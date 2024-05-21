We aren't buying our forced ghettos.

We aren't buying the crap they sell.

Consider if energy must be rationed why on earth are we using at today's rates 25 percent of energy on data centres watching humans do human things.

The carbon leash requires nuclear power. We are at the lunacy levels. Watching humans is what we come up with having reached this level of technology.

It's not for making life beautiful. No for making the world into a ghetto and for control. Way to go AI aficionados. Way to dream.

You are morally bankrupt.

YOU WILL NOT SUCCEED.

Green lasers apparently wreck those cameras at the top of streetlights. Who knew? Who needs to? This Halloween….

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

