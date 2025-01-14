Here is another benefit of rising CO2

Significance

We show that the water savings that plants experience under high CO 2 conditions compensate for much of the effect of warmer temperatures, keeping the amount of water on land, on average, higher than we would predict with common drought metrics, and with a different spatial pattern. The implications of plants needing less water under high CO 2 reaches beyond drought prediction to the assessment of climate change impacts on agriculture, water resources, wildfire risk, and vegetation dynamics.

Abstract

Rising atmospheric CO 2 will make Earth warmer, and many studies have inferred that this warming will cause droughts to become more widespread and severe. However, rising atmospheric CO 2 also modifies stomatal conductance and plant water use, processes that are often are overlooked in impact analysis. We find that plant physiological responses to CO 2 reduce predictions of future drought stress, and that this reduction is captured by using plant-centric rather than atmosphere-centric metrics from Earth system models (ESMs). The atmosphere-centric Palmer Drought Severity Index predicts future increases in drought stress for more than 70% of global land area. This area drops to 37% with the use of precipitation minus evapotranspiration (P-E), a measure that represents the water flux available to downstream ecosystems and humans. The two metrics yield consistent estimates of increasing stress in regions where precipitation decreases are more robust (southern North America, northeastern South America, and southern Europe). The metrics produce diverging estimates elsewhere, with P-E predicting decreasing stress across temperate Asia and central Africa. The differing sensitivity of drought metrics to radiative and physiological aspects of increasing CO 2 partly explains the divergent estimates of future drought reported in recent studies. Further, use of ESM output in offline models may double-count plant feedbacks on relative humidity and other surface variables, leading to overestimates of future stress. The use of drought metrics that account for the response of plant transpiration to changing CO 2 , including direct use of P-E and soil moisture from ESMs, is needed to reduce uncertainties in future assessment.

The demand for water by the atmosphere is widely predicted to increase due to climate change (1). It is commonly inferred that this will cause droughts to become more widespread and severe (2). Many recent studies, however, ignore the impact of rising atmospheric CO 2 on plant water use (3–11). Plants absorb CO 2 through stomates in their leaves, and simultaneously lose water to the atmosphere by means of transpiration through the same pathway. Higher atmospheric CO 2 concentrations allow plants to reduce water losses per unit of carbon gain (12), in part by reducing stomatal conductance when the gradient of CO 2 between the atmosphere and the leaf interior increases. If leaf area stays the same, this physiological response has the potential to reduce water losses from the land surface, increase soil moisture, and reduce plant water stress (13)—the opposite effect of an increase in drought stress and aridity as predicted by many drought metrics (3, 14, 15). A plant-centric view may therefore suggest that ecosystem-level tradeoffs between water loss and photosynthesis under increasing CO 2 are potentially large enough to reduce drought, despite the large projected increases in water demand from a warmer atmosphere.

Drought indices, river routing schemes, and water balance models frequently use potential evapotranspiration (PET), rather than actual evapotranspiration, to estimate surface fluxes of water to the atmosphere (Tables S1 and S2). However, even the physically based estimates of this quantity (i.e., the Penman−Monteith equation) do not account for changes in transpiration caused by the physiological response of plants to increasing CO 2 , thereby making the implicit assumption that surface conductance is invariant with changing CO 2 . Although the climate implications of the physiological effects of CO 2 on plants have been recognized in the literature (16–18), the effects have not been well integrated into studies examining impacts and risks of climate change, including flood risk, water resource stress, predictions of future species distributions, agricultural productivity, and ecosystem processes. Further, the science community uses many different drought metrics (Table S1), and the relative sensitivity of these metrics to plant physiological responses has not been systematically quantified. Our current best estimate of the effects of plant physiology on water fluxes are already integrated within the Earth system models (ESMs) used in the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project, phase 5 (CMIP5), whereby changing atmospheric CO 2 influences transpiration and thus soil moisture. Predictions of available water on land within an ESM are thus disconnected from predictions of drought stress derived from the same model's output using metrics that assume plant and canopy conductance of water remain invariant.”

https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.1604581113

