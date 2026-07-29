Forest fires were classified as a weapon.

More here.

Canadian governments have been spraying our forests with glysophate a dessicant for 5 years!! And not to mention it isn't great for ecosystems.

More here.

But why. Because world-o-crats want to impose on global citizens lifetime-carbon-budgets.

More here. 50 second video

Watch Karl Marx Carney

https://youtube.com/shorts/O1msZyTcTsg

But war doesn't produce carbon? Scam Scam scam.

What's the real issue.

Climate philosophy is Satanism. And since I must now also say I do not minimize the holocaust in Gaza or Germany I do so.

The real issue is the WEF Harrari declared “end of human history”. Aka a declaration of war on mankind.

More here.

Elite-think world-o-crats prove they are degenerate vermin.

And the darkness comprehended him not.

1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

2 The same was in the beginning with God.

3 All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.

4 In him was life; and the life was the light of men.

5 And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.

Here's the math.

Do you understand the word of God. Have you tried reading it? not tried listening to HollyIwouldnt's opinion on God and Christians?

Forests fires is because too many people. Not world-o-crats spraying drying agents on forests.

Watch here

Watch creep-o-crat

So why if carbon is bewwy bewwy bad. Can they have wars?

Because the real thing they hate is the people.

And it's satanic kind of hate.

And you know me.

I talked with all kinds of Christians this weekend. Protestant, Baptist, Catholic, and Ethiopian orthodox.

I don't know if they are awake. But they each loved Jesus so much.

What Jesus says. Not to be fearful. Such joy at knowing God is a weapon.

The word is itself a weapon. It can break compliance. People going to the word.

Joy. Pure joy. In the face of it all.

BE NOT AFRAID. Is the precursor to all action.

SHINE A LIGHT.

Luke 2:10

“Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people.”

Luke 12:32

Do not be afraid, little flock, for your Father has been pleased to give you the kingdom.

It is not nothing to bring souls to Christ.

You do so when you testify in spite of darkness, because of darkness. Irrespective of darkness. Both because they are nothing to God.

but also because when darkness is most dark, there are those who truly need the light.

Give hope. The Holy Spirit will move through you.

Luke 5 10

Do not be afraid; from now on you will fish for people

It is important to understand that we face Satanism at it's core.

I like to bring Jesus to those battles. You know dearest atheists I write for you too.

Knock and he will answer.

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Oh. And my book WORLD ON MUTE is on Amazon.

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