hood. Just a select few.

Yes, I believe its so imperial, as opposed to actually transactional, by choice and therefore does not describe an employment relationship.

Furthermore, reward implies that its not even necessarily owed, but BESTOWED as a gift.

WORK WITHOUT COMPENSATION IMO IS A FORM OF SLAVERY

But if its a reward and its not negotiated, and not truly transactional, pursuant to contract it, respectfully, invites the parallel of slavery.

The work is parceled out without the protections found in an employment system and the work is monitored by a non-human identity under an algorithm set by the patent owner or licensee. and the work product is not compensated but rewarded.

The reward, or gift, is bestowed for the jiggy movement thing you do with the chip or wearable on you.

It, therefore, is NOT OWED.

The patent word selection itself, implies scenarios in which the reward is negligible, or not awarded, or not fair, or not negotiated. Is it even at will?

But the work is done. If payment is not negotiated, or is tiny payment voluntary? An award can be any amount and is prima facie up to the one bestowing the award.

Do you know whether your company will give you a party, a watch, a card signed by the boss, at the advent of your 40 years of service? No. Because it’s an award.

In my respectful opinion, this is a modern slavery patent.

The accurate term for this arrangement is technocratic slavery.

Are there jobs best suited for this? Terrible menial tasks, or all? From the slave owner’s perspective: the system that permits a manager-less system, controlled remotely, with a chipped human performing the task, that when done, you provide an award that can in fact be at subsistence levels. Because the most important part about this inhuman patent was the word ‘award’.

Chipping, CBDC, government big brother monitoring you. If you are told it is inevitable, then are you in a democracy? an autocracy? a technocracy?

ONE LAST IMPORTANT THING WHO OWNS THIS PATENT

This patent applicant? (71) Applicant(s): MICROSOFT TECHNOLOGY LICENSING, LLC [US/US];

WHAT’S THE PATENT FILING NUMBER

World wide Patent - WIPO 2020/ 060606 A1

So the 666 patent was granted to none other than Bill Gates.

(57) Abstract: (EN): Human body activity associated with a task provided to a user may be used in a mining process of a cryptocurrency system. A server may provide a task to a device of a user which is communicatively coupled to the server. A sensor communicatively coupled to or comprised in the device of the user may sense body activity of the user. Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. The cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify if the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified.