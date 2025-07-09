I believe the financial collapse as engineered as weather is intended to work on a CARBON standard. Not a gold standard. A carbon one.

This whole top to bottom climate scam is to give you an elite imposed reason for totalitarian control.

https://rumble.com/v2yhak4-climate-crisis-curtailing-your-freedoms-c40-smart-15-minute-cities.html

If you haven’t seen the above carbon prison, please watch. I will be doing an update on this week with Lisa Robinson.

Those greased in are taking ESG, green energy etc grift. Or DEI. They then are unable to dissent. Their interest aligns with the carbon prison system overviewed above.

The Carney Brothers are clear in their intent. They are global actors.

The personal Lifetime carbon budget. Government death systems roll out under euthanasia laws for the oops that steak put you over (in hospitals which have attached incinerators).

Here Carney says it out loud.

Where you're eating what you're eating how you're getting there.

What is the platform? The platform is the ai interoperable platform.

It enters in on our vaccine and other health data systems. See my book WORLD ON MUTE ON AMAZON.

The laws, semantics, technical interoperability is being set.

What is the hardware.

The cognitive city. The smart city.

See it at the 40k foot level.

How do we take it down?

Through taking down their silence system and breaking through their noise.

BOOK WORLD ON MUTE AVAILABLE BELOW;

Link to buying in Canada

Link to buying in the US

Link to buying in Australia

Link to buying in UK

Link to buying in Mexico

So is the climate being geoengineered?

Is it happening to put us in our carbon pens?

What do you think?

Are you giving my book to a stooge with a Speech Committee? Are you reading it yourself?

Share

Leave a comment