In 2009 the Pentagon held an eerily foreshadowing WAR game, that plotted a FINANCIAL CRISIS, according to the article below.

Things plotted that should jump out at you:

financial skirmishes with Russia hurts US economy; If we had a war game that showed Sanctions AGAINST RUSSIA HURT THE US, then one would wonder why the Biden administration would follow the recipe. Collapse of North Korea; a US blockade of Iran; Russian manipulation of natural gas prices; increasing tension between China and Taiwan; leading to China dumping some of its US dollar holdings.

The game demonstrated that China could successfully sell off at least a portion of its dollar assets, undermining the financial standing of the United States, without wiping out its own reserves.

Pentagon holds war game simulating world financial crisis

13 April 2009

Two weeks before the April 2 economic summit of 20 leading capitalist countries in London, the American military held a war game simulating a concerted financial attack on the United States. The two-day event was held March 17-18 near Ft. Meade, Maryland, according to report published Thursday by the web site politico.com.

Three participants discussed the first-ever financial crisis war game with the web site, describing how they sat “along a V-shaped set of desks beneath an enormous wall of video monitors displaying economic data.” One participant described the experience as “a little bit like Dr. Strangelove.”

Those engaged in the exercise included hedge fund managers, economics and business professors and executives from UBS, a major investment bank, invited by the Pentagon to help it role-play a global economic crisis in which five “teams” participated, representing the United States, Russia, China, East Asia and “all others.” Uniformed military officers and US intelligence agents observed the exercise and took notes.

According to the account published by politico.com,

“the savviest economic warrior proved to be China, a growing economic power that strengthened its position the most over the course of the war game.

The United States remained the world’s largest economy but significantly degraded its standing in a series of financial skirmishes with Russia, participants said.”

The exercise was clearly driven by recent economic events. It was held only a few days after the Chinese premier publicly questioned the safety of his country’s vast holdings of dollar-denominated debt, including more than $1 trillion in US government bonds. Shortly after the exercise, a top Chinese central banker raised the possibility of replacing the dollar as the principal world reserve currency.

Professor Paul Bracken of the Yale School of Management told politico.com, “The purpose of the game is not really to predict the future, but to discover the issues you need to be thinking about.” The ongoing world financial crisis “loomed large over what everybody was doing,” he said.

Another participant underscored the political implications of the economic crisis, saying, “Why would the military care about global capital flows at all? Because as the global financial crisis plays out, there could be real world consequences, including failed states. We’ve already seen riots in the United Kingdom and the Balkans.”

While the event was not officially classified, many participants declined to discuss it with the press. It was conducted at the Warfare Analysis Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, run by the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

Among the eventualities examined in the war game were the collapse of North Korea, a US blockade of Iran, Russian manipulation of natural gas prices, and increasing tension between China and Taiwan, leading to China dumping some of its US dollar holdings. A group of referees dubbed the “White Cell” decided what the impact of the moves by each team would be.

According to politico.com, “At the end of the two days, the Chinese team emerged as the victors of the overall game-largely because the Russian and American teams had made so many moves against each other that they damaged their own standing to the benefit of the Chinese.”

Bracken told politico.com that the war game shed light on the connection between political-military events, like the US embargo of Iran, and the economic consequences, and also demonstrated that China could successfully sell off at least a portion of its dollar assets, undermining the financial standing of the United States, without wiping out its own reserves.

US security officials have already pointed to the political impact of the world financial crisis in terms of threats to the dominant position of American imperialism. Admiral Dennis Blair, Obama’s choice to head the US spy apparatus as director of national intelligence, told a Senate hearing February 12 that the economic crisis, not terrorism or the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, is “the primary near-term security concern” of Washington.

In delivering the “annual threat assessment” coordinated by the DNI across 16 separate US intelligence agencies, Blair was setting aside the Bush administration’s professed obsession with Al Qaeda, as well as more traditional security concerns with Russia and China, to suggest that “the global economic crisis and its geopolitical implications” constituted a greater danger.

He described the financial crisis in apocalyptic terms, as “the most serious one in decades, if not in centuries,” and cited the possibility that economic turmoil could produce political instability and “high levels of violent extremism,” not only in the Middle East and South Asia, but in Latin America, Africa and the former Soviet Union.

Only a month after this blunt warning of the threat of social revolution, the Pentagon held its exercise simulating the geo-strategic impact of the crisis on relations among the great powers. It is only logical to assume that similar exercises, albeit unpublicized, are being conducted to prepare the US military forces to repress revolutionary uprisings of the working class both abroad and at home.”

The WORLD Bank heard from Yellen on ‘Global Challenges, and Sustainable Management Goals”

https://www.youtube.com/live/PDqCE1pwX_A?feature=share

World bank work needs to address GLOBAL CHALLENGES; (evolving vision, incentives, operating)

GLOBAL CHALLENGES IDENTIFIED BY YELLEN that are the new priorities of the WORLD BANK AND IMF

Clean Energy Transition

Support international Health Systems to mitigate public health challenges

Refugees in new host communities ( not nations)

Climate smart infrastructure at the city level!! 15 minute cities.

Robust coalition, including Africa; Including India (MDB evolution),

IDEAS into ACTION

She has staged implementation of this evolution:

Phase 1 World Bank and IMF in April: I THINK THIS IS CBDC

Phase 2 ADDITIONAL REFORMS IN OCTOBER; 1 year mark from when this project began. programing on human capital and good governance; deliver

(MDBs Multilateral Development Banks)

The Department of Treasury leads the Administration's engagement in the multilateral development banks (MDBs), which include the World Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, Asian Development Bank, the African Development Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development)

Adsorptive capacity of institutions:

WHEN SHE DISCUSSES HIGH DEBT BURDENS IT GETS INTERESTING:

Yellen says at 21.50 “Debt is a huge issues for many African countries”

debt overhangs will cause the nations and business to need a ‘reorganization’; debt is a barrier. looking to the ‘common framework’ TO PROVIDE RELIEF

AT 23.53 “Everybody realizes when a countries debt load reaches a certain, it really makes it unsustainable!!!

DEBT LOAD UNSUSTAINABLE

DEBT LANDSCAPE CHANGED;

LENDING FROM CHINA INCREASINGLY IMPORTANT

It strikes me that this was modelled in the Dollar War Game. Yellen seems to have a comprehensive understanding that NATIONAL DEBT at certain levels requires restructuring. So is the US in China’s claws for the debt spending. (THIS would include other nations with the same debt)

This is the game I’d like to see played;

use tax payer money to pay off people in control of powerful organizations, NGOs, regulatory bodies, banks, and government;

Print money that will cause out of control inflation and despite understanding the consequences and outcome of printing that money, keep mum;

keep printing the money that is borrowed from let’s say… i’m going with China as the creditor, create the need for restructuring between debtor and creditor, such that for the price of borrowing you get both all the leadership bidding and the eventual turn over of resources to creditor country:

Force on the citizenry policies that weaken the health and nation and personal finances of citizens of debtor countries (and economy) :

Create a “pandemic” that shuts down the economy,

Force the debtor countries to buy all the widgets that are needed in the pandemic from creditor country which more than pays off the ‘funds borrowed’;

Then deplete the war making capacity of debtor country and then use restructuring between debtor and creditor as a FINANCIAL WAR GAME to take over debtor nation.

Also you can plot owning the public health apparatus and WHO as a means to create a social credit system with the citizens of the debtor country.

You use the tax payers own money to buy off the media, and any problematic officials and even dabble in creating the illusion of democracy.

Anyone want to put this in a video game with villains?

The result is that through ‘borrowing’ ; inflation and all these dollar games you get the leaders bought, the resources and in the end the country too. BUT THAT’S just a game and nothing to see here.