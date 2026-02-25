Let's help pressure our politicians to take on the most egregious issues in this Bill.

1. Clause 4 is called the forfeiture clause. Why are there no limits to what can be forfeited? Why hasn’t the conservatives tried to limit this provision?

- what can be forfeited to His Majesty the king?

House,

id,

car,

bank account,

kids?

Without proper limitation, the wording “ the means by which the offense was committed” may include the person. Clearly that’s tyranny.

However why trust anyone after the last 5 years? Look what governments do with charter rights?

And then why have all our rights groups not battered this clause????? The avoidance of discussing this is veering on the absurd, it's so improbable.

Why haven’t the conservatives dressed down this clause????



Next

2. The bill frames two offenses. The conservatives discuss the speech offense ( almost exclusively) and the amendments and focus discussion there.

But the far more dangerous offense in the bill is the HATE SYMBOL OFFENSE. Under that provision the liberal party could list a new hate group. For instance, Christianity itself. ( there is historical precedent for this to disastrous effect) then the symbol can be the Bible, or cross.

Who gets to list the group. A tiny subset of Canada. The privy council and Governor General.

This is critical to understand. Then No speech need take place. No one feeling hurt. The offense is merely BELONGING to the group. The whole group could be eliminated in one bill.

In fact every antiglobalist group could be sequentially listed.

Pay attention Muslim friends and antiwar protestors.

The liberals in debate would not rule put the kefifia as a possible hate symbol.

Watch video

https://youtube.com/shorts/0A3eDJBAEUc

This COULD be used to outlaw Christianity. Or next group. Get it yet?

This possibility? Well it would be a communist move.

Trudeau speech on admiring Chinese dictatorship.

Carney

Those are the REAL RISKS of the bill.

To get this through without christian groups discussing it?

Well.

You'd have to lock step plan in advance. Or have people so afraid to speak.

If your pastors, priests, churches, rabbis, imams are not discussing it?

Why. If our pro freedom groups aren't discussing it

Why.

Well You'd need deep system capture.

I don't want to look hyperbolic. That would be terrible. Said no one who read the Epstein files, lived through hell by vaccine, or knows history.

There's no such thing of governmentcomplicity with genocide?

Nothing the globalists satanic pedophiles are good at?

This is what the BILL IS ACTUALLY ABOUT.

the two clauses not discussed or limited by amendments ARE THE REAL PURPOSE OF THE BILL.

And you all are missing it.

Not if I can help it!

