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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
2h

Glad to have a change from noahide.

You are really on target.

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
zeb11's avatar
zeb11
2h

Global shocks such as earthquakes and weather eg. the typhoon developing currently heading towards southern Japan.....massive unprecedented damage and death???

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