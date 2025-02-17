Comprehensive links on avian influenza WHO, PHAC, Association of Medical Microbiology and Infectious Disease Canada,U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
Public Health Agency of Canada:
Protocol for enhanced human surveillance of avian influenza A(H5N1) on farms in Canada
Notice: Interim recommendations for infection prevention and control of avian influenza in healthcare settings
Avian influenza A(H5Nx): Public health knowledge gaps and research needs
Public Health Agency of Canada Expert Panel on Avian Influenza A(H5Nx) in Canada
National case definitions: Human infections with avian influenza A(H5N1) virus
Association of Medical Microbiology and Infectious Disease Canada:
U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
Interim guidance on testing and specimen collection for patients with suspected infection with novel influenza A viruses with the potential to cause severe disease in humans
Interim guidance on the use of antiviral dedications for treatment of human infections with novel influenza A viruses associated with severe human disease
World Health Organization:
World Health Organization fact sheets: Influenza (Avian and other zoonotic)
WHO guidance on public health measures in countries experiencing their first outbreaks of H5N1 avian influenza
Protocol to investigate non-seasonal influenza and other emerging acute respiratory diseases
Summary of key information practical to countries experiencing outbreaks of A(H5N1) and other subtypes of avian influenza
Guidelines for the clinical management of severe illness from influenza virus infections
