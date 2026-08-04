They taught us the lethality of their “love” with covid. They told us what parents were for with curriculum.

Now they tell us they want to watch us so we behave in their planned cities.

Jobs to build it. Hunger to enter it.

They are building Egypt. Do satanists understand who they worship.

Instead of winning they chain their souls to hell.

What an absurd collassal stupidity. And imagine, they are proud of it and are boastful (of these sins against God.)

This brings no Messiah like a 12th century recepie. It is just the long extension and walk from the garden of Eden.

May you have eyes to see clearer than the fools “in charge."

this was not “government” but a satanic plan unfolding and the reaction of people on the face of it.

Laws that SPELL tyranny spell nothing at all.

Pfft.

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