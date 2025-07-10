STEVEN GUILBAULT INDICATES IN HIS 2022-2026 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPEMENT STRATEGY THAT it is committed to GENDER BASED ANALYSIS PLUS (GBA PLUS)

just because I found this in Canada doesn’t meant it isn’t in Turkey through Australia.

what the hank is GENDER PLUS?

“The Government of Canada integrates intersectional factors into its decision making through its commitment to Gender Based Analysis Plus (GBA Plus). For example, federal departments and agencies are required to integrate GBA Plus into all Memoranda to Cabinet, Treasury Board submissions, legislation, regulations, and budget proposals (see Goal 5 for more information). The 2018 Canadian Gender Budgeting Act further enshrined gender budgeting in federal budgetary and financial processes.”

OK THEN.

GOAL 5 CHAMPION GENDER EQUALITY Federal Perspective on SDG 5

This is about girls and girls with dicks and if they reach adulthood, those women and women with dicks. Eventually it might just be only girls with dicks and women with dicks.

“How the Government of Canada Contributes Canada is taking domestic and international action to address systemic barriers to equality for all women, girls and gender-diverse people.

Gender-based Analysis Plus (GBA Plus) and the Gender Results Framework are two key tools for the Government of Canada to advance gender equality.

GBA Plus applies an intersectional lens to all policies, programs, and initiatives, taking into account (but not limited to), identity factors such as sex, gender identity and expression, age, ethnicity, class, religion, sexual orientation, and physical ability.

It helps assess and address systemic inequalities and risks experienced by diverse individuals and groups in Canada.

The Gender Results Framework is a whole-of-government approach to tracking how Canada is performing on gender equality, defining what is needed to improve equality, and determining how progress will be measured.

The Government of Canada is also working to eliminate systemic barriers to women’s participation in federally regulated workplaces.

This target is being supported by concrete action. The Government of Canada is working to implement the Pay Equity Act across federally regulated workplaces to address systemic gender-based discrimination in compensation practices and pay systems.

Additionally, a review of the Employment Equity Act that seeks to remove systemic barriers to employment will be completed, with a report to the Minister of Labour in fall 2022.

It also plans to amend the Canada Labour Code to provide up to five new paid leave days for federally regulated employees who experience a miscarriage or still birth, and to strengthen provisions to better support working women who need to be accommodated or re-assigned during pregnancy and while breast-feeding.

The Government of Canada is also proposing regulations to provide menstrual products in federally regulated workplaces to support and ensure all employees’ participation at work, including gender-diverse employees.

(LL guess we saw that.)

The Government of Canada is also showing leadership in promoting gender equality in the federal public service. For instance, it has set a target to ensure that each year the federal public service meets or surpasses the workforce availability for women, Indigenous persons, persons with a disability, and members of a visible minority group (see Goal 10 for more details).

The Government of Canada recognizes that gender equality cannot be achieved if nearly half the population lives in fear of violence. The federal government is committed to ending gender and race-based violence against all women and gender-diverse people, especially Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people.

In response to the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and its Calls for Justice, the Government of Canada, alongside Indigenous families, survivors and partners, and, provincial, territorial and Indigenous governments developed and launched, on June 3 2021, the 2021 National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People.

As part of the National Action Plan, the federal government also released the Federal Pathway, outlining the federal government’s commitments.

On June 3 2022, Indigenous families, survivors, organizations and partners, the 13 provinces and territories and, the federal government released the 2022 Progress Report on the National Action Plan, which included a progress report on the federal commitments. Canada is also working to strengthen its relationship with Indigenous women’s organizations, including the 3 national Indigenous women’s organizations: the Native Women’s Association of Canada, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, and Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak.

The government is also working with grassroots Indigenous women’s and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations to help them bring forward their voices to ensure that government policies, programs, legislation, and services are reflective of grassroots priorities and perspectives. FEDERAL SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY 62 Internationally, Canada supports a number of initiatives that advance gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls. Canada established the first Group of Seven (G7) Gender Equality Advisory Council, which helps integrate gender equality and gender-based analysis across all G7 themes.

Canada has also taken a leading role in advocating for including gender issues in implementing the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity.

Canada supports the Convention on Biological Diversity’s Gender Plan of Action , and actions to advance gender perspectives in the process to develop the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.

In addition, Canada is a leader in advancing gender issues in the context of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021–2030), with a particular focus on supporting projects that aim to inspire and empower women in ocean science.

Canada continues to support implementation of the Gender Action Plan adopted under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which aims to increase women’s participation and leadership in climate action and to better integrate gender considerations in climate plans and policies. Canada’s international climate finance commitment aligns with Canada’s Feminist International Assistance Policy, which targets gender equality and empowerment of women and girls. See Goal 17 for more details.”

“Climate change impacts on 2SLGBTQI+ communities Two Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning and Intersex Plus (2SLGBTQI+) communities in Canada face social, economic, health, and legal inequalities as well as discrimination and stigmatization, all of which affect their ability to adapt and respond to a changing environment.

Moreover, given that 25 to 40% of youth experiencing homelessness in Canada identify as belonging to 2SLGBTQI+ communities, extreme weather patterns related to climate change may disproportionately affect these groups. Studies report that 2SLGBTQI+ people are more likely than others to be severely impacted by disasters, and may need extra help to cope with them.

Prior to a disaster, members of the 2SLGBTQI+ and communities may not have access to the same supports and information as the general population because of potential exclusion, isolation, restricted social networks, and socioeconomic status.

Following disasters, they may have difficulty finding access to shelters or face disrespect or harassment within them. For these and other reasons, climate change adaptation, disaster prevention and response activities need to be accessible and appropriate for 2SLGBTQI+ communities. An important early step in preparing for these events is to ensure active engagement with local groups that represent and have experience working with 2SLGBTQI+ populations.”

gender plus?? like book ends meant to surround all of us into the implications of a globalist world order. See part three of my book WORLD ON MUTE. What we are being silenced on, is dissent to what is being implemented at scale. My eyes are tired. They fail. Slip letters in. But nothing like the letters coming in like the beast order.

“Gender-based Analysis Plus (GBA Plus)

Learn about Gender-based Analysis Plus (GBA Plus) and how the Government of Canada is implementing it.

https://www.canada.ca/en/women-gender-equality/gender-based-analysis-plus/microlearning-videos/top-ten-donts.html video

“GBA Plus Awareness Week: May 5 to 9, 2025

Launched in 2012, the Government of Canada’s Gender-based Analysis Plus (GBA Plus) Awareness Week occurs annually during the second week of May. It is designed to encourage federal public servants to learn more about the importance of applying GBA Plus to their work.

GBA Plus Awareness Week Theme

In 2025, Canada will celebrate the 30th anniversary of GBA Plus, as part of Canada’s commitment to gender equality following the Fourth World Conference on Women. Since 1995, GBA Plus has evolved, and it has become an integrated component of the Government of Canada’s decision-making processes. GBA Plus now considers diverse experiences and identities, to improve the full participation of all people in society.

The theme for Gender-based Analysis Plus Awareness Week this year, “Celebrating 30 Years of GBA Plus”, commemorates the impact of GBA Plus implementation in Canada over the last three decades, and the Government of Canada's continued commitment to integrating GBA Plus in policies, programs, and initiatives.”

https://www.canada.ca/en/women-gender-equality/gender-based-analysis-plus/gba-plus-awareness-week.html

“Timeline

1995

Government Commitment to GBA: GBA was introduced as part of Canada's commitment to gender equality, following the Fourth World Conference on Women, and the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

2007

GBA Mandatory in Submissions to the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat (TBS): GBA information became a requirement in all TBS submissions.

2009

Auditor General (AG) Audit of GBA: At the request of the Standing Committee on the Status of Women, the Office of the Auditor General reported on the GBA practices of six departments, and three central agencies.

2011

Expansion and Rebranding of GBA Plus: Gender-based Analysis became Gender-based Analysis Plus (GBA Plus). The ‘Plus’ denotes an intersectional approach that goes beyond sex and gender, to ensure policies and programs consider all people in Canada.

2016

Auditor General (AG) Audit of GBA Plus and the Action Plan on Gender-based Analysis (2016-2020): The Report of the Auditor General of Canada, Implementing Gender-based Analysis, released in February 2016, pointed to the need to do more to fully implement GBA as a rigorous practice across government. Privy Council Office (PCO) and TBS worked with all federal organizations to identify the barriers to GBA Plus implementation and to ensure periodic reporting on related progress.

2018

Creation of the Department for Women and Gender Equality (WAGE): On December 13, WAGE was legislated as a department with an expanded mandate to advance equality, including social, economic and political equality, with respect to sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression; and promote a greater understanding of the intersection of sex and gender with other identity factors that include race, national and ethnic origin, Indigenous origin or identity, age, sexual orientation, socio-economic condition, place of residence and disability.

Canadian Gender Budgeting Act: The passing of the Canadian Gender Budgeting Act enshrined gender and diversity considerations in the federal budget process. Under the Act, the Government of Canada is mandated to report on the gender and diversity impacts for all new budget measures in every budget cycle.

2019

Budget 2019: Budget 2019 was the first Budget report that included GBA Plus summaries of all budget measures and initiatives.

Mainstreaming GBA Plus: Ministerial mandate letters in 2021 required all Ministers to apply GBA Plus to decision-making.

Integrating GBA Plus into Evaluation: TBS, in consultation with WAGE, developed a report containing advice for Evaluators, particularly those at the junior and intermediate levels, on how to integrate GBA Plus into every stage of Government of Canada evaluations (i.e. planning, conducting, and reporting).

Impact Assessment Act: In the Impact Assessment Act, GBA Plus was legislated for all major initiatives as part of impact assessments of federally designated resource and development projects (e.g. mines, ports, dams, bridges, and energy) and strategic or regional assessments.

2021

First annual TBS report on impact of programs on gender and diversity: Under the Canadian Gender Budgeting Act, the President of the Treasury Board must make available to the public, every year, analysis of the impacts of existing Government of Canada expenditure programs on gender and diversity.

Enhancing GBA Plus: Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth (WAGE) 2021 Mandate Letter commitments included that the Minister lead the evaluation process of GBA Plus, with particular attention to intersectional analysis, for the tool to better reflect the lived experiences of all people in Canada. WAGE engaged with relevant federal partners to plan for an engagement process with a range of internal and external stakeholders.

Budget 2021 Disaggregated Data Action Plan (DDAP): Budget 2021 provided Statistics Canada with $172 million over five years to implement the DDAP. This funding supports more representative data collection methods, enhances statistics on diverse populations to allow for intersectional analyses, and supports government and society efforts to address known inequalities and promote fair and inclusive decision making.

TBS Policy on Transfer Payments: The Policy on Transfer Payments requires that transfer payment programs be “designed and delivered to be inclusive and gender- and diversity-sensitive.”

2022

Office of the Auditor General (OAG) Audit of GBA Plus: the Auditor General of Canada—Report 3—Follow-up on Gender-Based Analysis Plus highlighted gaps in GBA Plus implementation and the need for improvement.

The Management Response and Action Plan (MRAP): In response to the OAG’s May 2022 Audit of GBA Plus, the Government tabled the MRAP in November 2022, including commitments from WAGE, PCO and TBS on strengthening GBA Plus in Cabinet documents, improving reporting of impacts in Departmental Results Reports, and improving the monitoring of GBA Plus implementation.

2023

Senate Standing Committee on Social Affairs, Science and Technology (SOCI) Report: Released March 2023, this report outlined the barriers that continue to limit the implementation of GBA Plus in the federal government, and it included 15 recommendations to reduce these barriers and to improve intersectional analysis. The 15 recommendations included rebranding, partnerships, action on AG reports, training, data, and federal leadership and accountability. Government response to SOCI was released in September 2023.” https://www.canada.ca/en/women-gender-equality/gender-based-analysis-plus/timeline-gba-plus-milesones.html Here’s the Carney Brothers (as I call them) Gender and Climate are their specialty. The Globalism order couldn’t have a more cupid brotherhood.

that page referred to the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action on Gender. Do all roads lead to Rome? This came from China CCP and the UN. Think for a second. All these countries acceding simultaneously to the UN WHO order. Do you really believe all the wars you see are against each other- or us? We need One-thought. One-Speech. We need One-view. Diversity -is an antonym and homonym.

Remember when women wanted to vote? Then we get rid of an accountable government in favor of a carbon digital gulag? The word women and why it means what it does - Part three of World on Mute.

And women with vaginas get to compete with women with dicks in sporting events and all other spaces we worked to carve out? And governments want to raise our families right at schools? Love it when the UN becomes the top feminist on the planet. What a dick the UN is. Feminism is directed by the UN. It has nothing to do with women’s voices, families, or anything else important to us.

They own the academia and dictate the generation of research. then lable women self interested enough to speak as TERFS.

Preserving fertility ix nay. Aborting clumps of cells fist pumped up- by the UN. those are babies, and the sacred function of brining life into the world was relegated only to women.

What is this Beijing declaration?

So I found it here:

“Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, Beijing +5 Political Declaration and Outcome

Publication year: 2015

Considered the most progressive blueprint ever for advancing women’s rights, the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action has been reprinted in this special edition, which also includes a copy of the political declaration reached at the 23rd special session of the General Assembly in 2000, which reviewed progress towards the Platform for Action five years after its adoption.

Additional documents

English, Spanish, French, Russian, Arabic, Chinese

Bibliographic information

Resource type(s): Policy papers

UN Women office publishing: UN Women Headquarters Office

Number of pages

269

Publishing entities United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women)

Beijing Platform for Action Intergovernmental processes”

who were the leaders in place to implement the 2015 Beijing Gender crap?

Justin Trudeau - with convicted pedophile Benjamin Levine and s-he Kathleen Wynne. Anyone getting h-er DNA to a lab might find a non-X.

“This is Justin Trudeau, Benjamin Levin and Kathleen Wynne. Benjamin Levin is the former Deputy Minister who helped Kathleen Wynne create a sex education curriculum for Ontario schools. In May of 2015, Benjamin Levin was sentenced to 3 years in prison after he pled guilty to possession of child pornography, making child pornography and counselling to commit sexual crimes.”

the three little pigs.

President Obama

Obama administration releases directive on transgender rights to school bathrooms

“The Obama administration Friday morning took another historic step in its aggressive defense of civil rights, sending a letter to schools across the country notifying them that transgender students must be permitted to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity.



The Justice and Education Departments issued the letter, reaffirming the administration’s position on the civil rights of all transgender students and defying conservative critics who’ve filed multiple federal lawsuits — including in North Carolina — over the intensely debated issue. The letter does not carry force of law, but declares sweeping protections for transgender students under Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs and activities. ”

https://www.politico.com/story/2016/05/obama-administration-title-ix-transgender-student-rights-223149

EU

“EU Gender Action Plan 2016-2020 at year one

European implementation assessment

Publication metadata

The EU’s Gender Action Plan 2016-2020 (referred to as GAP II) is the Union’s framework for promoting gender equality and women and girls’ empowerment in external relations in third and partner countries, as well as in international fora and agendas. GAP II is significant, as it constitutes the manifestation of the principles related to gender parity outlined in the new European Consensus on Development. Its goals are also key to the successful achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Against this background, this European Implementation Assessment seeks to provide an initial assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of GAP II at its first milestone: the end of its first year of operation in third countries. Given the short timeframe of the evaluation, this study presents some preliminary findings on the achievements and shortcomings in the application of GAP II, but also aims to assess the new framework itself. Moreover, it provides Members with a number of opportunities for action and recommendations for improving EU performance on promoting and protecting gender parity and women’s empowerment in partner countries.”

https://op.europa.eu/en/publication-detail/-/publication/62f7aa16-c438-11e7-9b01-01aa75ed71a1

NEW ZEALAND - ACCORDING TO GOOGLE AI

“1. Gender-Based Analysis (GBA+)

While not a specific plan, New Zealand agencies were encouraged to incorporate GBA+ into policy and budget processes.

The Treasury reviewed the 2016 Tax Expenditure Statement, identifying areas where policies could have a gendered impact, though formal gender budgeting initiatives were not yet in place.

The Status of Women Canada (now part of the Department for Women and Gender Equality) played a leadership role in promoting GBA+.”

GENDER PLUS policies are FOR THE WOMEN WHO FEEL LIKE THEY-RE WOMEN WHEN THEY’RE SOFT OR WHEN THEY ARE HARD, AND FOR women without dicks who tolerate it all.



the Gender plus, sustainable development, Climate, Intersectionality, UN Flag of conquest. It is not what it meant before. It means submission to this order, and once raised is a geographical proof of conquest. it is not that you like relaxing with your gay son as he play guitar. It is not that you love your married lesbian cousins and hope to sit next to them at the next shower or wedding. it is not that you laugh at your gay roommate and can’t wait for him to tell you jokes about his tragic breakups. it is not that your gay law school professor was the only one who stood for you when all others fell to the way side and you will never forget her courage. It is not any of them collectively or otherwise. it is what conquest always meant. It is just the flag of the next order. I am not sure gays understand. but I do.

it is that you are conquered by the UN globalist systems and the they dang know it.

Here is the Gender Plan of Action

https://www.cbd.int/gender/action-plan

so I went to see their list of Partners. Climate and Gender all orgied up.

“Gender and Biodiversity // List of Partners

Monday // 11.28.2016

List of Partners

Climate Investment Fund (CIF)

a. Objective:

To create transformational change towards climate resilience and low carbon development in developing countries.

CIF Gender Plan of Action FY15-16

b. General overview/ website home page : CIF is a Multilateral Finance Vehicle

The CIF is distinguished by a uniquely broad-based and inclusive governance structure. The CTF and the SCF Trust Funds are each governed by a Trust Fund Committee. The SCF further designates Sub-Committees to govern each of its three-targeted programs



http://www-cif.climateinvestmentfunds.org/

c. List of projects/ initiatives:

The clean technology Fund (CTF): scaling up the demonstration, deployment, and transfer of low carbon technologies in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable transport

Forest Investment Program (FIP): Reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, sustainably managing forests, and enhancing forest carbon stocks

Pilot Program for climate resilience ( PPCR): Mainstreaming resilience in development planning and action investments

Scaling and Renewable energy program (SREP): Demonstrating the economic, social, and environmental viability of renewable energy in low income countries

Gender Action Plan FY15-16: Mainstream gender in CIF policy and programming in support of gender equality in climate-resilient, low carbon development investment in CIF countries. This is accomplished through gender efforts in the areas of CIF policy; program support; analytical work, monitoring and reporting; and knowledge and learning.

d. Publications/Reports

e. Online Resources/ Training/Blog

Top

Conservation International

a. Objectives:

mission is to improve human well-being through more responsible and sustainable management of nature, including biodiversity.

1,000 partner organizations and thousands of projects worldwide.

b. List of projects/ initiative / programs:

http://www.conservation.org/How/Pages/gender-and-conservation.aspx

c. Publications/Reports

d. Online Resources/ Training/ Blog

Top

Global Environment Facility (GEF)

a. Objective:

The GEF aims to assist in the protection of the global environment and to promote environmental sustainable development

b. General overview/ website homepage:=

Provides grants and concessional funding to cover the incremental or additional costs associated with transforming a project with national benefits into one with global environmental benefits. Even though it is an independent institution the World Bank serves as a trustee of the GEF Trust Fund

Serves as financial mechanism for the UN Convention on Biological Biversity (CBD) and the UN framework convention on Climate change (UNFCC), among others.

Six focal areas of work: Biodiversity Climate change International Waters Land degradation Persistent organic pollutants Ozone Depletion



c. List of projects/ initiative / programs:

GEF Equality Action Plan 2015- 2018 ( link not available)

d. Publications/Reports

Top

Global Gender and Climate Alliance (GGCA)

The GGCA is a unique network of 13 UN agencies and more than 25 civil society organizations working together to ensure that climate change decision-making, policies and initiatives, at all levels, are gender responsive.

a. Objectives

Integrate a gender perspective into policy and decision making in order to ensure international mandates and other legal instruments on gender equality are fully implemented.

Ensure that financing mechanisms on mitigation and adaptation address the needs of poor women and men equitably.

Build capacity at all levels to design and implement gender-responsive climate change policies, strategies and programmes. The GGCA developed the Training Manual on Gender and Climate Change focused on the Bail Action Plan building blocks of mitigation, adaptation, technology, and finance.

Share practical tools, information, and methodologies to facilitate the integration of gender into policy and programming.

b. General overview:

GGCA works to ensure that climate change policies, decision-making, and initiatives at the global, regional and national levels are gender responsive which is critical to solving the climate crisis. Establishes an effective working model that deploys top-down perspectives and bottom-up approaches in tandem

UNDP serves as funds recipient, WEDO serves as administration framework and advocacy lead, and IUCN works diligently to implement a gender-perspective in national programmes

c. Publications/Reports

d. Online Resources

Top

Green Climate Fund (GCF)

a. Objectives + Overview:

The GCF is a large multilateral climate fund created by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which aims to support a paradigm shift in the global response to climate change.

It allocates its resources to low-emission and climate-resilient projects and programmes in developing countries It pays particular attention to the needs of societies that are highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, in particular Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and African States.

Initial capitalization has raised more than USD$ 10 billion (resource mobilization is ongoing). As of November 2015, the Green Climate Fund has raised USD 10.2 billion equivalent in pledges from 38 state government

Variety of financial instruments available, including grants, concessional loans, subordinated debt, equity, and guarantees, giving flexibility to match project needs

b. List of projects/ initiative / programs

c. Publications/Reports

d. Online Resources/ Training/ Blog

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

a. Objectives + Overview:

The world’s largest global environmental organisation, with almost 1,300 government and NGO Members and more than 15,000 volunteer experts in 185 countries. Their work focuses on valuing and conserving nature, ensuring effective and equitable governance of its use, and deploying nature-based solutions to global challenges in climate, food and development.

Funded by governments, bilateral and multilateral agencies, foundations, member organisations and corporations (http://www.iucn.org/about/union/donors/ )

b. List of projects/ initiative / programs:

Global Gender Office ( GG0) (http://genderandenvironment.org/ )

Gender Action Plans: http://genderandenvironment.org/work/gender-action-plans/

c. Publications/Reports/Case studies

Top

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

a. Objectives

Gender equality, centered in human rights, is recognized both as a development goal on its own and as vital to accelerating sustainable development

b. List of projects/ initiative / programs:

Global Gender and Economic Policy Management Initiative: http://www.undp.org/content/undp/en/home/ourwork/povertyreduction/focus_areas/focus_gender_and_poverty/gepmi/

Unite: http://www.un.org/en/women/endviolence/

c. Publications/Reports

UNDP Gender Equality Strategy: http://www.undp.org/content/undp/en/home/librarypage/womens-empowerment/gender-equality-strategy-2014-2017/

d. Online Resources/ Training/ Blog

United Nations Environmental Programme UNEP

a. Objectives + Overview:

UNEP is working to highlight the important role that women play in sustainable development. UNEP recognizes gender as a cross-cutting priority, and its programme of work promotes women’s participation in all environmental protection and sustainable development activities. Gender equality is now a cross-cutting priority in all UNEP activities, and the organization is systematically integrating gender perspectives into all its programme design and implementation, along with measurable goals and indicators

b. List of projects/ initiative / programs:

c. Publications/Reports

Policy and Strategy for Gender Equality and the Environment: http://www.unep.org/gender/Portals/24117/Reports/Policy_and_Strategy_for_Gender_Equality_and_the_Environment.pdf

List of Publications: http://www.unep.org/gender/InformationMaterial/Publications/tabid/54781/Default.aspx

List of success stories: http://www.unep.org/gender/data/Inspiringexamples/SuccessStories/tabid/54783/Default.aspx

Top

UN Women

a. Objectives + Overview:

Works for the elimination of discrimination against women and girls; empowerment of women; and achievement of equality between women and men as partners and beneficiaries of development, human rights, humanitarian action and peace and security

b. List of projects/ initiative / programs

c. Publications/Reports

d. Online Resources/ Training/ Blog

Top

International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)

a. Objective + Overview:

Women play a critical and potentially transformative role in developing countries’ agricultural growth, but they face persistent obstacles and social and economic constraints that limit their participation in the sector. Understanding the relationships between women and men through gender research can illuminate the pathway to sustainable and inclusive economic development.

http://www.ifpri.org/topic/gender

b. List of projects/ initiatives:

c. Publications/Reports

d. Online Resources/ Training/Blog

Top

The Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN)

a. Objectives + Overview:

WECAN was created to accelerate a holistic Global Women’s Earth and Climate Action Movement through the protection and defense of the Earth’s diverse ecosystems and communities.

b. List of projects/ initiative / programs

c. Publications/Reports

d. Online Resources/ Training/ Blog

International Network of Women’s Funds (INWF)

a. Objectives + Overview:

A network of 39 independent public foundations committed to expanding the resources available to women’s human rights organizations in the Global South and East. The mission is to strengthen the political and financial capacity of Women’s Funds to empower women and girls and redistribute resources to transform their lives and communities.

b. List of projects/ initiative / programs

c. Publications/Reports

d. Online Resources/ Training/ Blog

Top”

https://www.cbd.int/gender/information/listofpartners.shtml

look this Gender Climate twang has a lot of legs and goes in a lot of directions. It comes right out of the Sustainable Development Strategies that get implemented under the guise of Climate in our countries. Gender (or Trans or transhumanism) is a key policy of the globalists. You would not think that the endless gender was related to climate. I guess that is what it is.

If you want to support more work please subscribe, share, comment, note it. Also buy the book and invest in a deeper dive of the concepts. It is the same beast.

I expose the courts of the Globalists and how they intend to replace our current judicial bodies. We need to be blind and busy all the way in. I hope you take the time to give the book to someone with a speech committee.

