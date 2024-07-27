CBDC enforces the Carbon leash and social credit.
Central Bank digital currency CBDC
can be programmed
To work in a geographical location
To expire
To prevent wealth accumulation for hard work
With instant taxation for speech
To work on their economy
To work with the vendors they own
To enforce speech
To prevent dissent.
Digital ID is necessary for Digital currency. Below reptilian in the above youtube link.
But what most people don't realize, DigitalID is intended to work ONLY WITH Digital voting they control.
It's the steal umpteen point oh.
Here is my common sense explanation of the Greenhouse gas effect. It really is that simple. ( thanks John)
All the tropes, work together.
They are slave tropes. You see once. You wake up once.
