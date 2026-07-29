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Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
2h

Canada’s role in an “Era of Global Water Bankruptcy” – NAOC https://share.google/0U9AU5Ey6esTFY913

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Wolf-Steppen's avatar
Wolf-Steppen
14m

Lisa, do you mean glyphosate?

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