Cloud seeding and Texas. We are the widgets. What is the operating system? What is the Hardware?
I believe the financial collapse as engineered as weather is intended to work on a CARBON standard. Not a gold standard. A carbon one.
This whole top to bottom climate scam is to give you an elite imposed reason for totalitarian control.
https://rumble.com/v2yhak4-climate-crisis-curtailing-your-freedoms-c40-smart-15-minute-cities.html
If you haven’t seen the above carbon prison, please watch. I will be doing an update on this week with Lisa Robinson.
Those greased in are taking ESG, green energy etc grift. Or DEI. They then are unable to dissent. Their interest aligns with the carbon prison system overviewed above.
The Carney Brothers are clear in their intent. They are global actors.
The personal Lifetime carbon budget. Government death systems roll out under euthanasia laws for the oops that steak put you over (in hospitals which have attached incinerators).
Here Carney says it out loud.
Where you're eating what you're eating how you're getting there.
What is the platform? The platform is the ai interoperable platform.
It enters in on our vaccine and other health data systems. See my book WORLD ON MUTE ON AMAZON.
The laws, semantics, technical interoperability is being set.
What is the hardware.
The cognitive city. The smart city.
See it at the 40k foot level.
How do we take it down?
Through taking down their silence system and breaking through their noise.
BOOK WORLD ON MUTE AVAILABLE BELOW;
So is the climate being geoengineered?
Is it happening to put us in our carbon pens?
What do you think?
Are you giving my book to a stooge with a Speech Committee? Are you reading it yourself?
this is unsurprising given the entire modern "climate crisis" nonsense sprang from the population control notions put forth by the Club of Rome dilitantes in the late 1960s and early 70s... read their stuff... the climate crisis was quite literally "MADE UP".
I believe that this is Geo engineered, The deep state is still active and not controlled. They are under pressure and still want the downfall of the west.
Of Weather Control Or Modification Patents and Patent Applications (Class 239/2.1) - Justia Patents Search.webloc
CN101940140B copy.webloc GB2448591A.webloc EP1491088B1.webloc There are many more but these are a few of the patents for weather control in place by government contractors