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LtJ
11m

Even more interesting..........

https://x.com/ValerieAnne1970/status/2079325481187315897

Pfizer spelled backwards is Rezifp

an ancient Hebrew/Canaanite name for Resheph, the god of plague, pestilence, war, and the underworld.

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