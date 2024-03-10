You know when governments have been regulating this area since 1967, it's a thing.

https://www.legislation.vic.gov.au/in-force/acts/rain-making-control-act-1967/016

This “conspiracy “ to speed clouds or to engineer weather is no theory. What do you think. The science got better?

Cloud seeding is the most common weather modification technology.

This is where you can buy the products and racks for planes.

https://www.cloud-seeding-technologies.com/products-overview/

So theory. Or market place. Area and field of study. And legislated since 1967.

I hate being gas lit. Basically some Chem needs to be released for the technology to work. On that basis alone the most simple principle denying Chem trail is problematic. It is literally in the private and public government domain.

