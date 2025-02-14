SO when CARNEY WANTS EMERGENCY POWERS “BECAUSE OF THE ECONOMY” SAY NO VERY LOUDLY TO ALL YOUR PREMIERS.

“Please, find attached the slides I just presented at today's public hearing in Brazil on Covid-19 vaccine mandates for children. I will also post them on my website ( https://lnkd.in/gJJuGZHT ) and LinkedIn. Not sure you're even aware of these atrocious C-19 vaccine mandates for children (as of 6 months!!!) imposed by the corrupt Brazilian government on parents. Nobody is talking about this, not even on social media, but many parents are devastated. Their kids are taken away by the police and get vaccinated against their will, even at schools, and parents who refuse/ resist or complain are bombarded with horrendous fines and threatened with imprisonment. We need the stakeholders of this insanity to revoke these vaccine mandates for infants and children that are based on anything but sound scientific evidence.”

This comes from Geert Vanden Bossche linked in post.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/geert-vanden-bossche_brazilian-vaccine-mandates-for-children-activity-7295158614216843264-d5xD

his slides can be found here.

https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/616004c52e87ed08692f5692/65636f75662f4321464b32f4_GVB%20-%20Public%20hearing%20on%20vaccine%20mandates%20for%20children%20Brasilia%2021-22%20Nov.pdf

WHILE Geert’s slides focus on the science behind vaccination, I am most appalled at the civil liberties violations. The globalist LEFT GOVERNMENTS NEED TO BE HIGHLY REVILED.

The protests went on against the election results in 2023 were so massive in Brazil. so a corrupt government is now in place that is FORCE REMOVING KIDS TO VACCINATE THEM. TELL ME THAT MAKES YOU WANT A VACCINE EVER. THIS NEEDS SHARING. GEERT is the only one shinning a light. SHINE A LIGHT FRIENDS. WE HAVE TO WARN others.

