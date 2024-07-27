CBDC enforces the Carbon leash and social credit.

Central Bank digital currency CBDC

can be programmed

To work in a geographical location To expire To prevent wealth accumulation for hard work With instant taxation for speech To work on their economy To work with the vendors they own To enforce speech To prevent dissent.

Digital ID is necessary for Digital currency. Below reptilian in the above youtube link.

But what most people don't realize, DigitalID is intended to work ONLY WITH Digital voting they control.

It's the steal umpteen point oh.

Here is my common sense explanation of the Greenhouse gas effect. It really is that simple. ( thanks John)

All the tropes, work together.

They are slave tropes. You see once. You wake up once.

