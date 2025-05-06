Image from Digital Music News

This is a repost from 2023. It might be relevant.

Doctor Anthony Fauci’s was deposed on November 23, 2022 as part of the Louisiana and Missouri lawsuit against the Biden administration and federal officials. I want to take you to one specific question and his answer.

p. 34 of the Deposition Fauci is asked:

“Can I direct your attention to the beginning of the pandemic or at least the beginning of the outbreak? Do you remember when you first became aware that there was an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China? “

Under Oath in this law suit Fauci Answers:

“A. It was either December 31st or the first couple of days of the new year of 2020. So it was either December the 31st of -- 2019 or the first couple of days of 2020.”

Now please watch my video created to take you through what I found in terms of when it would appear through government filings that NIH knew about corona virus was circulating: at least September 2019.

Here is 446 pages of Fauci’s deposition.

Is this evidence that should go to Congress who also heard the same ‘official timeline’? Is this evidence you think shows he lied under oath?

I don’t know who needs to see this, but if you can forward it, I would think you are so kind.