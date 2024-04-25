[COPY] Famine in the EU plotted for this winter based on droughts in UKRAINE and Russia this growing season
Watch examine and share. These are their documents I review. People don't understand the mass death that can happen through famine. Cities have 3 days of food.
Extreme Weather Events were plotted for 2020 to 2030 by gates organizationet al. They land It's about the carbon leash but I insufficiently emphasize what is coming.
It's famine in the EU for after the failed growing season in Russia and Ukraine. These countries were plotted in 2015 to have drought this summer.
we have to warn people. It is their documents and video evidence I review.
https:WATCH VIDEO PRESS LINK here //rumble.com/v4qpm7h-lawyer-lisa-miron-on-mind-matters-and-everything-else-with-dr.-joseph-sanso.html
“LawyerLisa stopped my Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the Food Chain Reaction Game. This table top exercise is eerily predictive of events that have occurred. Lisa explains that the game is played mainly by Democrats and that the game looks more like practicing how to carry out a plan than it looks like preparing for various scenarios. Geo Engineering for weather manipulation, deliberate starvation, and other topis are discussed.
Wow, must be a lot of people watching this, I can't get the video to play for than a few seconds without freezing.
The late, great, Roger Scruton, once told his story of being a young man panicked by the complacency of his fellow Brits regarding the dangers inherent in the Nazi ideology sweeping the continent. While sharing his great fears with a Catholic Chaplain at Oxford he received the following counsel which he never forgot. The Chaplain told him that it would be a wonderful thing if he could say or do something to make the world a better place but to always remember that it was not his job to undo the Fall and make this world a better place before he died but to leave this world a better man.
I think the Chaplain's counsel would benefit the true heroes in our battle against global totalitarianism and genocide (LawyerLisa, et al), as well as everyone else engaged in the battle while not giving in to complacency.
For as Abraham Lincoln remarked during the bloodiest war in American history, if for every drop of blood drawn by the lash another shall be drawn by the sword than let it be said that the Lord's will is truly right and just.