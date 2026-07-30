Image from the UN

I published on this UN Global Shocks document in 2024.

I thought I would republish. Here were the global shocks I worried about then.

shall we list their global shocks:

shipping route disruptions;

war in the middle east, taiwan, Ukraine;

new cost or availability of energy;

currency free fall; runaway inflation; oh CBDC;

emf from solar storms (articles being peppered everywhere I’ve noticed)

a new or rather a next pandemic;

their global boiling routine;

your guess in the comments

What's a Global Shock?

A black swan event? a disruption in shipping and the movement of goods? a hacking of the grid? a war? a massive bank failure? runaway inflation where food inflation is running 400% the long term average.

stuff you can anticipate or... create. Well don't worry, that Global Shock is just the thing the UN needs for the imposition of further Transnational governance. Ever think all this globalism has been the nasty-nasty. Our Nation States had the better vision. where they act in a predictable self-interested way. They stopped acting self-interested and seem... infiltrated. Be sure to review the new manner to impose more globalism through a GLOBAL SHOCK EVENT. pay attention to this vocabulary. The WEF Shwaab has called for acceleration of the 4th industrial revolution. the globalists pave the way with words in instruments that don't make sense or accord the Rule of Law.

https://jordan.un.org/en/222601-our-common-agenda-policy-brief-2-strengthening-international-response-complex-global-shocks-

The Epoch Times reviewed ‘our common Agenda’. Let’s call that the Un’s Agenda for the commons.

““Our Common Agenda” is the United Nations’ vision for “strengthening global governance for present and future generations.” Many radical proposals are contained in this important document, but the most important is the plan for a new “emergency platform” to respond to “complex global shocks.” A complex global shock” is vaguely described in this document as “an event with severely disruptive consequences for a significant proportion of the global population that leads to secondary impacts across multiple sectors.” Hence, arrangements are proposed that should activate such an “emergency platform” in the event of any type of “complex global shock.” Details of the “emergency platform” are laid down in a March 2023 policy paper. Curiously, this document manifests the understanding that the “global response” to COVID-19 was insufficient due to the lack of “mechanisms” to ensure that all countries have “access to vaccines.”

t also proposes that the U.N. secretary-general be endowed with “authority to convene and operationalise automatically an Emergency Platform in the event of a future complex global shock of sufficient scale, severity and reach.” The range of risks that could lead to activation of “the emergency platform” is described as “broad and diverse,” although “future pandemic risks,” “global digital connectivity disruption,” and climate change are mentioned as examples of “global shocks” that could require the emergency platform. Where Are the Checks and Balances? The emergency platform could initially be instituted for a finite period to respond to a specific shock but could be extended “if required” by the secretary-general. “Seconded staff would constitute a task team responsible for operationalising the Emergency Platform and would provide all necessary forms of support for the duration of an Emergency Platform.”

This basically means that the U.N. secretary-general would receive extraordinary powers that are, in principle, devoid of any legal-institutional limits, all without authorisation from the member states, to an emergency platform in place indefinitely. The late Austrian-British economist and philosopher Friedrich Hayek, a Nobel Prize laureate, once offered this sobering reflection about the unending use of emergency powers:”“‘Emergencies’ have always been the pretext on which the safeguards of individual liberty have been eroded—and once they are suspended, it is not difficult for anyone who has assumed such emergency powers to see to it that the emergency will persist.” We may therefore be witnessing the constitution of a tyrannical form of global governance. Detailed protocols would be developed so as to make sure that the secretary-general is endowed with an ongoing mandate “to convene and operationalize an Emergency Platform” outlining “specific steps that cover a range of scenarios.” What's the Purpose It goes without saying that Antonio Guterres, the U.N. secretary-general since 2017, is an active member of the Portuguese Socialist Party.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres (R) meets with Klaus Schwab, founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum in a file photo. (UN Photo/Manuel Elías)

Writing in The Spectator Australia, Graham Pinn comments that,

“Guterres seems more interested in saving the planet from climate change than war; he is also leading the organisation in its wealth redistribution agenda, with the Great Reset of capitalism (no mention of communism). ... As this is, fading climate change will regain its role as the new world threat.” The implementation by the U.N. secretary-general of the emergency protocol could suspend any basic human right, thus granting a few global oligarchs the absolute power to do whatever they might deem necessary in response to “complex global shocks.” Such suspension of basic human rights could be interpreted as perfectly valid in the face of “the type and nature of the crisis involved.” In “Political Theology,” a book published in 1922, German legal philosopher Carl Schmitt contended that once such use of emergency power is deemed necessary, “the decision exempts the authority from every normative restraint and renders it absolute in the true sense of the word. In a state of emergency, the constituted authority suspends the law on the basis of the right to protect its own existence.”The ‘legalised arbitrariness’ of global oligarchs would be entirely justified on the ground of the necessity to re-enact the described platform. What could follow is the complete loss of any fundamental legal right at a global scale, as these rights could be suspended until further notice by the secretary-general.

To conclude, the implementation of the emergency platform would constitute the biggest step towards the establishment of a global tyranny based on the principles of international socialism. This would confer to a few individuals the extraordinary power to exercise absolute control over the lives of every person living in this world.

Above all, if the use of the “emergency platform” by the U.N. secretary-general becomes a reality, the world as we know it will cease to exist. We either stand for our basic rights and freedoms or risk losing everything come September 2024.

So shall we list their global shocks:

shipping route disruptions;

war in the middle east, taiwan, Ukraine;

new cost or availability of energy;

currency free fall; runaway inflation; oh CBDC;

emf from solar storms (articles being peppered everywhere I’ve noticed)

a new or rather a next pandemic;

their global boiling routine;

your guess in the comments Leave a comment

Whenever I see Trudeau’s smirk, regarding stepping down I see that he thinks martial law will be declared. Remember to yawn. Their war involves the mental game and that includes imposing fear. But remember it is the same thing regurgitated in different embodiments. Comes with the same thing as taking off your mask and walking in the business anyways. All the new ways to say no will evolve. All the new ways to stand will evolve. All the new friends you will make are about to occur.

Unions where are you. In a digitally tyranny made complete, the neo feudalism will not need your activism or your negotiation skills. Following the masters will lead to the oblivion of workers rights. the idea of a classless utopia will not be achieved. it will be servitude on a scale not imagined. While sipping your lattes and configuring the war against the family-unit of capitalism, and engineering the silence of those expressing dissent you are committing the failure of a society that allowed many of your workers to thrive in the middle class.

I know many have written off the left. But since I know so many who are simply believing their virtue signalling mantra, it follows, that they believe they are doing good. Therefore it is a world view change required. Not unheard of in this day and age of mass awakening.

Come to the fold of team humanity. See the real fight finally. You will bring strengths I acknowledge. The ability to organize on a new scale. Who didn’t gather over the holidays with family and friends with different world views. Who doesn’t love their quirky uncle, their sad teen nieces, their college friends. No one has the same view, it is the monstrous media that tells us we are far apart or irreconcilable.

Is the “far” right or right made up of those who see a threat, the far left or left hasn’t identified? Silence will eventually claim all words. It never stops at your political foes words. The digital neo-feudalism is the solution to global threats that can be engineered

(Note I was on the cusp of seeing left and right as immaterial, but I was not there yet. The globalists all work together left right divide is for polarization.)

There is a march. But it won’t stop at a socialist utopia. It will stop only once offended and obliterated for our safety, every human rights protection we’ve devised over the years.

You are all dear to me, for the connection we have.

Free and paid subscribers can comment.

Share

Leave a comment

Thank you for reading LawyerLisa’s Substack. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share LawyerLisa’s Substack