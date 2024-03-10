You know when governments have been regulating this area since 1967, it's a thing.
https://www.legislation.vic.gov.au/in-force/acts/rain-making-control-act-1967/016
This “conspiracy “ to speed clouds or to engineer weather is no theory. What do you think. The science got better?
Cloud seeding is the most common weather modification technology.
This is where you can buy the products and racks for planes.
https://www.cloud-seeding-technologies.com/products-overview/
So theory. Or market place. Area and field of study. And legislated since 1967.
I hate being gas lit. Basically some Chem needs to be released for the technology to work. On that basis alone the most simple principle denying Chem trail is problematic. It is literally in the private and public government domain.
Contrails Conspiracy or multi decade thing
I have seen the level of chemtrails and cloud ☁️ seeding go up over the years. It seems that a few years before the plandemic to now it is more of a frequent occurrence. I have several pictures over time, that I have taken in Southwestern Ontario. The clouds are not natural. They are not the clouds I remember as a child. I wish I could add some pictures. I notice the last few months have been exceptionally worst for these clouds ⛅️. ⛅️ 🙃 My list of what I am learning is growing. There are organizations, businesses and people that are wrecking havoc. Learning, speaking out and non compliance is a great step. Growing family and community relationships is good. I would also say growing in faith and pray is important.
Grrrr!
This chemtrailing has gone far beyond 'innocent' cloud seeding into purposefully poisoning (depopulation) of society and blocking ultra vital plant and animal 🌞 sunlight very essential to health maintenance with Vitamin D3 in humans.