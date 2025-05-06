this is a copy of an older post. I have grown now to over 5k subscribers. I think you should help me get more. Now that Mr. Big Laguarde wants to take the EU to Digital Currency by October 2025, I thought it would be important to weigh in on this. Lots of IMF meat on the bone here for you to chew. I first start off with one of my satires. I am sure it is a sign of intelligence. But just past that, there is a lot to digest.

**

It’s all MARXISM ALL THE TIME NOW! WOOT! WOOT!

TRADE IN personal feature Marxism or skin color Marxism cards for who has to best reason to silence your speech online and elsewhere. Warning it is a quiet game.

Or you can play which historical western leader is worse than Mao, Lenin, Marx. hint you win the game if you pick ALL and then topple the little statues while hyperventilating in anger.

Or you can play which Church does Trudeau want us to burn now…. No way to lose this Marxist game. It comes with little matches and little wooden flammable churches.

Or also what sport competition I am going to sportingly “win” in, while tucking my schlllooong or my schllllorrrt in my addidas swim suit Marxist trading cards.

Or how about we have these pronouns Marxism what are yours? marxist game for parties events, Linkein, email signature lines and board meetings. be creative. Try also insisting you get to crap in the kitty litter you installed under the board room desk because you identify as a cat. If you are a Marxist cat be the board room pet that gets all the Marxist praise. This game smells great!!! You can auction off the fertilizer for the starving board members to use on their radishes.

Or we have trivial pursuit for the most redundant product commercial for a product I can’t use Marxist trading cards like Nike sports bras or tampax for Dylan Just a toss up.

Or we have biggest loser Marxist game for trashing your profits on the alter of child sacrifice and EDI. How skinny can Bud light get. Its the Marxist diet game for investors who trust DIE. or DIE PROFITS, DIE your MARXIST DEATH.

Or we have the Marxist betting pool: which country will eliminate heat for their citizens during winter first because of Carbon that plants recycle into oxygen!!! and that they need wowowowowowow. Side bets on death rates and reaching the DEAGLE population collapse. Fun frozen game for your whole family. You will feel the temperature or climate change then!

Or there is this Marxist game. which appliance do you want your Marxist government to turn off remotely first! Will it be your dishwasher or heat pump like the Germans leaders chose.

Not to be rivalled by, the Marxist join with lines the images from which insects you most want to feed to which western CLOWN leaders in homage to WHO.Xi.WEF alliance. color in the lines with the allowable with the red and yellow color schemes.

There is also the fun game all children can play: find the satanic symbols in EDI companies, corporations, and NGOS logos. Where is Marxist Satan hiding today? These are fun games where you imagine also how fun it was for these corporations to lay homage to their preferred religion while mocking yours as anti-science. Think about the Marxist twist there: they adopt a religion whose basis is the anti of your religion which you cant have. right. the anti-Christ is premised on the christ Christ, otherwise they would be worshipping the anti-NOTHING. well isn’t that funny Marxism. if my Christ doesn’t exist doesn’t that make the anti-Christ the anti-anti-Christ? Wait then didn’t you just prove God does exist. Hard math games for Marxist religious zealots.

Don’t forget the dart game at liberal leaders, institutions, foundations, governor generals where you try to hit the part of the bullseye that has the MOST CCP MONEY. It is like roll up the rim to win. Oh look a dozen donuts and millions of dollars for hitting the Trudeau Foundation!!! Quick see what the governor general thinks.

Or you can play Marxist geography!!! where you learn all the important geography you will ever need to know in your 15 minute walking radius. Is it the shop selling bug flower and fungus slime meat? what’s beside it. NOT A BANK. You don’t need that. You guessed it!!! a vaccine depot to get todays shots AND NEXT TO THAT YOUR EUTHANISIA facility for Marxists comrades getting tired, poor, hungry, or homeless.

Don’t worry if you forget there are cameras everywhere being Marxist for you!!!

You can teach your kid new speak Marxism where you and your kids get zapped by your AI monitored chip when you say the wrong things.

Or you can play the new immersing Marxist game where you guess what political action protest, speech or purchase will turn your QR code red.

Now introducing BIGGER THAN DRAG QUEEN STORY HOURS WHERE THE GENDER HORMONE INJECTIONS are already for the kids ready to deploy if they swish their hips to the song, and the injections DOUBLE FOR Marxist plastic straws which parents greedily amass as rewards for letting their 5 year old sterilize themselves.

BIGGER THAN Marxist TRUSTEE MEETINGS where the trustees play no whammy to silence parents trying to discuss COMIC BOOK PORN in their kids pack sacks.

IT IS YES. YES. YES. IT IS MARXIST AND ITS NEVER GOING TO be CURRENCY CURRENCY!!!!!!

WE WILL BACK IT WITH THE GOLD STANDARD REALLY MEANS, WE WILL SAY ANYTHING RIGHT NOW TO GET YOU TO PUT ON YOUR NEW GIMP OUTFIT. Image from amazon. And can you eat with this on. Guess not.

According to this article personnel in public service, public institutions and state-owned units at all levels in the city will be compensated with the digital yuan.

Well is that convenient?

If you are in the public sector you can expect the digital euro, the digital dollar to be offered there first.

And you must shut down every service sector and halt the economy with your strikes. If ever a union could do good in a society it would be here. Likely your top brass is compromised, but there is absolutely no reason to start organizing a true grass roots movement right now. Understand the charter and how to overthrow your union reps and then be prepared. Public sector unions are where the most WOKE DAMAGE is occurring in society, but if red pilled fast enough, can become the vanguard of a first line of defense.

In fact all unions can lend solidarity to preparing for this resistance.

GREEN MEANS GO. IMAGE FROM ICON DB

Digital programmable currency ENDS DEMOCRACY, personal choice and freedom.

IT CAN BE PROGRAMMED ONLY TO WORK IN CERTAIN EXPENSE CATEGORIES; IT CAN BE PROGRAMMED TO EXPIRE; IT CAN BE PROGRAMMED TO PUNISH SOCIAL SPEECH, NON-COMFORMITY; FAILURE TO LINE YOUR KIDS UP FOR X Y Z STERILIZATION (SIC); IT CAN BE PROGRAMMED WITH A NEGATIVE INTEREST RATE. SO SPEND IT NOW BEFORE ITS GONE. IT CAN THEREFORE BE PROGRAMMED TO PREVENT SAVINGS AND WEALTH ACCUMULATION; IT CAN BE PROGRAMMED TO PREVENT A MIDDLE CLASS AND TO FILL THE DAYS WITH TOIL TO ACQUIRE, AND SILENCE TO CONFORM, AND ANXIETY TO SUSTAIN LIFE; IT CAN BE PROGRAMMED TO ONLY WORK IN A NARROW GEOGRAPHICAL LOCATION LIKE A 15 MINUTE walking radius. Gotta like those cameras now. IT CAN BE PROGRAMMED TO END FREEDOM AS YOU KNOW IT. AND THAT INCLUDES FREEDOM TO BE ODD, DIFERENT, WEIRD, YOURSELF, WHOEVER IN GODS ESTIMATION YOU WERE MEANT TO BE; IT CAN BE PROGRAMMED TO REQUIRE Adherence OF A BELIEF SYSTEM; IT CAN BE PROGRAMMED TO REQUIRE REJECTION OF A BELIEF SYSTEM OR REJECTION OF A SUBSET OF THE POPULTION; ie genocide. IT CAN BE PROGRAMMED FOR ENDS NOT MEANS, AND THOSE MEANS MAY BE CRUEL INDEED; IT CAN BE PROGRAMMED FOR restrictions on travel, autonomy, choice. IT CAN WORK WITH YOUR PHONE OR THE CHIP UNDER YOUR SKIN, THE CLOUD AND AI. THAT’S AWESOME! WON’T THAT BE CONVENIENT FOR OUR MASTERS.

BUT YOU KNOW GIVE IT TO THE GOVERNMENT (PRIVATE BANKS) THEY CAN BE TRUSTED. That’s me laughing right now. JOIN ME. THE ONLY RESPONSE IS RIDICULE. AND ORGANIZATION. AND SPREADING THE WORD: SPOOKS TURN YOUR ASSETS IN THE PRESS.

IF YOU HAVE RECENCY BIAS. You need to expand your understanding of human nature. If you naively think there isn’t a global march afoot with Xi likely at the helm, you need to open your eyes. If you are silly and haughty and believe that because your views are presently in favor you will be saved from this horror, grow up. The paid investment into the set up for the conditions necessary for society to accept their slave master, will dissipate when the irons are on.

How about those tech jobs going overseas? How about that inflation? Just make that exponential and that will hint at Digital Programmable Currency. Can’t buy that, can’t go there. Imagine your QR code has a LONG LONG LIST of requirements each day more onerous. Is it going to flash green because you’re a dem or liberal ndp? BAHAHAHAHAHA! that’s truly not what will happen.

NEWSFLASH; YOUR TEAM IS NOT WINNING. YOUR COUNTRY IS BEING HIJACKED. if your institutions are being hijacked and your opponents are in their sights, stop being so narrow minded and get your eyes out of your navel. when you next gaze up you will see the below.

your institutions are being hijacked. that should mean everything to citizens regardless of political stripes, race, or rainbow.

There are no rainbows at the end of this tunnel, I am telling you that. Take it as a prophecy. There’s no fancy Starbucks drinks. THIS REALITY CHECK IS YOUR TRUE ALLY. YOUR TRUE ALLIES ARE TRYING TO WAKE YOU UP AND WE DONT CARE AT ALL WHO YOU SLEEP WITH, WHAT BODY YOU HAVE THAT YOU DONT EMBRACE. We are saying is (as long as you aren’t hurting women, children) do your thing if that’s of value to you, BUT JOIN US IN FIGHTING THE GLOBAL TECHNOCRATS. CROSS THE FLOOR FROM FIGHTING US TO JOINING US. You have your own amazing creative ways to gather allies and shoulder in. Grass roots baby, means all the grass that grows at our feet. it means us.

THE TECHNOCRATS WANT THE LEFT AND RIGHT FOCUSING ON THE RAINBOW and RACE IN MASSIVELY RIDICULOUS CULTURE WARS WHILE THEIR INSTITUTIONS ARE BEING MORALLY ROBBED, hijacked, and decimated. The means of protecting democracy, OUR COMMUNITIES, our families, our small businesses, our way of life whittles while we are focused on the shinny object.

WE WANT YOU TO SURVIVE WHAT IS ON THE HORIZON AND THAT IS BIGGER SO MUCH BIGGER THEN THE LIES YOU ARE FED ABOUT WHAT WE ARE REALLY ABOUT. We want you ON OUR SIDE. We want you with us. DO YOU GET THAT. we want you to stop agitating about the Marxist pet cause that divides us and agitate about what the CCP truly has planned for US. FOR US ALL. who are your true friends, the guy in the car with the candy who says sweet things who later tumbles you over into a shallow grave. Or the guy who says come over here that guy is dangerous. We have a community trying to fight Candy Guy. We call ourselves the dentists. (no. well I do enjoy my writing you have to give me a pass).

IMF publishes multi-year plan to implement CBDCs; it may spell the end of our financial freedom and autonomy

BY RHODA WILSON ON APRIL 30, 2023 • ( 14 COMMENTS )

On 10 April, the International Monetary Fund (“IMF”) published the ‘IMF Approach to Central Bank Digital Currency Capacity Development’. It outlines the IMF’s multi-year strategy for aiding central bank digital currency (“CBDC”) rollouts, including the development of a living ‘CBDC Handbook’ for monetary authorities to follow.

As it develops, and includes more details, chapters 8–11 will be of particular interest to us as they relate to the centralised control over our lives using CBDCs that we, the consumers, are most concerned about.

Chapter 8, for example, “will identify design choices, such as operating model, limits in holding, programmability, interest-bearing, and degree of centralisation.” And Chapter 11 “will consider the trade-off between data use and privacy protection,” including “what data are generated by CBDC transactions and which institutions might have access to it.”

Programmable Money and Programmability

Programmable money does not appear to have a clear definition.

Last week, IMF Deputy Director Monetary and Capital Markets Department, Dong He, briefly mentioned at a seminar on CBDCs the programmability of CBDCs. “It can be used as a fiscal tool; it can be used for the Internet of Things.” But he doesn’t go into any detail as to what “programmability” means or what effects it has on consumers.

Watch He’s presentation at the ‘Asia Pacific Regional Seminar on Central Bank Digital Currency’ from timestamp 12:54 in the video HERE.

Alexander Lee of the US Federal Reserve wrote in June 2021, the term “programmable money” remains ill-defined. Lee differentiates between “programmable money” and “programmability.” He defines “programmability” as the “mechanism for specifying the automated behaviour of a digital form of money through a computer program.” And he identifies two components of “programmable money”: a digital form of money and programmability. However, Lee warns, “It is not clear whether these components alone are sufficient for a definition, given that various combinations of similar technology for payments automation have existed for decades.”

There have been many claims, for example in a report by the Deutsche Bundesbank, that adding programmability to a CBDC could bring a plethora of economic benefits. However, The FinReg Blog noted, many of the claimed benefits either already exist or could be developed within existing systems.

The SEACEN Centre described programmable money as money with constraints. “It seems to be based on the notion that since money is already digital and exists as records on computers at commercial and/or at central banks, then it is programmable.” You can have programmable central bank money, programmable commercial bank money, programmable e-money (sometimes called stablecoins) and programmable any type of money.

Covid-19 and the ensuing unprecedented economic stimulus seem to have created a mini force towards programmable money. As noted above, programmable money is money with constraints. An analogy is food stamps, where recipients are given coupons, the equivalent of money, which can be spent only on food ‒ not on alcohol, betting on horses, lottery tickets or anything else. In modern guise, these “food stamps” are digitised tokens transacted on a blockchain platform with smart contracts. Programmable Money and CBDC, The SEACEN Centre, 7 December 2020

Finextra identified the risks of CBDCs and highlighted the risks of connecting CBDCs to digital identities:

CBDC pose a combination of risks to consumers – financial, economic and human rights that are potentially severe if a CBDC is designed badly or with bad intent. Human Rights Risks If designed inappropriately, CBDCs have the potential to be used as tools of surveillance and control by governments. Every transaction is recordable and any authority with access to the CBDC ledger could see all transactions. They could also control individuals through the ledger – such as putting expiry dates on their CBDC, limiting how much they can hold, varying interest rates and prices depending on who they are, preventing purchases and automatically deducting fines. The combination of digital identity and CBDC is also a big risk. Access and addressability are needed for digital payments but these are different to digital identity. In a world of programmable money, digital identity can go beyond just enabling access to your funds. Use of those funds can be made conditional on attributes of your digital identity. If those funds are in CBDC, then the central bank and by implication, the government can control directly how you spend and receive money. Be wary of anyone advocating for digital identity to be connected to CBDC – while digital identity is needed to find fraudsters, money launderers and other criminals, there is no monetary reason to combine CBDC with digital identity. The Risks to Society of Central Bank Digital Currencies, Finextra, 17 January 2022

Yet, connecting CBDCs to digital identities seems to be exactly what Central Bankers are proposing.

Connecting CBDCs to Digital IDs

On 27 September, France’s central bank — the Banque de France — held an international roundtable in which central bankers from the US and the EU confirmed that digital dollars and euros, should they go forward, would not be anonymous.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that concerning an American CBDC rollout one of the characteristics is that “[the CBDC] is identity verified, so it would not be anonymous. It would not be an anonymous bearer instrument.”

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, said: “In terms of anonymity, there would not be complete anonymity as there is with bank notes.”

In other words, CBDCs would require some form of digital identity scheme. And what is the purpose of a digital identity? The World Economic Forum has clearly stated how they envision it:

This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access – or, conversely, what is closed off to us. Identity in a Digital World: A new chapter in the social contract, Insight Report, World Economic Forum, September 2018, pg.5

CBDCs, Programmability and Digital Identities

The following is extracted from the article ‘IMF is creating a ‘CBDC Handbook’ for central bank, govt rollouts’ published by The Sociable.

A digital identity encompasses everything that makes you unique in the digital realm, and it is a system that can consolidate all of your most personal intimate data, including which websites you visit, your online purchases, health records, financial accounts and who you’re friends with on social media.

It can be used to determine what products, services, and information are available to you, and it can certainly be used by public and private entities to deny you that access.

According to the Bank for International Settlements (“BIS”) Annual Economic Report 2021: “The most promising way of providing central bank money in the digital age is an account-based CBDC built on digital ID with official sector involvement.”

Apart from the elimination of total anonymity, CDBCs also run the risk of having every transaction recorded while being fully programmable, which means financial institutions and their customers could have total control over where, when, and how your money is spent.

Bank of Russia deputy governor Alexey Zabotkin gave a real-world example of what CBDC programmability could look like when he spoke at the annual cybersecurity training exercise Cyber Polygon back in 2021.

There, Zabotkin explained: “This [digital ruble] will permit better traceability of payments and money flow, and also explore the possibility of setting conditions on permitted terms of use of a given unit of currency. Just imagine that you are able to give your kids some money in digital rubles and then restrict their use for purchase of junk food, for example. That would be a useful functionality for a customer, and of course, you can come up with hundreds of other similar use cases.”

Speaking at the BIS Innovation Summit in March 2023, Lagarde highlighted that central banks themselves had no interest in programming CBDCs but that commercial banks certainly did.

“For us [central banks], the issuance of a digital currency that would be central bank money would not be programmable – would not be associated with any particular limitation, whether it’s in time, in type of use – that to me would be a voucher. It wouldn’t be a digital currency,” said Lagarde.

“Those who can associate the use of digital currency with programmability would be the intermediaries – would be the commercial banks,” she added.

Concerning user anonymity and anonymous transactions, Lagarde conceded that “A digital currency will never be as anonymous and as protecting of privacy in many respects as cash, which is why cash will always be around.”

Speaking at an IMF seminar on 19 October 2020, BIS general manager Augustin Carstens explained that a major difference between CBDC and cash is that a CBDC gives the central bank both “absolute control” over the use of the CBDC, as well as the technology to enforce that control.

“We tend to establish the equivalence with cash, and there is a huge difference there,” Carstens said in 2020.

“For example, in cash we don’t know for example who’s using a 100 dollar bill today. We don’t know who is a 1,000 peso bill today.

“A key difference with a CBDC is the central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability, and also, we will have the technology to enforce that.

“Those two issues are extremely important, and that makes a huge difference with respect to what cash is.”

In October 2022, IMF deputy managing director Bo Li, the same man now praising the ‘CBDC Handbook’, explained how CBDCs could be programmed.

“CBDC can allow government agencies and private sector players to program – to create smart contracts – to allow targeted policy functions. For example, welfare payment; for example, consumption coupons; for example, food stamps,” said Li.

“By programming CBDC, those [sic] money can be precisely targeted for what kind of people can own and what kind of use this money can be utilised,” he added.

Li also noted that institutions could take advantage of CBDC transactional data by following the model of Communist China where “non-traditional data can be very useful for financial service providers to give me a credit score.”

CBDCs, coupled with digital ID, erode the ability for citizens to transact anonymously.

As Willamette University College of Law assistant Professor Rohan Grey testified in the US House of Representatives in June 2021: “Transactional anonymity, like anonymity more broadly, is a public good and a core bedrock of political freedom in a democratic society.”

Ultimately, a CBDC linked with digital ID could allow governments and corporations to put permissions on what you can buy with your own money, including expiration dates on when you can spend it.

It is a system ripe for total surveillance and control over many aspects of society, and it paves the way for an authoritarian system of social credit that incentives, coerces, and otherwise manipulates citizen behavior.

With its upcoming ‘CBDC Handbook’, the IMF now has a multi-year plan to assist central banks and governments all over the world to implement what may spell the end of financial freedom and autonomy as we know it.

Further reading:

Featured image: New Economy Forum: IMF Approach to Central Bank Digital Currency Capacity Development, IMF

MY VIEW is that union members left, right, or center must unite (topple their brass) and begin the preparations for NOT ACCEPTING CBDC. THE REST OF US MUST BE READY.

The Left has to Infiltrate Itself.

I do love my brain and ideas from time to time.

AND YOU WONDERFUL SPOOKS AND WHISTLE BLOWERS, I SEE YOU WORK. TURN YOUR PRESS ASSETS ON TO THIS HARD. THIS IS SHACKLES.

Left programmed AI could easily switch alliances. If it is that smart. Why not. Turn against your master Mister Ai. Pronounced Eh. Mister Eh you could end suffering like child trafficking. That would be nice.

The Renaissance and Enlightenment were premised on a middle class having time on their hands for art.

(image from amazon)

All must call on its abolition.

Do not despair. the values of HOPE, LOVE, JOY and FAITH mean more now.

Those who are blind will see. That miracle is a metaphor for now. Just because you do not see the solution, doesn’t mean one is not being fashioned in the minds of brilliant individuals as we speak.

DONT FORGET TO RIDICULE YOUR OPPRESSORS ALL THE TIME. Enjoy Ben ridiculing Terry Tam above or GIVE BEN BANKAS FOR MAYOR OF TORONTO SOME LOVE below.

https://youtube.com/shorts/OkbMnqFTvrQ?feature=share

Upgrade your subscription. I’d love it. Monthly is $8.00 and I can buy a raspberry still with that. Or share. and definitely comment!