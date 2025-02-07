The USAID of Canada

I posted this Dec 9 2024

Looks like people should follow and support my stack

Here are the top 20 funded projects.

Title Budget Partner Project status Start date End date

Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria - Institutional Support 2020 to 2022 $930,400,000.00 Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis & Malaria Operational 2020-12-16 2022-12-31

Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria - Institutional Support 2017-2019 $785,000,000.00 Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis & Malaria Operational 2017-07-31 2020-12-31

Additional Support to IFAD Climate Finance Loan 2019-2021 $190,000,000.00 IFAD - International Fund for Agricultural Development Operational 2021-03-31 2045-10-21

Asian Development Bank – Fifth General Capital Increase $185,213,774.29 Asian Development Bank Terminating 2010-04-01 2015-03-31

Innovation Platform for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health $164,255,913.39 Grand Challenges Canada Terminating 2016-03-03 2022-09-30

Global Partnership for Education - Institutional Support 2018-2021 $150,000,000.00 Global Partnership for Education c/o World Bank Closed 2019-03-08 2021-12-31

IFAD Climate Finance Loan 2019-2021 $150,000,000.00 IFAD - International Fund for Agricultural Development Operational 2019-12-19 2021-03-31

Reducing Micronutrient Malnutrition $150,000,000.00 Micronutrient Initiative Closed 2010-11-03 2015-03-31

Central Emergency Response Fund 2016-2020 - OCHA $147,000,000.00 Central Emergency Response FundCERF Closed 2016-06-06 2024-02-20

Productive Safety Net Program - World Food Programme $125,550,000.00 WFP - World Food Programme Closed 2008-12-19 2013-03-28

Title Budget Partner Project status Start date End date

Support to Prosaude to Achieve Millennium Development Goals 4 and 5 $125,000,000.01 Government of Mozambique - Ministry of Health Closed 2011-02-28 2015-12-31

Accelerating Detection of Tuberculosis $100,000,000.01 United Nations Office for ProjectServices: Stop TB Partnership Closed 2010-03-24 2016-03-31

Productive Safety Net Program 2013-2017 $100,000,000.00 WFP - World Food Programme Closed 2013-02-12 2016-05-25

Support to the Polio Eradication Endgame Strategic Plan with WHO 2020-2023 $100,000,000.00 WHO - World Health Organization Operational 2021-03-30 2024-03-31

Emergency Assistance - Country-Level Funding for the Middle East - UNHCR 2019-2021 $98,265,000.00 UNHCR - United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Operational 2019-09-04 2021-12-31

Central Emergency Response Fund - OCHA 2013-2015 $88,200,000.00 Central Emergency Response FundCERF Closed 2013-03-21 2015-06-30

Support to the Inter-American Investment Corporation (IIC) - IDB Invest 2016-2025 $87,907,528.19 IIC – Inter-American Investment Corporation Operational 2016-03-18 2025-12-31

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees – Global Multi-Country – CAP 2022 to 2023 $82,900,000.00 UNHCR - United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Operational 2022-02-28 2024-03-31

UNRWA - Institutional Support 2020-2022 $78,500,000.00 UNRWA - United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East Operational 2020-11-23 2023-10-31

2X Canada: Inclusive economic recovery $75,900,000.00 Development Finance Institute CanadFinDev Canada Operational 2021-03-29 2036-03-29

That was just a search for the WHO in one funding database International assistance projects funded by Global Affairs Canada. I can search PAHO or the UN or climate and get a new set of projects.

Here’s a link to the results for the grand scale full looting of our treasuries by the globalist government in power.

https://w05.international.gc.ca/projectbrowser-banqueprojets/filter-filtre#resultsTbl?id=cb59389c-c60a-4f00-ba2d-c79e043b94d2

Once you are in the database search profile area you can start your own search terms and play around with the game of : how is this government dismantling the state and financial system. Hours of entertainment.

This is my opinion that is full theft. You can think these funds have legitimate non-traitor type objectives and aren’t being utilized to dismantle our states or states around the world in favor of a one world government.

Share

Leave a comment