“Without a sound, a smell or any warning, a new non-lethal weapon developed by the US military can repel crowds using an invisibile electromagnetic beam that delivers a blast of intolerable heat up to a kilometer away. After years in development, the Active Denial System was recently demonstrated to media by the US army. The effect of the sudden heat is so repellant, the immediate instinct is to flee -- and quickly, as experienced by AFP at the presentation.”
Beam Sweep Technologies within 5g
“the high pathloss of mmWave bands requires high beamforming gain to have a reasonable SNR and decent user experience. These beams need to be aligned between the cell site and UE at all times to maintain the communication link, as shown in Fig. 6.12.
Such beam alignment is a challenge in changing mobile environments where blockage is always a possibility, as discussed in Chapter 4.1. The human body, brick walls, and glass are all obstacles that may cause blockage as the user moves through space. This severe loss cannot be compensated by increasing transmission power or beamforming gain. Instead, the mmWave transmitter needs to find alternative paths or spatial channels.
Fig. 6.12. Beam tracking at the base station to maintain the communication link between base station and car.
With APA and HPA beamforming solutions, the direction of the beams is adjusted by periodically sweeping the channel according to the movement and rotation of the mobile station. However, frequent beam sweeping increases overhead and reduces throughput.
FDA solutions can transmit and receive signals in all directions at once since its antenna elements are omnidirectional, and FDA can virtually form directional and narrow beams covering the whole space at the same time. FDA transmitters and receivers can dynamically identify the new beam direction and find the best beamforming vector without increasing the latency. At the receiver, FDA can use blind beam tracking, which constantly monitors the best beam directions from data symbols without requiring pilots while data path is communicating with the current data beam. One of the challenges of mmWave systems is beam acquisition for mutual beam detection at both the base station and the user.
The 5G NR standard supports periodic transmission of synchronization signals with directional transmission and directional receiver beam sweeping. Assuming both transmit and receive nodes are directional with and beams, respectively, the exhaustive search over possible beam combinations leaves us with total possibilities.
Therefore, the latency of the initial access is sec for APA/HPA, where is beam sweeping period. However, for FDA with wide beamwidth antenna patterns, a receiving device can find the best beam direction in one shot. All possible receive directions are examined, and the best beam can be virtually determined in zero-time (ignoring the processing latency), when processing the digitally stored signal.
Therefore, an FDA system initial access latency is reduced to only sec. As a performance comparison, let’s assume the typical time duration to sweep every beam direction is . Assuming = 64 and = 16, and an exhaustive beam search, the total time to continuously search for the best beam pair is around 5s for an APA or HPA device. For an FDA device, the acquisition time is limited to 320ms, regardless of number of beams at the fully digital receiving device. In other words, the acquisition time drops by a factor of 16. 5G Americas |”
Military grade Directed Energy Possibilities
Obviously the large weapons and the crowd dispersion weapons have different objectives.
High Power Microwave Weapons have the potential to effect Crowd Control and disperse a protest, march or other event.
This engineer’s video is the most informative on the use of Crowd dispersal weapons on individuals and how to guard against them. MUST WATCH.
Defending against a 5g, Mimo microwave, or LONG RANGE AREA DENIAL in battle conceivable would be used against lightly armed or non-armed individuals. In the video he acknowledges that it is disturbing to conceive that governments would use these against own citizens (for crowd control).
Have any of you attended a protest and felt skin burning pain. I have and I can tell you I tried to ignore it and it was so sharp I could not. The pain was at my neck and created an inability to move my head for the better part of a week. I used infrared wrap and castor oil. I had to wrap my neck in a scarf again for a week or 10 days.
It was a mystery to me what that was until I prepared this blog. I may have experienced a crowd dispersal microwave. Or it’s a mystery. Have you experienced this? The ingenious defence of these weapons in the above video is quite empowering.
We are at an inflection point, where all science that can be developed is developed and without pause. Whether directed beam 5G (microwave) which has the ability to track the individual, or crowd dispersal microwave weapons, or AI, or monitoring. 5 G however is not invulnerable to attack by hackers. This means that all our information exchanged on 5G is likewise hackable. Certainly this is persuasive argument against digital ID and currency.
There are many papers reviewing the vulnerability of 5G
The fifth generation of mobile telecommunications (5G) is considered a very interesting solution for military applications. However characteristics of this technology (open interfaces, cloud-based nature) create additional security threats and generate very broad threat landscape for the 5G deployments. In the article we describe main security threats related to the Radio Access Network (RAN), taking into account the open version of its implementation – O-RAN. We emphasise also possible adversarial attacks which can have significant impact when machine learning algorithms are used e.g. in the RAN Intelligent Controller. Another important thereat vector which is valid for every 5G deployment is supply chain attack. The article summarizes the basic good security practices in ensuring security in military 5G private networks and the initial thoughts on how to counteract the attack vectors presented above.”
Erickson reviews the PR reasons for safeguarding 5G. It is more open to attack AND society is placing increasingly private information on these networks between the government intrusion and the IOT. So having society believe in the impermeability of these networks are important. Instead they are quite permeable. So place CBDC and digital ID pair it with 5G?
“Safeguarding 5G networks
As the value and volume of personal, business sensitive and public service information increases with continued digitization, security and privacy laws and regulations have been expanding. This is a reaction to decreasing risk tolerance and the deteriorating cyber security environment.
Regulators know the importance of 5G and see safeguarding these networks as vital. The threat landscape for 5G is more complex than with previous generations due to the convergence with traditional IT, enabling IT threat actors to attack telecom networks in a similar way. In addition, networks often have new functionalities, such as network slicing for service separation and isolation, along with an increased use of AI/ML for automation. While AI is widely explored for its potential in addressing security concerns in networks, it is also important to consider the security and transparency of AI. Edge computing places cloud resources closer to the access, bringing new challenges whilst enabling mission-critical, low-latency applications.
Attacks on telecom networks are rising
Threat actors are increasingly skilled and pervasive, and attacks are becoming more frequent. Research from CrowdStrike, a US cyber security company, shows which industry verticals are most frequently impacted by targeted intrusions.1 The data showed that, between July 2020 and June 2021, the telecom industry was the most targeted, attracting 40 percent of attacks compared to 10 percent for the next-highest industry vertical. It should be noted that the data does not distinguish between the telecom enterprise and the telecom network intrusions for the industry.
Threat actors: The motives, opportunities and capabilities
The well-known motivation, opportunity and capability model is a useful way of examining threat actor behavior. A threat actor must have all these factors to pose a risk.
Let’s look at a real example: Last year, a threat activity cluster named LightBasin was publicly identified, having undertaken targeted intrusions towards service providers since at least 2016. The group has gained attention due to its presence being detected by multiple service providers, although their origin is still unconfirmed.
Evolving security landscape
Critical infrastructure and increased business risks Constantly evolving security threats Increasing regulatory requirements (such as GDPR) New deployment scenarios and use cases Billions of new devices 5G-specific challenges
What motivates threat actors?
The main motivations to target telecom networks are surveillance/espionage, financial gain and disruption/sabotage.
In recent years, the most common type of attack in the cybersecurity landscape has been the deployment of financial gain ransomware. To achieve bigger payoffs, ransomware operators have shifted their targeting to high-profile organizations in industries such as manufacturing. Threat actors know this industry sector has a low tolerance towards downtime and is more inclined to pay out as a result. With increased use of 5G within different industry verticals’ networks, the motivation to attack 5G networks should be looked at from the perspective of the related industry sector.
Personal data is also always of high interest. One objective of espionage is to obtain call metadata, especially call detail records (CDRs). This means customer billing and customer care systems are primary targets. LightBasin was observed targeting business support systems to obtain CDRs.
Disruption is the least typical of these motivations for targeting telecom networks. These attacks often have their roots in ideology, driven by personal, group or nation-state agendas. During the first quarter of 2022, a number of these attacks occurred on European networks, including targeted attacks to prevent local gamers from participating in a tournament and network-wide disruptive cyberattacks, putting critical services at risk.
Due to a shift in the tactics used by cybercrime and nation-state threat actors, and the increasing use of common IT platforms in telecoms, the likelihood of attacks has increased.
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, US
”[5G] will empower a vast array of new and enhanced critical services, from autonomous vehicles and telemedicine to automated manufacturing and advances to traditional critical infrastructure such as smart grid electricity distribution. Given 5G’s scope, the stakes for safeguarding these vital networks could not be higher.”
The opportunities for threat actors
New features within 5G networks bring many advantages, enabling new use cases. However, the technical complexities can create new opportunities for threat actors.
The ongoing transformation to cloud native introduces new concepts, new deployment methods and more complex partnership structures. With this trend, deployments are becoming more complex. This requires new types of competence and skill sets, from both vendors and service providers. Consequently, the risk for misconfigurations, which expose weaknesses, is increased. Vulnerabilities in virtualization, cloud services, or network slicing can have a considerable impact, as they may enable access to unauthorized resources.
5G will connect billions of devices, and not all these devices have sufficient security protection. Devices used for Industrial IoT are often optimized for a specific task, with design driven by cost efficiency. Vulnerabilities in these devices can be used to target the 5G network, or the industry vertical. This requires protection of devices to be provided from the network side. In general, any exposed interface provides an initial entry point for a threat actor. LightBasin accessed target networks via incorrectly exposed interfaces on the GPRS roaming exchange (GRX), a closed inter-service provider network.
Threat actors are increasingly using valid credentials for accessing targets. In addition to the traditional social engineering techniques for obtaining human identities, threat actors are looking for weaknesses presented by the surge of machine identities that are needed in cloud-native deployments. Strong multi-factor authentication, with management and monitoring of privileged accounts, is essential to prevent and detect account misuse. It will also limit the impact of credential theft and the exploitation of vulnerabilities.
Figure 29: Threat actor motivations
What are the capabilities of threat actors?
Threat actors have shown the capability to build targeted and context-specific malware. Nation state threat actors routinely exhibit good operational security and use various defense evasion techniques to hide their activities, making it possible for them to move laterally in the target organization before being noticed. For instance, LightBasin carefully deleted traces in log files after their activities.
Threat actors try to blend their communication into normal traffic and use legitimate protocols, such as ICMP and HTTP. In addition to these, LightBasin used telecom-specific protocols to bypass firewalls and stay under the radar.
As the industry moves away from proprietary protocols and dedicated infrastructure, intrusion of telecom networks does not necessarily depend on extensive knowledge of these networks and their protocols. Threat actors targeting telecommunications networks will increasingly resort to routine vulnerability exploitation, supported by public availability of exploit code.
Even though 5G interconnects are more secure, older network generations will be used for several years, and attacks via interconnected interfaces will continue and will be more complex and difficult to detect as threat actors increasingly focus on defense evasion.
Trust in mobile networks is paramount
Trust in mobile networks, especially 5G, is the foundation for digitalization. To enhance trust, the GSMA Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS), jointly defined by 3GPP and GSMA, provides an industry-wide security assurance framework to facilitate improvements in security levels. NESAS defines security requirements and an assessment framework for secure product development and product lifecycle processes, and uses 3GPP-defined security test cases for the security evaluation of network equipment. NESAS is intended to be used alongside other mechanisms to ensure a network is secure and, in particular, to ensure an appropriate set of security policies covering the entire lifecycle of a network is in place.
3GPP standardization made major improvements in terms of security and privacy compared to 4G. 5G has been designed with new functionality that is intended to make it more resilient towards various existing frauds, subscriber privacy and eavesdropping issues, than earlier generations.
For instance, the industry is putting considerable effort into protecting the interconnect networks between the service providers, encrypting, and otherwise hiding subscriber identifiers, and preventing the modification of the user data sent between user equipment and radio base stations. 5G also provides a standardized and well-defined way to deploy zero-trust functions like authentication and authorization of API usage, and protected communication between and to the 5G network functions.
It’s time for the active defense of telecom networks
With networks being used in new contexts, connecting a greater variety of mission-critical processes, it is no longer enough to rely solely on standardized and regulatory-based security controls. Now the active defense of telecom networks is also required.
The entire industry is currently accelerating the journey from passive defense to active defense strategies. The embedded security inside network products is critical but still not enough. The telecom networks of today are built to evolve, and security must do the same.
Securing 5G networks
Telecom networks’ availability and performance are more valuable than ever, which makes them attractive targets for malicious actors. Powerful security monitoring and automation, identity management, effective incident response handling and solid business continuity planning are critical to securing networks. Building a secure 5G network requires a holistic approach, rather than a focus on individual technical parts in isolation, to protect end users. Network operations is one of four key layers enabling the holistic approach, alongside standards, product development processes and network deployments.
Figure 30: Protecting 5G end-users requires a holistic approach including the four key layers”
These test subjects reveal the pain they felt at their neck before they had to jump out of the way. Oddly my experience as well.
There is an increasing amount of technology aimed at citizens with all kinds of ramifications.
Concentration Microwaves caused Havana syndrome?
Please share any knowledge or experience and whether you use a 3g, 4g phone.
My thoughts about everything in the world and I have no nuts and bolts solutions.
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you.
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Entertainer!
As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES. The tragic irony is that my SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE performances are all about health, miraculously overcoming age (69) and injury to achieve feats of flexibility few can attain at any age.
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
It's always since the dawn of history, been about using knowledge for power and control by the psycho portion of the human population that learned how to manipulate 'normies' to obey them in their power-mad power trips.
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
In these modern times, this evil has become TECHNOCRACY, the vilest threat to the existence of all life on earth since forever!
EW! GROSS! HELL NO! https://www.technocracy.news
NOT MY BRAIN/MIND! NOT MY BODY! NO WAY, NO HOW, NOT PLAYING YOUR AI QUANTUM STUPID-ASS VIDEO GAMES! I AM LIVING IN THE REAL WORLD CREATING ART AND PERFORMANCES!
The more I learn about this stuff, the more sickened, nauseated and horrified I get, and I wonder what kind of inhuman psychopath loonies make this crap and want to use it!?
THIS IS PURE SATANIC EVIL! IT IS MEANT TO DESTROY BILLIONS OF YEARS OF CREATION IN THE ATTEMPT OF TOTAL SLAVERY CONTROL BY POWER-MAD PSYCHOS!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL! May more and more wake up and resist and cultivate their health.
SCREW THE FEAR FAKERY! NO TRUSTING THE WEF RULING CLASS EVER!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
I have no fear of 'germs' or 'viruses'. One of the best places to go for reality: https://virustruth.net
I try to live without fear! Fear is the mind-killer!
PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGNS BY POWERFUL, WEALTHY CRIMINALS WITH EVIL INTENT CAN CAUSE ALL KINDS OF HAVOC! QUESTION EVERYTHING!
And these, the criminals behind the NAC and all the other schemes will use hypochondria hysteria and 'climate' hysteria to propagandize the gullible 'sheeple' into complying with TOTAL ENSLAVEMENT which is what this is really about!
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
GREED is behind every evil assailing us in the world!
The demonic despots of Davos at it again! They are behind everything bad! At it for decades and cronies like The Rothschilds and the Black Nobility and The Khazarian Mafia have been plotting planetary domination for centuries! ALL BECAUSE OF AVARICE!
We the People must try harder to live by The Golden Rule, doing so would solve most problems!
AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA! https://climateviewer.com
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant globalists are perpetrating!
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in a corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
Kudos to LAWYERLISA's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.