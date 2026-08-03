This is a copy of an older stack, but is relevant to current themes.

When the Green Boots come for food and food production, the organized response has to be to immediately explore and commit to bringing more calories in house. Citizens with any side yard must explore food production possibilities. Reading the tea leaves means that failing to do so is irresponsible. Even those in small apartments can generally on countertops under lights in closets under lights begin exploring some calorie production in house. Seems absurd while groceries abound? Really? Maybe. The West will never suffer.

Secondly the organized response requires discrediting the Green Boots at every juncture and showcasing their particular Stalinist tendencies.

Once you understand that you are the carbon that is in the cross hairs. that is the human vitality and organism is meant to be ‘decarbonized’ from the planet. AND you need to take your boots ;and move to the side of debate that understands and includes you and yours eating.

Xi Jinping Hires 87,000 Agriculture Police Officers And They Are Coming For Chinese Farmers

“The globalist war on farming has taken a sinister turn, as Chinese President Xi Jinping announces the creation of World Economic Forum-approved branch of agriculture police to strictly control the food supply.”

European farmers are furious over a bullshit plan by the European Union which would force then to be treated as industrial plants, similar to steel mills or chemical works, in order to force them to cut greenhouse gas emissions and other pollution, the Financial Times reports.

Greek farmer Takis Kazanas, 66, and his four sons run a 230-acre ranch with 300 cattle ranch in the mountains overlooking the Thessalian Plain. While the farmers already capture biogas from cow dung, and use homemade manure vs. chemical fertilizer, Kazanas is one of many farmers up in arms over environmentalist bureaucrats who want to impose crippling new rules on them in order to cut emissions by 55% by 2030 vs. 1990 levels.

“That’s what the EU says and that’s what I do,” says Kazanas, regarding the ‘earth-friendly’ measures he already employs. “Today, everyone blames cattle for methane production and pollution . . . I have a different opinion.”

The sheer scale of the transformation that the European Commission is asking for in its Farm to Fork strategy — halving the amount of pesticides applied by 2030, cutting the use of fertilisers, doubling organic production and rewilding some farmland — would be remarkable even in less urgent times.

Yet it comes as the war in Ukraine has upended global food markets, and as farmers face a cut in subsidies in the Common Agricultural Policy, the €55bn-a-year programme that has underwritten Europe’s food security since 1962.

The EU argues that the agriculture sector is badly in need of environmental reforms. One senior EU official working on climate policy calls it “our problem child”. -FT

According to Brussels, nitrous oxides found in fertilizer, as well as animal urine and poop, are a large part of the problem.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/X7WQ5b1vbEEe/ This video showcases how food production facilities have been attacked.

On the one hand food production has been strangely under attack. On the other farming has been attacked by the green boots. Do you have many hands? On the other inflation has been pricing that food higher and higher? Hold my beer? Legislation is making growing your own food 'without a permit’ illegal in Australia? do you have any more hands? Noxious Weeds strangely include all (or most) the edible ones…. in Victoria Australia. On still, ‘another hand’ we have the GAtes of the world buying up farm land. On still ‘another hand’, we have a war that seems to be divvying up the bread basket of the world.

I always store information in ‘buckets’ or ‘folders’ of like things. That ability or practice has made me a creative lawyer in that I pull arguments from cases that seem not to relate, but do. Or maybe it helps in framing, and story telling as I recognize persuasive analogies.

However it has also gotten me to see things in terms of legislation and events recently that I definitely do not like.

What do you think dear readers? How many hands do we need to hold the ways food is being controlled for us. HOW’S YOUR GARDEN GROWING? WHAT are the solutions you are bringing in your communities?