do you think the extensive ocean based testing would alter the climate of the ocean in the Pacific or Artic? But remember it’s your farting cows doing that. You need a carbon leash and we need to forget the nuclear narrative of decades. The heat generated is off the charts. Please go through this post and serious climate scientists write papers please. I am a lowly lawyer with a penchant for research.

Oceans’ sudden temperature spike stumps and alarms scientists

By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

But what you can’t find is just a little bit of logical examination of OUR WORLD.

Remember scientists are often ‘alarmed and stumped’. Like when they look at SADS or immune escape. Scientific ‘consensus’ as explained by the media tends to result in: simultaneous talking points, face muzzles, ( visual metaphors for speech muzzle laws) LOCK DOWNS, WEAPONIZED BURAUCRACY, ELIMINATION OF RIGHTS, ABSURDITIES, LAWS passed against citizens' interests.

What if there is a massive element in the climate change equation not yet factored in? URANIUM.

According to Theodore A Postol, PH.D. of Stanford University, Stanford, California in Possible Fatalities from Superfires Following Nuclear Attacks in or Near Urban Areas

“During the period of peak energy output, a 1-megaton (Mt) nuclear weapon can produce temperatures of about 100 million degrees Celsius at its center, about four to five times that which occurs at the center of the Sun.

Because the Sun's surface is only about 6,000°C and it heats the Earth's surface from a range of more than 90 million miles (about 145 million kin), it should be clear that such a nuclear detonation would be accompanied by enormous emanations of light and heat.

So great is the amount of light and heat generated by a 1-Mt airburst, that if one were to occur at a high enough altitude over Baltimore, observers in Washington, D.C., might see it as a ball of fire many times brighter than the noonday Sun. Even if such a detonation were to occur near dawn over Detroit, out of line of sight because of the Earth's curvature, enough light could well be scattered and refracted by atmospheric effects for it to be observed as a glare in the sky from Washington, D.C.

This intense light and heat from nuclear detonations is capable of setting many simultaneous fires over vast areas of surrounding terrain. These fires, once initiated, could efficiently heat large volumes of air near the Earth's surface. As this heated air buoyantly rises, cool air from regions beyond the vast burning area would rush in to replace it. Winds at the ground could reach hurricane force, and air temperatures within the zone of fire could exceed that of boiling water.

The ferocious hurricane of fire would also be accompanied by the release of large amounts of potentially lethal toxic smoke and combustion gases, creating an environment of extreme heat, high winds, and toxic agents in target areas.”

So Hot. Pretty hot. Inflammatory hot.

And has this been happening? Alot. a lot OF LOTS HOT. lots of alot. HOT.

http://nuclearsecrecy.com/nukemap/ This Nuke Map site is interactive although ‘not secure’.

According to Alex Wellerstein on this above site OVER 298.1 MILLION DETONATIONS OF NUCLEAR BOMBS AND COUNTING. Since my last publication of this it is 330 plus million detonations

https://nuclearsecrecy.com/nukemap/

I’m not sure he is right. So this needs critical research but let’s say it is factors less

According to the Arms Control Association, at least eight countries have carried out a total of 2,056 nuclear tests since 1945.”

either way when you factor in how dramatic the energy release is (transferred to heat, or kinetic within the oceans) it IS MASSIVE AMOUNT OF CREATION HUMAN -CAUSED HEAT. Theoretically you could calculate the totality of megatons in bombs and create an equation for THE MEGA HEAT RELEASE.

SO WHAT’S THE EFFECT OF ALL THOSE MEGATONS BEING BOMBED INTO OCEANS…MEGA RELEASE OF energy and HEAT.

SO LET ME SUGGEST TO YOU AN ALTERNATE NOT POSITED THEORY ON GLOBAL WARMING/CLIMATE CHANGE THAT DOESN’T INVOLVE YOU HAVING A LITTLE C02 TRACKER. or driving an electric vehicle.

TAKE ALOT HOT AND ALOT OF DETONATIONS.

BADABING. BADABOOM. I can’t be the first person to add this up logically. Right? So why isn’t this one of the possible scientific lines of inquiry. consensus that ignores this big of a scientific gap in theory, seems like a bombshell to me. (groan)

I wonder what that does to Ocean temperatures. Or fish population for that matter.

According to Nuclear Museum

“Between 1946 and 1958, the United States conducted 67 nuclear tests in the Marshall Islands. The U.S. conducted 23 of these tests at Bikini Atoll, and 44 near Enewetak Atoll, but fallout spread throughout the Marshall Islands.

During the post-World War II period the U.S. expanded their nuclear research and development programs. The U.S. government established the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) to monitor the peacetime development of atomic science and technology. Fear of the Soviet Union increasing their atomic weapons, and the belief that building up nuclear arms could help establish U.S. power, contributed to this rapid expansion.”

Consider also whether there is a ‘release’ of heat from the earth/ lava/ and the effect on seismic activity like volcanos that can result. There’s the heat, then the secondary heat. Ok I’ll get rid of my gas stove? hahahahaha. you’ve got to be kidding.

“Nuclear activities in the Arctic over the last 50 years

Numerous nuclear explosions have taken place in the Arctic. One of the largest military nuclear testing facilities is on the island of Novaya Zemlya, where from 1955 through to 1990 the Soviet Union detonated 88 atmospheric, 29 underground, and 3 underwater nuclear devices. Dozens of civilian 'peaceful nuclear explosions' have also occurred in the Russian Arctic, where nuclear bombs were used into the late 1980's for seismic studies, mining, and in attempts to extinguish oil-field fires.”



Year: 2006

From collection: Vital Arctic Graphics (2004 edition)

Do you think Ice might melt at all after a nuclear bomb? Naaaaa. Conspiracy theorist. I’m sure New York will tell its citizens to drink martinis on the rocks as their next Public Service Announcement: nuclear warning video. Just like NY on COVID: GET INSIDE; STAY INSIDE; STAY TUNED AND NOW GET UNDER ICE.

or is it just possible nuclear bombs in the artic are responsible for melted glaciers.

Timeline of Major Nuclear Tests Conducted at the Marshall Islands:

7/1/1946: Testing begins at the Marshall Islands, with Shot Able.

7/25/1946: Shot Baker is conducted, under Operation Crossroads.

4/30/1948: Shot Yoke, under Operation Sandstone, is conducted. This was the first fission weapon to use a levitated core design.

4/20/1951: Shot Easy nuclear test is conducted at Enewetak Atoll, under Operation Greenhouse. The Easy test was meant to test a new, lighter implosion bomb.

5/1951: Operation Greenhouse testing occurred at Enewetak Atoll.

11/1/1952: The Mike Shot is conducted at Enewetak, under Operation Ivy. This was the first U.S. thermonuclear test.

6/28/1958: The Oak test is conducted, at Enewetak Atoll, under the Operation Hardtack I series. This was the 6th largest U.S. nuclear test. Hardtack I included 35 total tests. Hardtack I was the last testing series conducted on the Marshall Islands.

Also according to Nuclear Museum

February 13, 1960 France tests its first atomic bomb.

July 20, 1960 The U.S. tests the first submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

March 14, 1961 A B-52 crashes near Yuba City, California, jettisoning two nuclear weapons.

October 30, 1961 The Soviet Union detonates Tsar Bomba, the largest nuclear device in human history. The weapon yielded 57 megatons of TNT, four times larger than any nuclear device tested by the United States. The amount of explosive energy released by Tsar Bomba amounted to all of the explosives used during World War II multiplied by ten!

May 6, 1962 Shot Frigate Bird is the only US ballistic missile tested with a live nuclear warhead.

May 8, 1962 US military conducts Shot Yukon of Operation Dominic, a 100 kiloton fission bomb.

July 17, 1962 The US conducts its last atmospheric nuclear test during Operation Storax.

October 16, 1962 The Cuban Missile Crisis begins after surveillance photos taken by a routine U-2 flight over Cuba show Soviet Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles on the island.

October 18, 1962 US military conducts Shot Chama of Operation Dominic, a relatively light weight, small diameter hydrogen bomb meant to fit onto an ICBM. The weapon yielded 1.6 megatons.

June 10, 1963 In his commencement address at American University, President John F. Kennedy announces that “high-level discussions will shortly begin in Moscow looking toward early agreement on a comprehensive test ban treaty.” He declares, “The United States does not propose to conduct nuclear tests in the atmosphere so long as other states do not do so.”

October 10, 1963 The Limited Test Ban Treaty, signed by JFK and Nikita Khrushchev, enters into effect. The LTBT bans all nuclear weapons tests above ground, in the atmosphere, underwater, and in outer space.

October 16, 1964 China tests its first atomic bomb.

January 17, 1966 A B-52 crashes over Palomares, Spain, dropping four hydrogen bombs. Of the four Mk28 type hydrogen bombs the B-52 carried, three were found on land near the small fishing village of Palomares. The non-nuclear explosives in two of the weapons detonated upon impact with the ground, resulting in the contamination of roughly 1 square mile area by plutonium. The fourth, which fell into the Mediterranean Sea, was recovered intact after nearly a 3-month-long search.

June 17, 1967 China tests its first hydrogen bomb. It was a fully functional, three-stage hydrogen bomb, tested just 32 months after China had made its first fission device. China thus produced the shortest fission-to-fusion development known in history.

January 21, 1968 A B-52 carrying four hydrogen bombs crashes in Greenland, causing the conventional explosives aboard to detonate and the nuclear payload to rupture and disperse, which resulted in radioactive contamination.

March 12, 1968 The United States conducts the Buggy nuclear test underground at the Nevada Test Site as part of the Operation Crosstie series. Also part of Operation Plowshare, an effort to use nuclear explosives for peaceful construction purposes, Buggy involved the simultaneous detonation of five nuclear devices to excavate a channel. Each yielded 1.1 kilotons.

July 1, 1968 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is opened for signature. A total of 190 parties have joined the Treaty since 1968, with five states being recognized as nuclear-weapon states: the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, and China (also the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council).

August 24, 1968 France tests its first hydrogen bomb, code named Canopus, at the Fangataufa atoll. The device was suspended from a large hydrogen filled balloon and produced a 2.6 megaton yield at an altitude of 1800 feet. As a result of the successful detonation, France became the 5th thermonuclear nation.

December 8, 1968 The United States conducts the Schooner nuclear test underground at the Nevada Test Site as part of the Operation Bowline series. “Schooner” was also part of Operation Plowshare, an effort to use nuclear explosives for peaceful construction purposes. The test yielded 30 kilotons.

March 5, 1970 The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty signed two years earlier enters into force. The treaty allowed sharing of atomic technology for “peaceful purposes” to non-nuclear nations under the agreement that these nations would never develop an atomic weapons program.

May 26, 1972 US President Richard Nixon and Soviet Premier Leonid Brezhnev sign the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM) and the first Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty (SALT), both of which were important steps in slowing the nuclear arms race between the US and the USSR.

May 18, 1974 India tests its first “peaceful nuclear device” (PNE), dubbed Smiling Buddha. The Smiling Buddha was the first confirmed nuclear test by a nation outside the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

April 7, 1978 Production of “neutron bomb” is cancelled by US President Jimmy Carter. The Neutron bomb is a type of thermonuclear weapon designed specifically to release a large portion of its energy as energetic neutron radiation (fast neutrons) rather than explosive energy. Although their extreme blast and heat effects are not eliminated, it is the enormous radiation released by ERWs that is designed to be a major source of casualties.

March 9, 1979 Temporary injunction granted by US court against The Progressive Magazine for attempting to publish designs for H-bomb. The story contained information about the still-classified “Teller-Ulam” design principle and configuration.

March 28, 1979 A partial nuclear meltdown occurs in one of the two United States Three Mile Island nuclear reactors in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. The partial meltdown resulted in the release of small amounts of radioactive gases and radioactive iodine into the environment. It was the worst accident in U.S. commercial nuclear power plant history.

September 22, 1979 The US Vela satellite records a “double-flash” characteristic of a nuclear weapons test off the coast of South Africa. The test is believed to be conducted by either South Africa or Israel, however the incident remains a mystery to this day.

March 11, 1983 Pakistan begins sub-critical testing series for nuclear weapons.

September 26, 1983 Soviet Stanislav Petrov, the duty officer at the command center for the Oko nuclear early-warning system, narrowly averts nuclear war when the system reported a missile being launched from the United States. Petrov judged that the report was a false alarm. This decision is credited with having prevented an erroneous retaliatory nuclear attack on the United States, which could have resulted in large-scale nuclear war. Investigation later confirmed that the satellite warning system had malfunctioned.

November 2, 1983 A 10-day NATO training exercise, known as Able Archer 83, begins in Casteau, north of the Belgian city of Mons. The USSR feared that the US would actually launch a preemptive nuclear attack during the exercise.

April 26, 1986 A catastrophic nuclear accident occurs at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, which was under the direct jurisdiction of the central authorities of the Soviet Union. An explosion and fire released large quantities of radioactive particles into the atmosphere, which spread over much of the western USSR and Europe.

October 5, 1986 The London Sunday Times publishes photos provided by defected Dimona worker Mordechai Vanunu revealing the Israeli nuclear program.”

The timeline extends to present and you can visit the site for more information. But what I’m really trying to present is that the detonations of these bombs create a tremendous amount of energy and heat. FURTHER three been a steady stream of them during the time period that climate alarmists went from warming about the next ice age to global warming to well …CHANGE. which is absurd in that it means a non static state.

According to Alex Wellerstein here:

“In 2015-2016, Google discontinued the support and operation of the Google Earth Browser Plugin. This was the core technology that allowed NUKEMAP3D to function.

As of this writing (2019), there are no viable replacements for the Google Earth Browser Plugin currently available (that is, there are no in-browser, publicly-accessible APIs that duplicate whole-Earth coverage of buildings and allow developers to import their own model files dynamically). If a viable replacement becomes available, NUKEMAP3D will return.

What did NUKEMAP3D do and look like?

NUKEMAP3D was a mashup between the NUKEMAP and the Google Earth Browser Plugin, created by Alex Wellerstein in 2013. It allowed a user to see the ground effects of a nuclear weapon over any city in the world in 3D, as well as render a size-accurate mushroom cloud for any given yield of nuclear weapon. The goal was to help give a human understanding of nuclear weapons detonations: everyone has seen photographs of nuclear mushroom clouds, but few people have any sense of how large they actually are. Even a "small" nuclear weapon (by modern standards), like those used over the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, is many times larger than anything human beings have ever built. By engaging the third dimension, something more intuitive triggers in the brain, even more so than the 2D representations possible in the original NUKEMAP.

Some screenshots from NUKEMAP3D have been preserved (click to see full-sized):

20 kilotons on Manhattan, viewed airplane height

20 kilotons on mid-town Manhattan, as viewed from nearer to the surface, with the Statue of Liberty and downtown Manhattan for scale

20 kilotons on Manhattan (animated GIF; you could have the cloud rise in real-time, which would take about 10 minutes)

20 kilotons on Boston, viewed from airplane height

20 kilotons on Washington, DC, viewed from airplane height

20 kilotons on Washington, DC, viewed from the Library of Congress

20 kilotons on downtown Manhattan, as viewed from the New York Academy of Medicine (upper east side), with the application interface visible

800 kilotons on New York City, as viewed from airplane height at a substantial distance

800 kilotons on New York City, as as viewed from Low Earth Orbit (i.e., the International Space Station)

A very high yield detonation (I don't remember the exact yield; probably at least 10 megatons), as seen from a very far distance, demonstrating both its great height but also how high yield detonations had extremely wide mushroom tops. One of my favorite demonstrations of NUKEMAP3D was to show that if atmospheric conditions were unrealistically clear, the mushroom cloud from a 1 megaton detonation in Washington, DC, would be visible from the torch in the Statue of Liberty.

For more information about the creation of the code, see the NUKEMAP FAQ.

What alternatives to NUKEMAP3D exist?

At the moment, the only easy alternative is to use the NUKEMAP's experimental KMZ output option. To use it, set up any detonation(s) you want to view in 3D in NUKEMAP, and then, click on "Advanced Options":”

All these Advanced Options in terms of incredible heat and energy output and we don’t have it in the climate change equation. What’s wrong with Greta? Al Gore et al?

It’s like PV = NRT without the P or e = mc squared without the speed of light.

So weird they calculate ‘radiation’ but NEVER HEAT, or ENERGY which transfers to HEAT, or release of SECONDARY HEAT. The silence is deafening me again. THIS IS HOW I SEE OUR WORLD. Give it a shout out.

