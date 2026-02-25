LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce's avatar
Bruce
4h

It’s imperative that the Conservatives and other parties standup and call out the serious deficiencies in Bill C-9. If it passes we are doomed as a country and as a nation.

Reply
Share
papousekj's avatar
papousekj
3h

Not a strong moral leader to be found. Not in Canada, not in the west. Sucks to be us.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture