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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
5h

https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/22591/eu-authoritarian-governance

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Carole's avatar
Carole
5h

A very shareable post. Play to your strengths and please don’t get tangled in the weeds.

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