While we are told we need a carbon leash that basically relgates us to a tiny allotment of resrources, freedom and liberty based on ‘CO2’ measurements, it is imperative to start aiming fire at the war making industrial complex. It is hypocritical to say our machination on meat is the issue, while this industry is rarely measured or computed. It is not that I believe CO2 to be a mission critical issue to resolve. i do not. I have altered my assessment in this regard.

we are in a relative CO2 famine as illustrated by this chart

It is that I do think we are being fitted with muzzles, leashes and being placed in kennels over CO2, so how about it. why is this area not more fully examined. Let’s go. after all. Climate scientists need to be writing and exposing this glaring inequity. We need to be pushing back on climate death culture and point out the other death culture that contributes to CO2 with nary a peep.

here is some work I found in this regard.

“The Treadmill of Destruction in Comparative Perspective: A Panel Study of Military Spending and Carbon Emissions, 1960-2014

Authors

John Hamilton Bradford Mississippi Valley State University

Alexander M. StonerSalisbury University

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5195/jwsr.2017.688

Keywords:

Militarism, Militarization, Carbon emissions, Treadmill of destruction, Treadmill of production

Abstract

This article analyzes a unique panel data set to assess the effect of militarism on per capita carbon dioxide emissions. We extend previous research examining the effects of military expenditures on carbon emissions by including in our analyses over 30 years of additional data. In addition, we compare our preliminary results to those obtained from other estimation procedures. Specifically, we report and visually illustrate the results of 54 cross-sectional models (one for each year) and 36 unique panel regression models on both balanced and unbalanced panels. We assess how this relationship has changed over time by testing for interactions between military spending and time and by systematically re-analyzing our data across 180 panel regressions with varying time frames. A strong and enduring association between military spending and per capita carbon emissions is indicated in cross-sectional comparisons. Our panel analyses reveal a much weaker and varying relationship that has become stronger in recent decades. Moreover, we find that the effect of military spending on per capita carbon emissions is moderated by countries’ level of economic development, with military spending of more wealthy countries having relatively larger net effects on carbon emissions. We partially confirm previous findings on the temporal stability of the environmental impacts of militarism. Our analyses show, however, that this temporal stability has emerged relatively recently, and that the relationship between military expenditures and carbon emissions is weaker prior to the 1990s.

Author Biographies

John Hamilton Bradford, Mississippi Valley State University

Assistant Professor of Sociology

Department of Social Sciences

Alexander M. Stoner, Salisbury University

Assistant Professor

Department of Sociology

Published

2017-08-11

Bradford, J. H., & Stoner, A. M. (2017). The Treadmill of Destruction in Comparative Perspective: A Panel Study of Military Spending and Carbon Emissions, 1960-2014. Journal of World-Systems Research, 23(2), 298–325. https://doi.org/10.5195/jwsr.2017.688

Vol. 23 No. 2 (2017): Special Issue: Unequal Ecological Exchange

If you appreciate my work, please let me know. Thank-you for liking, sharing, subscribing and considering the arguments I place before you. I hope I am challenging some to consider the notions we are being groomed to accept for our own GOOD.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

