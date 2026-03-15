But you're in a war. And you go have coffee to prove you're alive.

This is what I noticed.

when You watch the video watch this Guy just get totally sliced. He goes from. 3 quarters to less than a quarter in one jump frame.

Then notice he is wearing leotards. He's man up and female down.

Nose and ears are approximately right.

.

the coffee changes color. Doesn't spill. Gets's moved around. Fingers on one hand larger than the other. Magic pocket.

Some guy in a mask and dark glasses in the background.

So they dump Instagram posts of alive and calling all Iranians Amalek ( that's code for extirpate) outside the coffeeshop.

I didn't ai it. I looked at the shadow. The window shadow also doesn't match. Where is the sun in this picture???

But anyways as they say. The next Netanyahu is only one plastic surgeon away.

Did anyone ask him questions in coffee gate video? No.

A little soliloquy.

Perhaps this is A I generated too.

This is getting very strange. Were you satisfied his coffegate video proves he's alive?

Coffee is magic from that shop and defies gravity and changes color. Or do you think something stinks.

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