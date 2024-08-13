You can buy this sticker.
SO IT'S fertilizer. It's a free fertilizer. That's probably wrankling these reptiles to no end.
Yet another Scientific Paper (2024) Confirms that is CO2 Greening our Planet.
"elevated CO2 concentrations not only boosted vegetation growth through the fertilizer effect but also indirectly enhanced water availability [reducing drought risk] by improving water use efficiency.”
– Song et al., 2024 Paper:
One more time for the unenlightened (pardon the pun) The main function of photosynthesis is to allow plants to make their food by converting light energy from the sun & co2 into chemical energy i.e oxygen.Carbon dioxide is the primary gas required for the process of photosynthesis to occur. The manufactured food is utilized for survival by plants and other living things, including humans and animals. That is all & anyone who says co2 is no good for the planet deserves your best bitch slap.
Its so fucking obvious now. We are the carbon they seek to reduce. They were never lying. Just omitting. Hmmm, no. They are liars.
I still dont agree that karma wont fuck them as intent is the qualifier, not stupidity.
Fucking reptiles. Why are they so scared of us? Im guessing their culture is just as corrupt and full of shit as ours. Thereby most reptiles are lovable. Just like most humans.
We must reduce the carbon hahaha so fucking funny.